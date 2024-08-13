Falcon Promises a Big Tax Cut to Win Voters

Are you part of The Tyee’s critical 1%?

Thanks for reading this article from The Tyee. I hope it added something to your day. If we haven't met yet, The Tyee is an independent, non-profit news outlet based in Vancouver, B.C. We've been around since 2003 and our team publishes original in-depth articles every single weekday.

You are able to access all of The Tyee's articles — free of charge — because our non-profit newsroom is supported by thousands of supporters of independent journalism. We call them Tyee Builders, and they contribute an amount that works for them.

Why do we call them "Tyee Builders"? Because they literally help build The Tyee. As our reader contributions grow, we invest all of it back into more original journalism, and adding more talented researchers, writers and editors to our team.

Only about 1 per cent of people who regularly read The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that’s enough to cover half of our total budget. Just 1 per cent of people chipping in means that the other 99 per cent get to enjoy open access to fact-based journalism published by a trusted, independent news organization.

Public interest journalism is vital for our democracy, but the sad truth is that newsrooms across Canada are struggling, and laying off more and more journalists each year. Support from our readers means that we can keep our newsroom staffed, resourced, and showing up every day with new original stories that you won't read anywhere else. It also means that we are accountable to you first, not shareholders (we don't have any) or corporate backers (we don't have any of those, either).

Be a part of making Canadian media better and join Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount and frequency you give, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders

Are you part of The Tyee’s critical 1%?

Thanks for reading this article from The Tyee. I hope it added something to your day. If we haven't met yet, The Tyee is an independent, non-profit news outlet based in Vancouver, B.C. We've been around since 2003 and our team publishes original in-depth articles every single weekday.

You are able to access all of The Tyee's articles — free of charge — because our non-profit newsroom is supported by thousands of supporters of independent journalism. We call them Tyee Builders, and they contribute an amount that works for them.

Why do we call them "Tyee Builders"? Because they literally help build The Tyee. As our reader contributions grow, we invest all of it back into more original journalism, and adding more talented researchers, writers and editors to our team.

Only about 1 per cent of people who regularly read The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that’s enough to cover half of our total budget. Just 1 per cent of people chipping in means that the other 99 per cent get to enjoy open access to fact-based journalism published by a trusted, independent news organization.

Public interest journalism is vital for our democracy, but the sad truth is that newsrooms across Canada are struggling, and laying off more and more journalists each year. Support from our readers means that we can keep our newsroom staffed, resourced, and showing up every day with new original stories that you won't read anywhere else. It also means that we are accountable to you first, not shareholders (we don't have any) or corporate backers (we don't have any of those, either).

Be a part of making Canadian media better and join Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount and frequency you give, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
News
BC Election 2024
BC Politics

Falcon Promises a Big Tax Cut to Win Voters

The BC United leader praises the BC Liberals’ slashed taxes in 2001, which led to reduced services.

Andrew MacLeod 13 Aug 2024The Tyee

Andrew MacLeod is The Tyee’s Legislative Bureau Chief in Victoria and the author of All Together Healthy (Douglas & McIntyre, 2018). Find him on X or reach him at .

An light-skinned middle-aged man wearing a dress shirt and suit looks angry.
BC United Leader Kevin Falcon promised big tax cuts if his party is elected. Photo by Ethan Cairns, the Canadian Press.

BC United Leader Kevin Falcon tried to transform the provincial election campaign today with a promise to deliver the “largest middle-class tax cut in B.C.’s history.”

The party’s pledge, which echoes the 2001 BC Liberal campaign, is to remove provincial income tax on the first $50,000 earned by every British Columbian, which they say will save individuals an average of $2,050.

“David Eby and the NDP have made B.C. unaffordable,” Falcon said. “The NDP promised to make life more affordable in 2017 and instead we’ve become the most unaffordable province in the country. Everything is more expensive, whether gas, groceries, rent or housing costs.”

BC United’s proposed cut to provincial income tax would cost the government $5.4 billion a year and put that money back in the pockets of people who are struggling financially, Falcon said.

“You’ll keep more of the money you earn,” he said. “I think British Columbians are looking for bold change delivered by people who can actually get the job done.”

The announcement comes after several bad months for BC United. Opinion surveys have consistently shown declining support for the party and it has been losing both donors and MLAs to the Conservative Party of BC.

The current basic personal exemption is $11,980. On annual income between that and $47,937, the tax rate is five per cent.

While anyone earning more than $50,000 a year would save about $2,000 under BC United’s proposal, anyone earning less would save a smaller amount or even nothing, though Falcon said the cut would make a bigger difference for lower income earners.

According to BC United, the change would mean about 60 per cent of British Columbians would pay no provincial income tax.

Falcon said a BC United government would balance the province’s budget by the end of a four-year term in government and the $5.4-billion shortfall could be made up through a combination of economic growth and careful spending.

“No, services do not have to be cut,” he said. “This is one of the great myths of the left.”

The province’s operating budget for the current year includes $81.5 billion in revenue, so the BC United proposal would cut that by about 6.6 per cent.

Several times Falcon compared the proposed tax cut to one the BC Liberal government he was part of made in 2001.

During that campaign his party promised a dramatic cut to personal income taxes — which they announced to be 25 per cent after they were elected, an amount so large even some BC Liberal insiders were surprised.

One of Falcon’s cabinet colleagues from that time, George Abbott, wrote a PhD thesis and book on how the 2001 tax cut created a massive hole in the budget, failed to spur economic growth and inevitably led to service cuts, often with damaging results.

“Although the tax cut was undoubtedly popular among many British Columbians, few fully understood the fiscal repercussions that would follow,” Abbott wrote. “Cautionary advice was dismissed and tax cuts quickly translated into a $4.4-billion deficit and deep expenditure reductions for ministries other than health, education and advanced education.”

Since the three protected ministries made up 70 per cent of the province’s budget, deep cuts had to be made in the resource and social ministries that make up the rest of provincial spending.

“I disagree completely with the greatest respect to my friend George,” Falcon said. “The evidence showed we had the fastest growing economy in the country.... We invested and built more infrastructure over that period of time than any other similar period of time in the history of British Columbia.”

Money from tax cuts gets recirculated in the economy and by the end of the first BC Liberal term in office revenue from personal income taxes had returned to where they had been in 2001, he said.

“We weren’t perfect, I want to be clear about that,” Falcon added. “Yes, there were areas we reduced spending to try and drive different results and we didn’t always get it right.” Governments need humility, he said, but also the courage to change direction when policies aren’t working. [Tyee]

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Has Meta’s News Ban Affected Your News Intake?

Take this week's poll