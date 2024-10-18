Your Guide to the 2024 Provincial Election

Whew! Almost there. When the results of the provincial election campaign roll in tomorrow evening, visit The Tyee for breaking news and further analysis over the weekend with room in the comments section for readers to weigh in.

There’s plenty to discuss after a provincial election campaign that’s been a heck of a run. Tyee editor-in-chief David Beers wasn’t kidding when he wrote back in May that this would be an election like no other. He pointed to the surprising rise of the BC Conservatives, the collapse of traditional news media and a mounting wave of disinformation that created a “perfect storm” in B.C. politics.

This year’s provincial election has been “the oddest provincial election campaign I have covered,” Tyee senior editor and elections lead Paul Willcocks wrote in The Run, The Tyee’s elections newsletter, on Tuesday. “And that’s saying something.”

Willcocks correctly predicted the dissolution of BC United and wrote several essays that showcased the questionable policies and conduct of John Rustad and the Conservative Party of BC.

“In these supercharged times, The Tyee takes extremely seriously its mission to publish journalism that is fair and fact-based,” Beers wrote this spring. “Other sites might succumb to the lure of the dollars that sensationalism can generate. It’s media’s version of ‘rage farming,’” he wrote.

Beers pledged that The Tyee would assemble a rapid-response team for covering the election with reader support. Thanks to the many readers who turned out in droves, we did. At the time of this writing, we have published 102 original pieces on the B.C. election since June 2024, and 63 since the campaign officially began on Sept. 21.

It's clear that this election matters to many. A record number of people turned out to vote in the advance polls this month ahead of election day on Oct. 19.

You can view all our election stories in chronological order. To make things a bit handier, below we share a selection of our key election coverage to date.

Thank you to Tyee readers for making this work possible.

CHILD WELFARE, CHILD CARE AND EDUCATION

Incompetence or Worse? The Case of the Conservatives’ Education Platform

Rustad’s party set out their education plans Sunday. And then changed them hours later.

By Paul Willcocks

A Close Look at the Parties’ Education Pledges

The Tyee analyzes the NDP, Green and Conservative platforms.

By Katie Hyslop

Ten-Dollar-a-Day Child Care Is Winning the BC Election

Where Conservatives see a ‘failure,’ many families see success, says advocate.

By Katie Hyslop

Where the Parties Stand on Suicide Prevention in Schools

Following their daughter’s death, a family in Surrey is pushing politicians to offer youth and staff more support.

By Katie Hyslop

Youth Call for Changes to Child Welfare and Housing Policies

As the Oct. 19 election looms, under-30s from the LEVEL program have their say.

By Katie Hyslop

Can Grace Lore Fix the Ministry for Children and Families?

It may be the toughest file in BC’s government. The new minister says she’s ready to meet the challenge.

By Tracy Sherlock

Unpacking Rustad’s Pledge to Review BC’s Textbooks

Educators and advocates are ready for a fight. It’s one they’ve won before.

By Harrison Mooney

CONTROVERSIES

Why a Key BC Liberal Strategist Is Voting NDP

‘Trump politics is now here in BC, and it’s terrible,’ says Kareem Allam.

By Olamide Olaniyan

BC Conservatives Face Complaints about Sexist Slurs, Islamophobia

Muslim and Sikh organizations demand answers from John Rustad about spokesperson’s online insults and abuse.

By Jen St. Denis

Why Kevin Falcon’s Defection Is a Threat to Democracy

BC United’s campaign folded under pressure from business special interests trying to control the election outcome.

By Paul Willcocks

The Political Plot Twist That Rocked the Week

Rustad’s party made social conservatism the coal in the furnace. Falcon added to the fire.

By Harrison Mooney

Where Will BC United’s Money Go Now?

Outgoing leader Kevin Falcon says ‘thousands’ of potential donors told him vote-splitting was an issue.

By Jen St. Denis

Falcon Folds, and BC Voters Face a Clear Choice

Despite past warnings about Conservatives’ extremism, BC United quits the election race and backs Rustad’s party.

By Andrew MacLeod

Former BC United Donors Are Jumping to Rustad’s Conservatives

Big names like Canucks chair Francesco Aquilini are backing the new party.

By Andrew MacLeod

COSTS, CUTS AND TAXES

BC Conservative Platform Promises Bigger Deficits and Lacks Detail

It’s ‘laughable’ the costed platform comes four days before election day, says Greens’ Furstenau.

By Andrew MacLeod

NDP Platform Promises Tax Cut, More Money for Health Care and Housing

It’s critical voters understand Rustad risks, says David Eby.

