Your Guide to the 2024 Provincial Election

Whew! Almost there. When the results of the provincial election campaign roll in tomorrow evening, visit The Tyee for breaking news and further analysis over the weekend with room in the comments section for readers to weigh in.
There’s plenty to discuss after a provincial election campaign that’s been a heck of a run. Tyee editor-in-chief David Beers wasn’t kidding when he wrote back in May that this would be an election like no other. He pointed to the surprising rise of the BC Conservatives, the collapse of traditional news media and a mounting wave of disinformation that created a “perfect storm” in B.C. politics.
This year’s provincial election has been “the oddest provincial election campaign I have covered,” Tyee senior editor and elections lead Paul Willcocks wrote in The Run, The Tyee’s elections newsletter, on Tuesday. “And that’s saying something.”
Willcocks correctly predicted the dissolution of BC United and wrote several essays that showcased the questionable policies and conduct of John Rustad and the Conservative Party of BC.
“In these supercharged times, The Tyee takes extremely seriously its mission to publish journalism that is fair and fact-based,” Beers wrote this spring. “Other sites might succumb to the lure of the dollars that sensationalism can generate. It’s media’s version of ‘rage farming,’” he wrote.
Beers pledged that The Tyee would assemble a rapid-response team for covering the election with reader support. Thanks to the many readers who turned out in droves, we did. At the time of this writing, we have published 102 original pieces on the B.C. election since June 2024, and 63 since the campaign officially began on Sept. 21.
It's clear that this election matters to many. A record number of people turned out to vote in the advance polls this month ahead of election day on Oct. 19.
You can view all our election stories in chronological order. To make things a bit handier, below we share a selection of our key election coverage to date.
Thank you to Tyee readers for making this work possible.
Incompetence or Worse? The Case of the Conservatives’ Education Platform
Rustad’s party set out their education plans Sunday. And then changed them hours later.
By Paul Willcocks
A Close Look at the Parties’ Education Pledges
The Tyee analyzes the NDP, Green and Conservative platforms.
By Katie Hyslop
Ten-Dollar-a-Day Child Care Is Winning the BC Election
Where Conservatives see a ‘failure,’ many families see success, says advocate.
By Katie Hyslop
Where the Parties Stand on Suicide Prevention in Schools
Following their daughter’s death, a family in Surrey is pushing politicians to offer youth and staff more support.
By Katie Hyslop
Youth Call for Changes to Child Welfare and Housing Policies
As the Oct. 19 election looms, under-30s from the LEVEL program have their say.
By Katie Hyslop
Can Grace Lore Fix the Ministry for Children and Families?
It may be the toughest file in BC’s government. The new minister says she’s ready to meet the challenge.
By Tracy Sherlock
Unpacking Rustad’s Pledge to Review BC’s Textbooks
Educators and advocates are ready for a fight. It’s one they’ve won before.
By Harrison Mooney
Why a Key BC Liberal Strategist Is Voting NDP
‘Trump politics is now here in BC, and it’s terrible,’ says Kareem Allam.
By Olamide Olaniyan
BC Conservatives Face Complaints about Sexist Slurs, Islamophobia
Muslim and Sikh organizations demand answers from John Rustad about spokesperson’s online insults and abuse.
By Jen St. Denis
Why Kevin Falcon’s Defection Is a Threat to Democracy
BC United’s campaign folded under pressure from business special interests trying to control the election outcome.
By Paul Willcocks
The Political Plot Twist That Rocked the Week
Rustad’s party made social conservatism the coal in the furnace. Falcon added to the fire.
By Harrison Mooney
Where Will BC United’s Money Go Now?
Outgoing leader Kevin Falcon says ‘thousands’ of potential donors told him vote-splitting was an issue.
By Jen St. Denis
Falcon Folds, and BC Voters Face a Clear Choice
Despite past warnings about Conservatives’ extremism, BC United quits the election race and backs Rustad’s party.
By Andrew MacLeod
Former BC United Donors Are Jumping to Rustad’s Conservatives
Big names like Canucks chair Francesco Aquilini are backing the new party.
By Andrew MacLeod
BC Conservative Platform Promises Bigger Deficits and Lacks Detail
It’s ‘laughable’ the costed platform comes four days before election day, says Greens’ Furstenau.
By Andrew MacLeod
NDP Platform Promises Tax Cut, More Money for Health Care and Housing
It’s critical voters understand Rustad risks, says David Eby.
