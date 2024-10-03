NDP Platform Promises Tax Cut, More Money for Health Care and Housing

The BC NDP platform released today says the tax cuts and spending the party has promised during the election campaign would add about $2.9 billion to next year’s provincial deficit.

The platform invests in people “so we can all be successful,” NDP Leader David Eby said while presenting the 65-page document in Surrey.

“It’s tough out there for lots of people,” said Eby, citing inflation, interest rates and housing. “That’s what drives me, working to solve these challenges for British Columbians.”

The biggest item in the platform is $1.8 billion for the previously announced income tax cut, sometimes referred to as a grocery rebate, that the NDP says will provide $1,000 a year to 90 per cent of households in the province.

It also adds $400 million for health and mental health care, $357 million for affordable housing and $326 million for “strong, sustainable and climate-ready economy.” There are smaller amounts earmarked for community safety, education, relationships with Indigenous people and skills training.

Questioned about the growth in the deficit, Eby said “We’ve been transparent about our spending plans.” The spending is needed to provide the services people need and under a re-elected NDP government people would see the deficits declining over time, he said.

He drew a contrast with the BC Conservative Party which he said has made all kinds of promises during the campaign without yet indicating what they expect them to cost.

The Conservatives have said they would return the province to a balanced budget within two-terms of government, meaning eight years.

Conservative Leader John Rustad is a major presence in the NDP platform, named 56 times, which is more than twice as many times as it names Eby. BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau is not mentioned.

Asked about the number of mentions of Rustad, Eby said the party platform is focused on British Columbians and “the challenges they face.” He gave the examples of housing and health care as priorities.

At the same time, he said, “It’s absolutely critical they understand the risks of the proposals that are coming forward from John Rustad.”

Many of the promises in the NDP platform will be familiar, including efforts that are already underway to increase housing supply, connect people with family doctors or nurse practitioners, expand training opportunities and build new hospitals.

There are 30 new and expanded hospitals built or underway across the province, Eby said, adding “We cannot afford to live in our grandparents infrastructure anymore.”

On housing the platform emphasizes the BC Builds program that makes publicly owned property available for affordable homes and a plan to finance 40 per cent of the purchase price of newly built homes with loans that would only come due after 25 years or when the property has sold.

There are sections on forestry, mining and relationships with Indigenous peoples. It also mentions the recent announcement of free hormone replacement menopause treatment, free transit for seniors in off-peak hours and an increase to the amount paid to Community Living BC home share providers.

The platform makes several mentions of people and families who are middle class or middle income, but the word “poverty” comes up just once. It highlights the government’s record bringing the minimum wage from the lowest in Canada to the highest and promises to connect future increases to the cost of living.

It recommits the government to continuing with the Declaration Act Action Plan to implement Indigenous rights, protecting 30 per cent of the land base by 2030, moving ahead with the recommendations from the old-growth strategic review and “protecting more old growth in partnership with First Nations.”

There is also an explanation of the decision to end the consumer carbon tax if federal requirements are removed.

“When average… families are struggling to get through each month, we need to recognize that the consumer carbon tax is no longer doing its job,” it said. “We’ll never make families choose between paying for the basics and supporting strong climate action.”

The platform lays out four guiding principles: “providing more stability for people in uncertain times;” “growing a strong province and economy, with good paying jobs and efficient government;” “working together” and “recognizing strength in our differences.”

“I know I have a lot more work to do, our government has a lot more work to do, but we won’t stop until it’s done,” Eby told reporters.

The NDP has been in government since 2017. In recent months public opinion surveys have shown it tied with the BC Conservatives for support. Advance voting opens Oct. 10 and final voting day is Oct. 19.