By Andrew MacLeod

BC United Basically Claims ‘the Budget Will Balance Itself’

Hmm. Sounds like a job for Mo Amir, our new election Logic Check columnist.

By Mo Amir

Falcon’s Promised Tax Cut Would Sink Services in BC

BC United’s pledge is reckless and, worse, irrelevant.

By Paul Willcocks

Falcon Promises a Big Tax Cut to Win Voters

The BC United leader praises the BC Liberals’ slashed taxes in 2001, which led to reduced services.

By Andrew MacLeod

CLIMATE, ENERGY AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Can British Columbians Cast a Vote for Climate Action This Election?

We looked at the parties’ platforms, records and statements, and asked an expert.

By Amanda Follett Hosgood

Rustad Wants Nuclear Power for BC. We Don’t Need It

The BC Conservatives’ energy policies are based on some wrong assumptions.

By Crawford Kilian

BC Forest Companies See a Future. In the US

Fast-growing southern forests, low labour costs and tax breaks are driving an exodus. Second in a series.

By Ben Parfitt

Two BC Parties ‘Playing Catch-Up’ with Glyphosate Pledges

The NDP says they’ll phase out the controversial herbicide in the forestry industry. The Conservatives say they’ll ban aerial spraying.

By Amanda Follett Hosgood

‘We’re Dying up Here.’ Inside BC’s Forest Industry Crisis

Mills closed, jobs gone and vanishing trees. First in a series.

By Ben Parfitt

John Rustad Is an Old-School Climate Change Denier

It’s ‘real’ but not really real, he says. And certainly not the fault of humans. Our latest BC election Logic Check.

By Mo Amir

Will BC Fall off Its LNG Tightrope?

The premier says we can expand fossil fuel infrastructure and meet our climate goals. A Tyee fact check.

By Amanda Follett Hosgood

HEALTH

Comparing the Parties’ Health Promises

The NDP pledge to build on successes. The Conservatives seek public-private partnerships and to ‘incentivize’ providers.

By Michelle Gamage

We Spoke with the Man Behind the NDP’s Involuntary Care Proposal

Dr. Daniel Vigo says the new services will better address patient needs under existing mental health legislation. Critics aren’t convinced.

By Michelle Gamage

Surrey Doctors Say Despite Problems, the NDP Is on the Right Track

The city’s 10 ridings are key battlegrounds in the election campaign.

By Andrew MacLeod

Is There Hope for Trans People in BC?

I believed I could live my truth without fear. This election is changing my mind.

By Lisa Salazar

Seniors’ Issues the Subject of a ‘Spirited’ BC Election Debate

Health Minister Adrian Dix and three other candidates staked positions on home care, affordability and which facilities to fund.

By Michelle Gamage

Are Reproductive Rights on the Ballot This Election?

What the BC NDP and BC Conservatives are promising on abortion, free contraception and cervical cancer screening and treatment.

By Michelle Gamage

Rustad Says He Regrets Having Been Vaccinated for COVID

The Conservative leader dodged questions about past comments on vaccine mandates and ‘control of the population.’

By Andrew MacLeod

Eby and Rustad Agree on Involuntary Treatment. Experts Say They’re Wrong

Both leading parties propose to hold people with addictions and mental health problems.

By Michelle Gamage

Following Backlash, BC Removes Harm Reduction Vending Machines

The province says it’s conducting a review. Experts say the machines should not be used as a ‘political tool.’

By Michelle Gamage

Checked: The BC Conservatives’ Claims about Trans People

Unpacking Rustad’s talking points on gender-affirming care, SOGI and sports.

By Jen St. Denis

HOUSING

Reviewing the BC NDP’s Big Housing Hurry

The party introduced new supply while cracking down on speculation. But if the BC Conservatives win, prepare for a reboot.

By Christopher Cheung

Unpacking Rustad’s and Eby’s Big New Housing Pledges

Among the goodies they’ve promised: rebates and home-buying help. Will they affect how people vote?

By Christopher Cheung

Why BC’s Spiking Home Insurance Rates Are an Election Issue

As climate disasters hit voters’ wallets, will candidates stand up to insurers?

By Kiera Taylor

Rustad Would Scrap Zoning Reforms, Keep Rent Control

Let local governments rule on density, says BC Conservative leader.

By Christopher Cheung

BC NDP Knows This Tool Protects Renters. But Rejects It

Our new Logic Check columnist probes the Eby government’s inconsistencies on vacancy control.