By Andrew MacLeod
BC United Basically Claims ‘the Budget Will Balance Itself’
Hmm. Sounds like a job for Mo Amir, our new election Logic Check columnist.
By Mo Amir
Falcon’s Promised Tax Cut Would Sink Services in BC
BC United’s pledge is reckless and, worse, irrelevant.
By Paul Willcocks
Falcon Promises a Big Tax Cut to Win Voters
The BC United leader praises the BC Liberals’ slashed taxes in 2001, which led to reduced services.
By Andrew MacLeod
Can British Columbians Cast a Vote for Climate Action This Election?
We looked at the parties’ platforms, records and statements, and asked an expert.
By Amanda Follett Hosgood
Rustad Wants Nuclear Power for BC. We Don’t Need It
The BC Conservatives’ energy policies are based on some wrong assumptions.
By Crawford Kilian
BC Forest Companies See a Future. In the US
Fast-growing southern forests, low labour costs and tax breaks are driving an exodus. Second in a series.
By Ben Parfitt
Two BC Parties ‘Playing Catch-Up’ with Glyphosate Pledges
The NDP says they’ll phase out the controversial herbicide in the forestry industry. The Conservatives say they’ll ban aerial spraying.
By Amanda Follett Hosgood
‘We’re Dying up Here.’ Inside BC’s Forest Industry Crisis
Mills closed, jobs gone and vanishing trees. First in a series.
By Ben Parfitt
John Rustad Is an Old-School Climate Change Denier
It’s ‘real’ but not really real, he says. And certainly not the fault of humans. Our latest BC election Logic Check.
By Mo Amir
Will BC Fall off Its LNG Tightrope?
The premier says we can expand fossil fuel infrastructure and meet our climate goals. A Tyee fact check.
By Amanda Follett Hosgood
Comparing the Parties’ Health Promises
The NDP pledge to build on successes. The Conservatives seek public-private partnerships and to ‘incentivize’ providers.
By Michelle Gamage
We Spoke with the Man Behind the NDP’s Involuntary Care Proposal
Dr. Daniel Vigo says the new services will better address patient needs under existing mental health legislation. Critics aren’t convinced.
By Michelle Gamage
Surrey Doctors Say Despite Problems, the NDP Is on the Right Track
The city’s 10 ridings are key battlegrounds in the election campaign.
By Andrew MacLeod
Is There Hope for Trans People in BC?
I believed I could live my truth without fear. This election is changing my mind.
By Lisa Salazar
Seniors’ Issues the Subject of a ‘Spirited’ BC Election Debate
Health Minister Adrian Dix and three other candidates staked positions on home care, affordability and which facilities to fund.
By Michelle Gamage
Are Reproductive Rights on the Ballot This Election?
What the BC NDP and BC Conservatives are promising on abortion, free contraception and cervical cancer screening and treatment.
By Michelle Gamage
Rustad Says He Regrets Having Been Vaccinated for COVID
The Conservative leader dodged questions about past comments on vaccine mandates and ‘control of the population.’
By Andrew MacLeod
Eby and Rustad Agree on Involuntary Treatment. Experts Say They’re Wrong
Both leading parties propose to hold people with addictions and mental health problems.
By Michelle Gamage
Following Backlash, BC Removes Harm Reduction Vending Machines
The province says it’s conducting a review. Experts say the machines should not be used as a ‘political tool.’
By Michelle Gamage
Checked: The BC Conservatives’ Claims about Trans People
Unpacking Rustad’s talking points on gender-affirming care, SOGI and sports.
By Jen St. Denis
Reviewing the BC NDP’s Big Housing Hurry
The party introduced new supply while cracking down on speculation. But if the BC Conservatives win, prepare for a reboot.
By Christopher Cheung
Unpacking Rustad’s and Eby’s Big New Housing Pledges
Among the goodies they’ve promised: rebates and home-buying help. Will they affect how people vote?
By Christopher Cheung
Why BC’s Spiking Home Insurance Rates Are an Election Issue
As climate disasters hit voters’ wallets, will candidates stand up to insurers?
By Kiera Taylor
Rustad Would Scrap Zoning Reforms, Keep Rent Control
Let local governments rule on density, says BC Conservative leader.
By Christopher Cheung
BC NDP Knows This Tool Protects Renters. But Rejects It
Our new Logic Check columnist probes the Eby government’s inconsistencies on vacancy control.
