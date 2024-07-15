Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher



Opinion
Politics

What Is Wrong with Canada’s Conservatives?

Poilievre and Rustad offered chilling responses to the Trump shooting.

Paul Willcocks 15 Jul 2024The Tyee

Paul Willcocks is a senior editor at The Tyee.

ID: On the left, a photo of Pierre Polievre. On the right, a photo of John Rustad.
Pierre Poilievre and John Rustad posted that they were 'happy' and 'relieved,' respectively, to learn that the man who allegedly attempted to assassinate Trump had been killed. Photo of Poilievre by Sean Kilpatrick, the Canadian Press. Photo of Rustad via BC Conservative party.

How, exactly, did today’s conservatives devolve from serious people into members of a populist cult missing basic moral principles?

When Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt on Saturday, politicians were quick to condemn the attack and wish him well. Even fierce political opponents.

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre went further.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the attempted murder of former President Trump today. I am relieved he is safe. My prayers are with other innocent people harmed or killed by this heinous act,” he tweeted.

“I am also happy the suspected shooter is dead. Democracy must prevail.”

That’s sick. It would be barely tolerable from a ranting right-wing uncle at a family dinner. But this was a considered public message on a major public platform, a signal of Poilievre’s attitudes.

No one should be “happy” a 20-year-old suspect has been shot dead. Especially a Conservative politician who supposedly believes in the rule of law and sanctity of human life.

The Secret Service response was unavoidable. That’s their job.

Anyone with a moral compass should recognize the killing was necessary, but not a cause for glee.

Certainly, it’s not for the family of Thomas Matthew Crooks, who are now left trying to understand how their son could go from high school grad to would-be assassin.

And anyone who believes in the rule of law would hope Crooks could have been arrested and tried, not shot dead.

Not just because that would have allowed for a defence, the right of all accused people.

But because we would learn more about the causes of his action, whether he acted alone and how he was able to come so close to successfully carrying out a political assassination.

And we would have that important knowledge at a critical moment for democracy. With Crooks dead, dangerous rumours and conspiracy theories are running wild — everything from theories that Trump staged the shooting to it being a deep-state plot. The very real risk is that more violence will flow from this act.

Poilievre’s tweet also raises the question of whether the killing of other suspects will bring him happiness. Which crimes would he like to be solved with a shooting instead of a trial?

BC Conservative Leader John Rustad echoed Poilievre.

“I condemn the reprehensible attempted assassination of former President Trump,” he tweeted. “We pray for his recovery and for the family of the innocent bystander who lost their life at the hands of this individual.”

“I am relieved to hear the assassin behind this heinous act is dead.”

Not quite as gleeful as Poilievre. But it’s nonetheless disturbing that a politician would express satisfaction in the death of a young person.

Poilievre’s — and Rustad’s — positions are dangerous, and far from the historical Conservative approach to state killings.

The death penalty was largely ended in Canada in 1976, when Parliament repealed the sentence for most crimes.

But the direction was set by Conservative prime minister John Diefenbaker from 1957 to 1963. The courts sentenced 63 people to death in his time as prime minister. Diefenbaker, a former defence lawyer who believed it was too easy for the state to kill an innocent person, commuted 55 of these death sentences to life sentences. (Every year or so someone had to die to show the government had not abandoned the death penalty, a move then considered politically unacceptable.)

Diefenbaker is a Conservative icon. What would he make of Poilievre’s joy in the killing of a young man?

Much more importantly, what should Canadians make of this strange man’s celebration of death?

It’s a serious question. Does Poilievre support police killings of suspects generally, or just in this case? Will he bring back capital punishment? How far will he go? [Tyee]

