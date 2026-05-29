Listen Up! ‘The Tyee Podcast’ Is Now Live

As a reader-funded publication, we’re always listening to what our audience wants. Now, you can listen to us, too.

Announcements, Events & more from Tyee and select partners The Tyee Is Recruiting Our Next Editor-in-Chief Founding editor David Beers is passing the baton to a new leader. Is it you?

Today we’re excited to share a whole new way to connect with our journalism.

Introducing The Tyee Podcast — a deep dive into the stories shaping the West Coast, because Canada needs more B.C.

Every other Friday you’ll hear conversations with remarkable guests discussing the events and stories shaping our world — journalists, experts and iconoclasts who will break down big topics and cut through the noise to find solutions.

In our debut episode released this morning on all your favourite podcast apps, we’re diving into the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, or DRIPA. Premier David Eby’s reversal on changing DRIPA this past spring stirred as much controversy as it did confusion.

The moment was both inevitable and inescapable, says our guest, Adam Olsen. Lead negotiator for the Tsartlip First Nation, former BC Green Party MLA and a Tyee contributor, Olsen believes this firestorm was brewing for over a century — as long as British Columbia has evaded answering the question of Indigenous land rights.

But Olsen says there might be a way out — and a beacon of hope for reconciliation.

Check it out right now on Apple or Spotify, or listen to the episode directly right here.

The Tyee was founded to bring a B.C. perspective — and impact — to Canada’s mediascape. For over 20 years that’s what we’ve excelled at. And for nearly as long, our readers have told us they wanted a Tyee podcast.

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It took a while, and a few stutter steps over the years (RIP, Chumbucket), but we’ve finally delivered.

A Tyee staff team consisting of Jacob Boon, Isaac Phan Nay, Sarah Krichel and our host-with-the-most Harrison Mooney has been hard at work building this podcast over the past few months. We’re thrilled to finally debut it during our spring Builder campaign.

This project doesn’t happen without the support of our readers — the generous folks who contribute an amount of their choosing on a monthly, annual or one-time basis.

We call them Tyee Builders. They’re the reason we remain fiercely independent in a media ecosystem dominated by hedge-fund-controlled news entities. They’re why our journalism remains free and open for all to read, with no paywalls. And they’re why we can grow our non-profit operation and launch exciting new projects like The Tyee Podcast.

If you want to hear what all the noise is about, search for The Tyee Podcast in your favourite podcast app, or click the Apple, Spotify or RSS icons on this page to subscribe.

For those fans of our audio articles, never fear. The Tyee’s Audio Edition will remain up as a separate channel.

If you like what you hear, it would mean the world to us if you could follow, like and share the podcast. Even better, leave a rating or a review so we know how you feel.

Got an idea for a topic for a future episode? Send us a message at podcast[at]thetyee.ca. We always want to hear from you.

Ready to support The Tyee in sustaining its capacity for exciting new projects like these? Consider signing up to become a Tyee Builder today.

Listen closer to the world around you. Listen to The Tyee Podcast.