By Mo Amir
Key Renter Supports Are Falling Short, Says BC Housing
Subsidies for seniors and low-income tenants are no longer enough, finds a review by the Crown corporation.
By Andrew MacLeod
Meet the NDP Candidate Hoping to Unseat John Rustad
‘I want to leave a greener economic footprint for my grandchildren and for their grandchildren,’ says former Lake Babine Chief Murphy Abraham.
By Amanda Follett Hosgood
Rustad Says Residential School Abuses Were Real. Some Conservatives Disagree
The party’s stance on the damage done to Indigenous children has become a campaign issue.
By Jen St. Denis
For Reconciliation to Work, Housing Is the Way Forward
We urge decision-makers to take action beyond wearing an orange shirt.
By Chantelle Spicer and Celeste Hayward
‘Rustad Is a Threat to First Nations and a Threat to Reconciliation’
Indigenous leaders unpack the BC Conservative leader’s statements on DRIPA, First Nations title and more.
By Amanda Follett Hosgood
Inside Rustad’s Regressive Approach to Indigenous Rights
It's contradictory and harmful.
By Jonathan Sas
Why Rustad’s Reckless Indigenous Policy Would Be Disastrous
A Green MLA says the Conservative leader’s approach is wrong, costly and economically destructive.
By Adam Olsen
The Right-Wing Albertans Behind BC Election Ads
West Coast Proud’s unmasked activities show the need for advertiser transparency, say experts.
By Zak Vescera
What The Tyee Would Ask John Rustad. If We Could
The BC Conservative leader is accused of ducking debates. He’s certainly avoiding us.
By Andrew MacLeod
Hot Ticket: BC’s Populist Right Town Hall Meetings
How BC Rising taps conspiracy theories and government mistrust to energize Rustad’s base.
By Mary Stuart
The Troubling Far-Right Content on BC Conservatives’ Social Media
Candidates have faced criticism for ‘jokes’ about white nationalism and links to an extremist German politician’s speech.
By Jen St. Denis
Sorry, BC Conservatives. The Tyee Isn’t the Story
Rustad’s party has opted for insults instead of answers. We’ll keep trying.
By Paul Willcocks
Russian Disinformation, a Langley Right-Wing Influencer and a BC Conservative
A party executive attacks The Tyee for asking about his online engagement with Lauren Southern.
By Jen St. Denis
The Right’s War on Media Comes to BC
A Tyee reporter asked a simple question. Rustad’s Conservatives attacked.
By Paul Willcocks
Six Things to Know about Rustad’s Chat with Jordan Peterson
The BC Conservative leader discussed his distrust of climate science and other topics with the viral right-wing personality.
By Jen St. Denis
Stepping into the Big, Weird ‘Anti-woke’ Tent
To help us understand right-wing rhetoric, Francis Dupuis-Déri walks us through the ‘intersectionality of hate.’
By Olamide Olaniyan
Comparing BC’s Parties on Public Safety
Where they stack up on violent repeat offenders, policing, sentencing and more.
By Harrison Mooney
How Crime and Safety Became a Key Issue in BC’s Election
Stats haven’t changed much but public perceptions have. Here’s why.
By Harrison Mooney.
Rustad’s Big Personal Bet on Gold
The BC Conservative leader is invested heavily in gold funds, a classic hedge against a bad economy.
By Andrew MacLeod
‘Frustrating’: NDP Signs Keep Disappearing from Northern Riding
Incumbent Nathan Cullen says the thefts have cost his campaign up to $6,000.
By Amanda Follett Hosgood
The Case of the Political Pizza Hut
Every election, a candidate moves into this Burnaby landmark to run their campaign.
By Christopher Cheung
The BC Greens’ Strange Claim They Are Centrists
The party leans well left on many issues, even if its leaders won’t own it. This needs a Logic Check.
By Mo Amir
BC United Wants Your Money to Pay for Its Failures
Kevin Falcon is fundraising and getting a taxpayer bailout. Why? Our latest BC election Logic Check.
By Mo Amir
These 12 Races Are Likely to Be Nail-Biters
With 93 BC ridings in play, SFU data wiz Andy Yan has his eye on a dozen.
By Christopher Cheung
Rejigged Ridings Are Yet Another Twist in an Unprecedented Election
New parties, new ridings and a shifting electorate make for a fast-moving campaign.
By Christopher Cheung
