We Can Lower Gas Prices. Here’s How

Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Our Journalism is supported by Tyee Builders like you, thank you !

Journalism by real people, supported by real people. Help us reach 650 new Tyee Builders by June 15.

Nearly every week, I see newspapers and magazines that seemed fine suddenly going out of business. Or a private equity fund buying up a chain of newspapers that had been serving communities for decades and stripping them for parts. And now, the thing that’s making all publishers wring their hands is AI – publishers are seeing massive drops to their web visits as AI scrapes their content and delivers it up to people in chatbots, with the journalists who did the original work not even credited with the work.

Despite this, I have hope for journalism because of what’s happening at The Tyee.

Years ago, we made a strategic bet that support from our readers was going to drive our whole future. And thankfully, that is working for us.

Over the past decade, we’ve more than doubled our journalism team and are publishing more work than ever. More people read The Tyee now than at any point in our 23-year history.

This is only possible because we regularly ask our readers to sign up as paying Tyee Builder members. Roughly half of our entire budget is made up of contributions from over 10,000 readers.

We’ve been doing more as our resources have grown. A weekend culture section filled with original essays. Hard-hitting investigative journalism in Alberta. A brand new biodiversity beat. A reporting project called Reality Check, focusing on misinformation and online radicalization. A flagship podcast.

Our model is simple: if more of our readers sign up to support The Tyee, we can keep up with rising costs and keep adding more talented journalists to our roster and set them loose on uncovering truths that would otherwise not see the light of day.

That’s why we’re launching a spring member drive to sign up 650 new or upgraded recurring Tyee Builder members (that’s monthly or annual) by midnight on Monday, June 15.

The Tyee is a Registered Journalism Organization, so contributions over $5 get tax receipts.

And back by popular demand! Until our campaign deadline of June 15, sign up to contribute $15 per month or $180 per year and get a piece of custom Tyee headgear.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Join The Tyee as a Builder today.

Human journalists still have a job to do -- if readers support them

Nearly every week, I see newspapers and magazines that seemed fine suddenly going out of business. Or a private equity fund buying up a chain of newspapers that had been serving communities for decades and stripping them for parts. And now, the thing that’s making all publishers wring their hands is AI – publishers are seeing massive drops to their web visits as AI scrapes their content and delivers it up to people in chatbots, with the journalists who did the original work not even credited with the work.

Despite this, I have hope for journalism because of what’s happening at The Tyee.

Years ago, we made a strategic bet that support from our readers was going to drive our whole future. And thankfully, that is working for us.

Over the past decade, we’ve more than doubled our journalism team and are publishing more work than ever. More people read The Tyee now than at any point in our 23-year history.

This is only possible because we regularly ask our readers to sign up as paying Tyee Builder members. Roughly half of our entire budget is made up of contributions from over 10,000 readers.

We’ve been doing more as our resources have grown. A weekend culture section filled with original essays. Hard-hitting investigative journalism in Alberta. A brand new biodiversity beat. A reporting project called Reality Check, focusing on misinformation and online radicalization. A flagship podcast.

Our model is simple: if more of our readers sign up to support The Tyee, we can keep up with rising costs and keep adding more talented journalists to our roster and set them loose on uncovering truths that would otherwise not see the light of day.

That’s why we’re launching a spring member drive to sign up 650 new or upgraded recurring Tyee Builder members (that’s monthly or annual) by midnight on Monday, June 15.

The Tyee is a Registered Journalism Organization, so contributions over $5 get tax receipts.

And back by popular demand! Until our campaign deadline of June 15, sign up to contribute $15 per month or $180 per year and get a piece of custom Tyee headgear.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Join The Tyee as a Builder today.
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Analysis
Energy
Politics

We Can Lower Gas Prices. Here’s How

Exploding the ‘market’ myth that Canada’s petroleum prices must be linked to the Persian Gulf.

Jim Stanford 26 May 2026The Tyee

Jim Stanford is economist and director of the Centre for Future Work, and author of the new report “A Sequel We Don’t Want: What the 2026 Oil Price Shock Will Cost Canadians.”

A woman stands at a gas pump, looking at the prices, with one hand on her head.
Canada produces more gasoline than we use. We have the power to delink skyrocketing pump prices from the global market. Photo via Shutterstock.

Canadians were both puzzled and infuriated when the price of gasoline shot up several cents per litre within hours of Donald Trump declaring war on Iran. That gasoline had been delivered to underground tanks days earlier, from gasoline refined weeks ago, from oil extracted months ago.

In short, there was no connection whatsoever between that gasoline and the Persian Gulf. So why did prices jump so immediately and uniformly (gas stations across town all did the same thing) because of a conflict on the other side of the world?

