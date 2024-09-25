The BC Greens’ Strange Claim They Are Centrists

Are you part of The Tyee’s critical 1%?

Thanks for reading this article from The Tyee. I hope it added something to your day. If we haven't met yet, The Tyee is an independent, non-profit news outlet based in Vancouver, B.C. We've been around since 2003 and our team publishes original in-depth articles every single weekday.

You are able to access all of The Tyee's articles — free of charge — because our non-profit newsroom is supported by thousands of supporters of independent journalism. We call them Tyee Builders, and they contribute an amount that works for them.

Why do we call them "Tyee Builders"? Because they literally help build The Tyee. As our reader contributions grow, we invest all of it back into more original journalism, and adding more talented researchers, writers and editors to our team.

Only about 1 per cent of people who regularly read The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that’s enough to cover half of our total budget. Just 1 per cent of people chipping in means that the other 99 per cent get to enjoy open access to fact-based journalism published by a trusted, independent news organization.

Public interest journalism is vital for our democracy, but the sad truth is that newsrooms across Canada are struggling, and laying off more and more journalists each year. Support from our readers means that we can keep our newsroom staffed, resourced, and showing up every day with new original stories that you won't read anywhere else. It also means that we are accountable to you first, not shareholders (we don't have any) or corporate backers (we don't have any of those, either).

Be a part of making Canadian media better and join Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount and frequency you give, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders

Are you part of The Tyee’s critical 1%?

Thanks for reading this article from The Tyee. I hope it added something to your day. If we haven't met yet, The Tyee is an independent, non-profit news outlet based in Vancouver, B.C. We've been around since 2003 and our team publishes original in-depth articles every single weekday.

You are able to access all of The Tyee's articles — free of charge — because our non-profit newsroom is supported by thousands of supporters of independent journalism. We call them Tyee Builders, and they contribute an amount that works for them.

Why do we call them "Tyee Builders"? Because they literally help build The Tyee. As our reader contributions grow, we invest all of it back into more original journalism, and adding more talented researchers, writers and editors to our team.

Only about 1 per cent of people who regularly read The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that’s enough to cover half of our total budget. Just 1 per cent of people chipping in means that the other 99 per cent get to enjoy open access to fact-based journalism published by a trusted, independent news organization.

Public interest journalism is vital for our democracy, but the sad truth is that newsrooms across Canada are struggling, and laying off more and more journalists each year. Support from our readers means that we can keep our newsroom staffed, resourced, and showing up every day with new original stories that you won't read anywhere else. It also means that we are accountable to you first, not shareholders (we don't have any) or corporate backers (we don't have any of those, either).

Be a part of making Canadian media better and join Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount and frequency you give, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
Analysis
BC Election 2024
BC Politics

The BC Greens’ Strange Claim They Are Centrists

The party leans well left on many issues, even if its leaders won’t own it. This needs a Logic Check.

Mo Amir YesterdayThe Tyee

Mo Amir is the host of the TV talk show This Is VANCOLOUR, now in its fourth season, Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on CHEK.

On the left, a bald man with light skin and a grey moustache and goatee, wearing a dark jacket over a white shirt and blue tie. On the right, a woman with light skin and shoulder-length brown hair, wearing black and looking at the camera with a slight smile.
‘Right in the middle’? BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau, at right, with the party’s campaign chair, Adam Olsen, who is not seeking re-election as MLA for Saanich North and the Islands. Photo via BC Green Party.

[Editor’s note: This is the latest in an occasional series by Mo Amir called Logic Check, whose focus is explained in a sidebar to this article.]

Quick, sum up in one sentence where the BC Greens locate themselves on the political spectrum. It’s a fairly basic test of a party on the brink of survival ahead of British Columbia’s provincial election.

BC Green Party campaign chair Adam Olsen gave it a shot earlier this month on CBC’s The Early Edition, saying, “The BC Greens are working towards the space that I think we’ve occupied for the last seven years or last decade really in the B.C. legislature, and that’s right in the middle.”

