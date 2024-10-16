Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Rustad’s Big Personal Bet on Gold

The BC Conservative leader is invested heavily in gold funds, a classic hedge against a bad economy.

Andrew MacLeod 16 Oct 2024

Andrew MacLeod is The Tyee’s legislative bureau chief in Victoria and the author of All Together Healthy (Douglas & McIntyre, 2018). Find him on X or reach him at .

A 61-year-old grey-haired man wears glasses and an orange hard hat.
BC Conservative Leader John Rustad’s gold-laden portfolio is the sort typically touted by people who fear surging inflation or economic collapse. Photo by Darryl Dyck, the Canadian Press.

Conservative Party of BC Leader John Rustad’s personal investments are almost entirely in gold, an unorthodox strategy associated with investors hedging against inflation or worried about economic collapse.

All MLAs are required to make an annual disclosure and are required to provide updates when there are material changes to their finances.

Besides cash, the only holding in the registered tax-free savings and RRSP accounts of 61-year-old Rustad and his wife, Kim Royle, is “Horizon Beta Pro Gold,” according to his most recent public disclosure statement filed with the clerk of the legislative assembly in June.

Outside the registered accounts, Rustad holds more of the gold fund, plus another listed as “Horizon Beta Pro Canadian Gold Miners ETF,” and shares in the mining company Wheaton Precious Metals, as well as guaranteed investment certificates and other term deposits. He also owns a woodlot licence in Isle Pierre and four parcels of land in northern B.C.

Rustad, who was unavailable for an interview, is within striking distance of becoming premier in large part thanks to business interests persuading BC United to suspend its campaign so the Conservatives could consolidate the anti-NDP vote.

Horizons BetaPro funds “are designed to provide market-savvy investors with leveraged, inverse, and inverse-leveraged exposure to various indices or commodities on a daily basis,” according to a message from Rohit Mehta, the president and CEO of Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc., included in the interim report for one of the funds.

Several funds in the lineup aim to provide a return that’s double the change in price of the underlying assets, including ones that hold gold bullion and others that invest in mining companies, while others allow investors to bet on the price of assets dropping.

According to disclosure forms, Rustad’s wife bought into the gold fund on Dec. 7, 2023, and Rustad bought shares in it later that month. Since then Horizons’ main gold bullion fund has gained about 60 per cent.

Earlier this year CNBC reported that “doomsday preppers” had driven up the price of gold and silver, acquiring the metals along with food and water as they prepared for disaster.

The website Investopedia calls gold “a prudent way to diversify” a portfolio, and the “Doomsday Prepper’s Guide to Precious Metals” describes a concentration of under 10 per cent as “a reasonable hedge against inflation and economic instability” but warns that allocating more than that should be done with great caution.

While disclosure forms list what assets MLAs hold, they do not say how much money they have either in total or in any particular investment.

Past filings show that as recently as June 2023, Rustad’s and his wife’s registered accounts held only cash, and that they have bought and sold precious metal assets going back to at least 2009.

They haven’t always profited. For six months in 2022 they were heavily concentrated in Horizons BetaPro Silver ETF, a period when shares in the fund lost 15 per cent.

In March 2020, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, they bought shares in Barrick Gold and in the Horizons BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners ETF.

They sold Barrick at the end of July that year when it had bounced back to about double its pandemic low. It is unclear from the public record when they sold the Canadian gold ETF, about a quarter of which is itself invested in Barrick, but by May 25, 2021, it was no longer included on Rustad’s annual disclosure form.

BC NDP Leader David Eby’s most recent public disclosure statement says his RRSP, RESP and tax-free savings account investments are all in accounts where “prior advice and contents of portfolio [are] not disclosed to the Member.”

The statement lists no investments for his wife, Cailey Lynch, a family doctor who completed medical school in the last few years, but says she owes repayment for student loans.

BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau lists GICs and “PH&N Pension Trust,” a balanced fund of bonds and stocks, as investments. Her husband, Blaise Salmon, holds units in two exchange-traded funds that use an environmental, social and governance lens to choose investments, as well as in the Danish company Vestas Wind Systems.

Aside from the current concentration in gold and silver, Rustad’s past disclosures show he and his spouse have occasionally dabbled in other stocks.

Rustad, who during the election campaign has promoted adding nuclear energy to the province’s mix, bought shares in uranium mining company Cameco Corp. on June 13, 2023. His wife bought shares in the same company on Sept. 5 that year.

Both sold their shares in Cameco on Oct. 23, 2023, when the stock was around $52.36, giving Rustad about a 25 per cent return and his wife a small profit. Since the couple sold, they missed substantial gains as Cameco closed Friday at $70.64 after spiking as high as $76.66.

In 2021 Rustad and his wife bought shares in the Bank of Montreal, then sold them about three weeks later for a small gain. That year they also bought shares in the pipeline company Enbridge, then sold at a small loss after six weeks.

Whoever wins the Oct. 19 election will oversee a provincial government with an operating budget of $90 billion a year.

Want to get even more of The Tyee’s election coverage? Sign up today for The Run. It’s a free B.C. election newsletter full of smart voices unpacking key issues, fact-checking politicians and exposing disinformation to clarifying light. Go beyond the horse-race headlines and subscribe now. [Tyee]