By Mo Amir

Key Renter Supports Are Falling Short, Says BC Housing

Subsidies for seniors and low-income tenants are no longer enough, finds a review by the Crown corporation.

By Andrew MacLeod

INDIGENOUS RIGHTS

Meet the NDP Candidate Hoping to Unseat John Rustad

‘I want to leave a greener economic footprint for my grandchildren and for their grandchildren,’ says former Lake Babine Chief Murphy Abraham.

By Amanda Follett Hosgood

Rustad Says Residential School Abuses Were Real. Some Conservatives Disagree

The party’s stance on the damage done to Indigenous children has become a campaign issue.

By Jen St. Denis

For Reconciliation to Work, Housing Is the Way Forward

We urge decision-makers to take action beyond wearing an orange shirt.

By Chantelle Spicer and Celeste Hayward

‘Rustad Is a Threat to First Nations and a Threat to Reconciliation’

Indigenous leaders unpack the BC Conservative leader’s statements on DRIPA, First Nations title and more.

By Amanda Follett Hosgood

Inside Rustad’s Regressive Approach to Indigenous Rights

It's contradictory and harmful.

By Jonathan Sas

Why Rustad’s Reckless Indigenous Policy Would Be Disastrous

A Green MLA says the Conservative leader’s approach is wrong, costly and economically destructive.

By Adam Olsen

MEDIA AND THE PUBLIC CONVERSATION

The Right-Wing Albertans Behind BC Election Ads

West Coast Proud’s unmasked activities show the need for advertiser transparency, say experts.

By Zak Vescera

What The Tyee Would Ask John Rustad. If We Could

The BC Conservative leader is accused of ducking debates. He’s certainly avoiding us.

By Andrew MacLeod

Hot Ticket: BC’s Populist Right Town Hall Meetings

How BC Rising taps conspiracy theories and government mistrust to energize Rustad’s base.

By Mary Stuart

The Troubling Far-Right Content on BC Conservatives’ Social Media

Candidates have faced criticism for ‘jokes’ about white nationalism and links to an extremist German politician’s speech.

By Jen St. Denis

Sorry, BC Conservatives. The Tyee Isn’t the Story

Rustad’s party has opted for insults instead of answers. We’ll keep trying.

By Paul Willcocks

Russian Disinformation, a Langley Right-Wing Influencer and a BC Conservative

A party executive attacks The Tyee for asking about his online engagement with Lauren Southern.

By Jen St. Denis

The Right’s War on Media Comes to BC

A Tyee reporter asked a simple question. Rustad’s Conservatives attacked.

By Paul Willcocks

Six Things to Know about Rustad’s Chat with Jordan Peterson

The BC Conservative leader discussed his distrust of climate science and other topics with the viral right-wing personality.

By Jen St. Denis

Stepping into the Big, Weird ‘Anti-woke’ Tent

To help us understand right-wing rhetoric, Francis Dupuis-Déri walks us through the ‘intersectionality of hate.’

By Olamide Olaniyan

PUBLIC SAFETY

Comparing BC’s Parties on Public Safety

Where they stack up on violent repeat offenders, policing, sentencing and more.

By Harrison Mooney

How Crime and Safety Became a Key Issue in BC’s Election

Stats haven’t changed much but public perceptions have. Here’s why.

By Harrison Mooney.

WEIRDNESS

Rustad’s Big Personal Bet on Gold

The BC Conservative leader is invested heavily in gold funds, a classic hedge against a bad economy.

By Andrew MacLeod

‘Frustrating’: NDP Signs Keep Disappearing from Northern Riding

Incumbent Nathan Cullen says the thefts have cost his campaign up to $6,000.

By Amanda Follett Hosgood

The Case of the Political Pizza Hut

Every election, a candidate moves into this Burnaby landmark to run their campaign.

By Christopher Cheung

The BC Greens’ Strange Claim They Are Centrists

The party leans well left on many issues, even if its leaders won’t own it. This needs a Logic Check.

By Mo Amir

BC United Wants Your Money to Pay for Its Failures

Kevin Falcon is fundraising and getting a taxpayer bailout. Why? Our latest BC election Logic Check.

By Mo Amir

FOR THE WONKS

These 12 Races Are Likely to Be Nail-Biters

With 93 BC ridings in play, SFU data wiz Andy Yan has his eye on a dozen.

By Christopher Cheung

Rejigged Ridings Are Yet Another Twist in an Unprecedented Election

New parties, new ridings and a shifting electorate make for a fast-moving campaign.

By Christopher Cheung