It’s a strange self-assessment that doesn’t seem to serve a purpose beyond invoking nostalgia for a time when the BC Greens held the balance of power in the B.C. legislature. The suggestion is that the current Greens under leader Sonia Furstenau are politically consistent with the BC Greens under Furstenau’s predecessor, Andrew Weaver.

Weaver openly rejects this idea. Presumably, so would Furstenau.

Moreover, if the BC Greens are “right in the middle,” that would make them, relatively speaking, centrist: a middle-ground option for voters faced with two dominant but polarized political parties.

This idea was further emphasized by former BC Green Party executive director Jonina Campbell on a recent Global News political panel:

“We have the NDP seemingly moving to the left, a little, under the premier, a little bit away from the centre, where some people say the former premier had. And now we have on the right, far right, the BC Conservative party.... And so I think the Greens are gonna have a challenge, where they’re an option and they could take up this space in the middle, potentially.”

Perhaps Campbell is speaking more to Weaver’s BC Greens. But after he left the legislature, Weaver repeatedly slammed the party under Furstenau as “extremist,” “ecosocialist” and “fringe far left.” He has since endorsed the BC Conservatives after endorsing the BC NDP in 2020.

Even dismissing Weaver’s cosplay of Abe Simpson yelling at a cloud, the idea that the BC Greens are a “centrist” party is not cohesive with the party’s policies, despite what its proponents say on political panels.

Under Furstenau, the BC Greens are a social democratic (or “left”) party, based on their policy positions. They should own it in their messaging.

After all, the BC Greens campaign on the promise of free public transit, a universal mental health-care system and a food security program. They want to crack down on companies profiteering from B.C.’s housing and health-care crises. They reject the expansion of involuntary care, while advocating the expansion of regulated safe supply to address the toxic drug supply crisis. They champion vacancy control and a four-day workweek.

The BC Greens’ progressive positions extend beyond climate change action. For voters who feel that the governing BC NDP has pivoted too far to the right, the BC Greens present a unique ballot option.

Furstenau implicitly acknowledges this idea: “[Premier] David Eby follows John Rustad off every reactionary cliff.”

Vote BC Green or whatever

Yet Furstenau has openly backed some former BC United, now Independent, incumbent MLA candidates.

On the Bigger Than Me podcast, Furstenau said of former BC United and NDP candidates now running independently: “I look at Adam Walker, I look at Tom Shypitka, I look at Dan Davies, I look at Mike Bernier. In a riding where you have a strong Independent running, especially someone who has demonstrated that they are a strong and effective MLA, elect that Independent.” Walker was elected as a New Democrat in 2020 and is running as an Independent. The other three are BC United incumbents running as Independents.

While Furstenau did promote BC Green candidates, she made a point of advocating for “the most representative legislature we’ve ever had in B.C.” to include the group of Independent candidates.

But it’s unclear what overlap Shypitka, Davies and Bernier share with the BC Greens beyond not being the BC NDP or the BC Conservatives.

Moreover, in Shypitka’s riding of Kootenay-Rockies (formerly Kootenay East), Kerri Wall is running as the BC Green candidate. In Davies’ riding (Peace River North), Brennan Wauters is the BC Green candidate. Furstenau’s soft endorsement of Shypitka and Davies seems to undercut her own candidates, or out them as paper candidates.

It may be a realistic appeal to block a majority government, but it’s still a peculiar one for Furstenau to make, while concurrently fielding candidates in those ridings.

So what do the BC Greens represent?

Is it a centrist political party, as its proponents claim? Is it a social democratic party, as its policies indicate? Or is it a party seeking to block any one party from forming a majority government, as its leader suggests?

If the BC Greens’ branding challenge was to offer a clear alternative for voters, these are not the types of questions that the party’s messaging should be raising at the onset of an election campaign.

Want to get even more of The Tyee’s election coverage? Sign up today for The Run. It’s a free B.C. election newsletter full of smart voices unpacking key issues, fact-checking politicians and exposing disinformation to clarifying light. Go beyond the horse-race headlines and subscribe now. [Tyee]

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What’s Your Favourite Local Critter?

Take this week's poll