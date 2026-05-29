Listen Up! ‘The Tyee Podcast’ Is Now Live

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Nearly every week, I see newspapers and magazines that seemed fine suddenly going out of business. Or a private equity fund buying up a chain of newspapers that had been serving communities for decades and stripping them for parts. And now, the thing that’s making all publishers wring their hands is AI – publishers are seeing massive drops to their web visits as AI scrapes their content and delivers it up to people in chatbots, with the journalists who did the original work not even credited with the work.

Despite this, I have hope for journalism because of what’s happening at The Tyee.

Years ago, we made a strategic bet that support from our readers was going to drive our whole future. And thankfully, that is working for us.

Over the past decade, we’ve more than doubled our journalism team and are publishing more work than ever. More people read The Tyee now than at any point in our 23-year history.

This is only possible because we regularly ask our readers to sign up as paying Tyee Builder members. Roughly half of our entire budget is made up of contributions from over 10,000 readers.

We’ve been doing more as our resources have grown. A weekend culture section filled with original essays. Hard-hitting investigative journalism in Alberta. A brand new biodiversity beat. A reporting project called Reality Check, focusing on misinformation and online radicalization. A flagship podcast.

Our model is simple: if more of our readers sign up to support The Tyee, we can keep up with rising costs and keep adding more talented journalists to our roster and set them loose on uncovering truths that would otherwise not see the light of day.

That’s why we’re launching a spring member drive to sign up 650 new or upgraded recurring Tyee Builder members (that’s monthly or annual) by midnight on Monday, June 15.

The Tyee is a Registered Journalism Organization, so contributions over $5 get tax receipts.

And back by popular demand! Until our campaign deadline of June 15, sign up to contribute $15 per month or $180 per year and get a piece of custom Tyee headgear.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Join The Tyee as a Builder today.

Human journalists still have a job to do -- if readers support them

Nearly every week, I see newspapers and magazines that seemed fine suddenly going out of business. Or a private equity fund buying up a chain of newspapers that had been serving communities for decades and stripping them for parts. And now, the thing that’s making all publishers wring their hands is AI – publishers are seeing massive drops to their web visits as AI scrapes their content and delivers it up to people in chatbots, with the journalists who did the original work not even credited with the work.

Despite this, I have hope for journalism because of what’s happening at The Tyee.

Years ago, we made a strategic bet that support from our readers was going to drive our whole future. And thankfully, that is working for us.

Over the past decade, we’ve more than doubled our journalism team and are publishing more work than ever. More people read The Tyee now than at any point in our 23-year history.

This is only possible because we regularly ask our readers to sign up as paying Tyee Builder members. Roughly half of our entire budget is made up of contributions from over 10,000 readers.

We’ve been doing more as our resources have grown. A weekend culture section filled with original essays. Hard-hitting investigative journalism in Alberta. A brand new biodiversity beat. A reporting project called Reality Check, focusing on misinformation and online radicalization. A flagship podcast.

Our model is simple: if more of our readers sign up to support The Tyee, we can keep up with rising costs and keep adding more talented journalists to our roster and set them loose on uncovering truths that would otherwise not see the light of day.

That’s why we’re launching a spring member drive to sign up 650 new or upgraded recurring Tyee Builder members (that’s monthly or annual) by midnight on Monday, June 15.

The Tyee is a Registered Journalism Organization, so contributions over $5 get tax receipts.

And back by popular demand! Until our campaign deadline of June 15, sign up to contribute $15 per month or $180 per year and get a piece of custom Tyee headgear.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Join The Tyee as a Builder today.
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Listen Up! ‘The Tyee Podcast’ Is Now Live

Readers asked, and we delivered. Find it today across major streaming platforms.

Jacob Boon TodayThe Tyee

Jacob Boon is The Tyee’s newsletter editor.

A MacBook Air laptop sits on a black desk next to podcast recording equipment to the right of the frame. On the laptop screen is a black full-screen logo that says ‘The Tyee Podcast’ in yellow script with a circular white graphic to its right.
The Tyee Podcast is a deep dive into stories shaping the West Coast. Find it on your favourite podcast app or subscribe online. Photo for The Tyee by Isaac Phan Nay.

As a reader-funded publication, we’re always listening to what our audience wants. Now, you can listen to us, too.

Today we’re excited to share a whole new way to connect with our journalism.

Introducing The Tyee Podcast — a deep dive into the stories shaping the West Coast, because Canada needs more B.C.

Every other Friday you’ll hear conversations with remarkable guests discussing the events and stories shaping our world — journalists, experts and iconoclasts who will break down big topics and cut through the noise to find solutions.

In our debut episode released this morning on all your favourite podcast apps, we’re diving into the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, or DRIPA. Premier David Eby’s reversal on changing DRIPA this past spring stirred as much controversy as it did confusion.

The moment was both inevitable and inescapable, says our guest, Adam Olsen. Lead negotiator for the Tsartlip First Nation, former BC Green Party MLA and a Tyee contributor, Olsen believes this firestorm was brewing for over a century — as long as British Columbia has evaded answering the question of Indigenous land rights.

But Olsen says there might be a way out — and a beacon of hope for reconciliation.

Check it out right now on Apple or Spotify, or listen to the episode directly right here.

The Tyee was founded to bring a B.C. perspective — and impact — to Canada’s mediascape. For over 20 years that’s what we’ve excelled at. And for nearly as long, our readers have told us they wanted a Tyee podcast.

It took a while, and a few stutter steps over the years (RIP, Chumbucket), but we’ve finally delivered.

A Tyee staff team consisting of Jacob Boon, Isaac Phan Nay, Sarah Krichel and our host-with-the-most Harrison Mooney has been hard at work building this podcast over the past few months. We’re thrilled to finally debut it during our spring Builder campaign.

This project doesn’t happen without the support of our readers — the generous folks who contribute an amount of their choosing on a monthly, annual or one-time basis.

We call them Tyee Builders. They’re the reason we remain fiercely independent in a media ecosystem dominated by hedge-fund-controlled news entities. They’re why our journalism remains free and open for all to read, with no paywalls. And they’re why we can grow our non-profit operation and launch exciting new projects like The Tyee Podcast.

The Tyee Podcast logo features the words ‘The Tyee Podcast’ in yellow serif typeface against a black background with a light yellow spiral graphic to its right.
A new episode of The Tyee Podcast drops every other Friday. Design by Erika Rathje.

If you want to hear what all the noise is about, search for The Tyee Podcast in your favourite podcast app, or click the Apple, Spotify or RSS icons on this page to subscribe.

For those fans of our audio articles, never fear. The Tyee’s Audio Edition will remain up as a separate channel.

If you like what you hear, it would mean the world to us if you could follow, like and share the podcast. Even better, leave a rating or a review so we know how you feel.

Got an idea for a topic for a future episode? Send us a message at podcast[at]thetyee.ca. We always want to hear from you.

Ready to support The Tyee in sustaining its capacity for exciting new projects like these? Consider signing up to become a Tyee Builder today.

Listen closer to the world around you. Listen to The Tyee Podcast. [Tyee]

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