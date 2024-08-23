Falcon’s Promised Tax Cut Would Sink Services in BC

Are you part of The Tyee’s critical 1%?

Thanks for reading this article from The Tyee. I hope it added something to your day. If we haven't met yet, The Tyee is an independent, non-profit news outlet based in Vancouver, B.C. We've been around since 2003 and our team publishes original in-depth articles every single weekday.

You are able to access all of The Tyee's articles — free of charge — because our non-profit newsroom is supported by thousands of supporters of independent journalism. We call them Tyee Builders, and they contribute an amount that works for them.

Why do we call them "Tyee Builders"? Because they literally help build The Tyee. As our reader contributions grow, we invest all of it back into more original journalism, and adding more talented researchers, writers and editors to our team.

Only about 1 per cent of people who regularly read The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that’s enough to cover half of our total budget. Just 1 per cent of people chipping in means that the other 99 per cent get to enjoy open access to fact-based journalism published by a trusted, independent news organization.

Public interest journalism is vital for our democracy, but the sad truth is that newsrooms across Canada are struggling, and laying off more and more journalists each year. Support from our readers means that we can keep our newsroom staffed, resourced, and showing up every day with new original stories that you won't read anywhere else. It also means that we are accountable to you first, not shareholders (we don't have any) or corporate backers (we don't have any of those, either).

Be a part of making Canadian media better and join Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount and frequency you give, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders

Are you part of The Tyee’s critical 1%?

Thanks for reading this article from The Tyee. I hope it added something to your day. If we haven't met yet, The Tyee is an independent, non-profit news outlet based in Vancouver, B.C. We've been around since 2003 and our team publishes original in-depth articles every single weekday.

You are able to access all of The Tyee's articles — free of charge — because our non-profit newsroom is supported by thousands of supporters of independent journalism. We call them Tyee Builders, and they contribute an amount that works for them.

Why do we call them "Tyee Builders"? Because they literally help build The Tyee. As our reader contributions grow, we invest all of it back into more original journalism, and adding more talented researchers, writers and editors to our team.

Only about 1 per cent of people who regularly read The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that’s enough to cover half of our total budget. Just 1 per cent of people chipping in means that the other 99 per cent get to enjoy open access to fact-based journalism published by a trusted, independent news organization.

Public interest journalism is vital for our democracy, but the sad truth is that newsrooms across Canada are struggling, and laying off more and more journalists each year. Support from our readers means that we can keep our newsroom staffed, resourced, and showing up every day with new original stories that you won't read anywhere else. It also means that we are accountable to you first, not shareholders (we don't have any) or corporate backers (we don't have any of those, either).

Be a part of making Canadian media better and join Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount and frequency you give, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
BC Election 2024
BC Politics

Falcon’s Promised Tax Cut Would Sink Services in BC

BC United’s pledge is reckless and, worse, irrelevant.

Paul Willcocks 23 Aug 2024The Tyee

Paul Willcocks is a senior editor at The Tyee.

Kevin Falcon, wearing a white button-up shirt and blue suit, high-fives supporters.
Kevin Falcon’s tax cut would mean a $5.4-billion loss in the government revenues that pay for teachers, nurses and doctors’ visits. Who wants poorer, more stressed services? Photo via BC United.

Kevin Falcon’s desperate promise of a big income tax cut flopped politically and would be a policy disaster.

BC United is on the brink of an epic defeat that could wipe out the remnants of the BC Liberals for several elections.

Falcon’s last-ditch effort to avoid being swept into the dustbin by John Rustad’s BC Conservatives was a promise to deliver the “largest tax cut in British Columbia’s history.”

A BC United government — now a fantasy — would remove tax on the first $50,000 of income, he promised. Only the first $11,980 is now tax-free.

The party’s news release said that would mean an average $2,050 saving for British Columbians. Its accompanying background document said “up to $2,050” — a big difference and an indication this is not well thought through.

Really low-income people will get no help. Those with incomes under $50,000 will pay less in taxes. Everyone earning more will get the full benefit.

Lindsay Tedds and Gillian Petit took a more rigorous look in Policy Options and found the maximum savings would be $1,924.

Tedds and Petit also noted “that low-income B.C. residents would get no benefit, while middle-income and high-income individuals would have their taxes reduced by varying amounts. Those with incomes above the median income would see the largest absolute and relative benefit.”

I imagine the demoralized BC United campaign team was expecting game-changing enthusiasm. Who doesn’t want to pay less?

Alas, the promise was a dud. Either no one noticed, or no one cared about a fringe party’s platform.

One made even fringier by the tax cut promise.

The income tax cut would mean a $5.4-billion loss in the government revenues that pay for teachers, nurses and doctors’ visits. (If you can find a doctor.)

No problem, says Falcon. The idea that cutting budgets means service reductions is one of the “great myths of the left,” he said.

Seriously?

Falcon’s income tax cut would slash government revenues by about seven per cent. The party has also promised to eliminate the gas tax and some carbon taxes — another $1.3 billion in lost revenue.

That would leave a $6.7-billion hole in the provincial budget. About 11.8 per cent of government spending on services. And more than the budgets of the agriculture, finance, forests, housing and post-secondary education ministries combined.

Managers can always trim expenses. But reducing revenues by almost 12 per cent means deep cuts to already stressed services.

We have seen an earlier version of this movie.

In 2001, newly elected BC Liberal Premier Gordon Campbell cut income taxes by an average of 25 per cent on his first day in office. The Liberals had campaigned on lower taxes, but no one expected such a radical experiment.

It served the Liberals’ purpose. Cutting $1.8 billion of revenue through tax changes created a crisis that could be solved only by reducing services and — illegally — slashing wages and gutting job protections for about 5,000 government employees.

Those cuts were just eight per cent of revenues in 2001.

Falcon’s desperate gamble would set the stage for much deeper across-the-board cuts, and much worse services for British Columbians.

And it has confirmed this is a now an election based on a simple choice between the BC Conservatives and the NDP. [Tyee]

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Has Meta’s News Ban Affected Your News Intake?

Take this week's poll