Of course, gasoline prices never fall back so fast when far-off chaos settles down — and that only adds to consumer anger.

Apart from how fast prices shot up, there’s a deeper disconnect between the Persian Gulf and petroleum prices at home. Even with a time lag, there’s still no concrete reason why domestic prices must follow the roller-coaster of global oil markets.

Canada is the fourth-largest oil producer in the world. We produce three times more than we use. Most of what we produce is exported. Modest imports come into Atlantic Canada, equivalent to about 15 per cent of domestic production — but none from the Persian Gulf.

We also produce more gasoline and other refined petroleum products than we use, generating an additional $6-billion trade surplus (on top of our huge exports of unrefined oil).

The costs of producing, refining and distributing petroleum products in Canada are no higher than in February. Yet prices have increased by 50 per cent or more. What gives?

‘Market forces’ versus policy decisions

At this point, petroleum lobbyists and conventional economists wave their hands and in knowing tones speak about “supply and demand” and “market forces.” They hope to explain (and justify) this painful shock as natural and inevitable.

But it is policy choices, not economic laws of nature, that explain why Canadian prices for gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and heating oil are shooting up — even though physical supply conditions in Canada (neither cost nor quantity) haven’t changed at all.

In 1985, the Conservative government of Brian Mulroney deregulated Canadian petroleum pricing. For decades previously, oil and gas prices in Canada had been regulated under successive policies, including the National Oil Policy (starting in 1961) and the National Energy Program (starting in 1980).

Mulroney discarded those regulations, giving oil companies the power to charge whatever the market would bear. The construction of extensive north-south export pipelines reinforced their power. Canadian consumers had to pay world prices, or else their own oil would be diverted to more profitable foreign markets.

Since then, Canadians have been fully exposed to the vagaries of world oil futures markets. Contrary to Economics 101 textbooks, those markets are not efficient mechanisms that equilibrate supply and demand and set prices rationally on the basis of cost of production. Rather, they are the playground of cartels, oligopolies and financiers who extract maximum wealth from concentrated ownership of a randomly distributed natural resource.

Since then, Canadian consumers have ridden the oil roller-coaster through repeated booms and busts: price surges in the late 2000s and early 2010s, price crashes in 2014 and 2020.

Billions in costs to Canadians

The most recent shock was in 2022, after Russia invaded Ukraine — a country that produces no oil. Futures markets went nuts anyway, roiled by speculative herd mentality. That price shock was the biggest single factor driving higher inflation in Canada, which peaked at eight per cent that June. Over three years, the Ukraine oil shock cost Canadians $200 billion, or $12,000 per household.

Now we are repeating the same miserable experience. Inflation has already jumped a full percentage point, reaching 2.8 per cent in April. But that’s just the beginning. Higher indirect costs (for everything from airfares to delivery charges to food) will add much more.

Even if Donald Trump walks away and the Strait of Hormuz opens tomorrow, I estimate consumers will pay $50 billion in extra direct and indirect costs over 12 months, and inflation will rise above four per cent. If the strait stays closed longer, those costs go much higher.

Expanding Canadian oil supply will not reduce this exposure. Total oil production has tripled since Mulroney eliminated price regulations, but we’re more exposed to global swings than ever (due to the dominance of exports in our production).

Canada’s petroleum industry, meanwhile, is poised to break the all-time profit records it set during the 2022 shock. Revenues will surge at least $65 billion — again, even if the Strait of Hormuz reopens tomorrow. Oil investors are popping champagne corks, even as billions face inflation, shortages and (in the Global South) famine.

How to fix inflationary forces

Again, policy choices, not market forces, explain the disconnect between what we produce and what we pay. And those policy choices can be changed.

Domestic oil prices can be regulated. Many other oil-producing countries do that. Even major oil-importing countries (such as China and India) regulate prices to buffer the volatility of world markets.

We already regulate electricity prices and natural gas distribution charges. This is neither impossible nor unreasonable. And it is perfectly legal under trade rules.

The record flow of profits to the oil industry could also be redistributed. An excess profits tax would recapture some of that revenue to compensate consumers (through a GST credit) and invest in public infrastructure.

Of course, the best way to reduce exposure to the cartels, oligopolists and speculators who run world oil markets is to stop using the stuff. EV drivers don’t care about gas prices anymore. Affirming a national commitment to a rapid energy transition is not just good for the climate. It’s also good for affordability.

Because contrary to the well-funded advertising campaigns of oil industry lobby groups, the biggest threat to affordability in Canada is our continued reliance on fossil fuels. We learned that in 2022. And now we’re learning it again. [Tyee]

Read more: Energy, Politics

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Please note that email notifications for replies are not currently working due to a software issue which may be resolved in a future update.

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Should There Be More Regulations on Big Tech?

Take this week's poll