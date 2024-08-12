Former BC United Donors Are Jumping to Rustad’s Conservatives

Are you part of The Tyee’s critical 1%?

Thanks for reading this article from The Tyee. I hope it added something to your day. If we haven't met yet, The Tyee is an independent, non-profit news outlet based in Vancouver, B.C. We've been around since 2003 and our team publishes original in-depth articles every single weekday.

You are able to access all of The Tyee's articles — free of charge — because our non-profit newsroom is supported by thousands of supporters of independent journalism. We call them Tyee Builders, and they contribute an amount that works for them.

Why do we call them "Tyee Builders"? Because they literally help build The Tyee. As our reader contributions grow, we invest all of it back into more original journalism, and adding more talented researchers, writers and editors to our team.

Only about 1 per cent of people who regularly read The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that’s enough to cover half of our total budget. Just 1 per cent of people chipping in means that the other 99 per cent get to enjoy open access to fact-based journalism published by a trusted, independent news organization.

Public interest journalism is vital for our democracy, but the sad truth is that newsrooms across Canada are struggling, and laying off more and more journalists each year. Support from our readers means that we can keep our newsroom staffed, resourced, and showing up every day with new original stories that you won't read anywhere else. It also means that we are accountable to you first, not shareholders (we don't have any) or corporate backers (we don't have any of those, either).

Be a part of making Canadian media better and join Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount and frequency you give, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders

Do you want your news source controlled by billionaires?

Didn't think so. We don't either.

We don’t work for a billionaire owner here at The Tyee. We work for you.

And we’re not at the mercy of hedge funds or corporations whose focus is on the next quarterly profit report.

We’re a nonprofit newsroom that is supported by our readers. We rely on your financial support for our journalism and recognize the importance of earning your trust.

Our mission is to publish original, in-depth journalism that adds to your understanding of your community, and we’re supported in that mission by our volunteer board of directors and around 10,000 paying supporters who we call Tyee Builders.

We don’t endorse politicians and we never will. It doesn’t fit with our mission and we’re not here to transmit the political wishes of a powerful owner.

Together with our readers, we’ve expanded our team of journalists, expanded our reach, and are showing a path forward for reader-funded journalism in Canada.

The billionaires have their media empires.

Please help us prove a different media model can succeed.

Help The Tyee grow and thrive as a news outlet that works for you by becoming a supporter today.

— Paul Willcocks, senior editor

Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
News
BC Election 2024
BC Politics

Former BC United Donors Are Jumping to Rustad’s Conservatives

Big names like Canucks chair Francesco Aquilini are backing the new party.

Andrew MacLeod 12 Aug 2024The Tyee

Andrew MacLeod is The Tyee’s legislative bureau chief in Victoria and the author of All Together Healthy (Douglas & McIntyre, 2018). Find him on X or reach him at .

A light-skinned man with short grey hair and glasses and wearing a dark suit, white shirt and tie smiles at the camera.
Conservative Party of BC Leader John Rustad has reason to smile as his party’s fundraising outstrips BC United. Photo via the BC Liberal Party.

For many years Patrick Yearwood was a steady donor to BC United and its predecessor the BC Liberal Party.

The lawyer with an office in Surrey and a home in downtown Vancouver gave the centre-right party at least $1,200 every year since 2018. As recently as January, Elections BC records show, he sent BC United $1,225.

Then in April he made a different choice, contributing $1,000 to BC United’s upstart rival on the right, the Conservative Party of BC. The payment was for a dinner event and was refunded when he was unable to attend, he said, but he still supports the Conservatives.

“I suppose the reason I’m interested in the BC Conservatives is they have a chance of defeating the NDP, who I loathe,” Yearwood said on the phone.

He was particularly critical of the NDP government’s introduction of no-fault vehicle insurance through ICBC that “takes away the rights” of people who have been in accidents by limiting the amount of compensation available to them and making it difficult to pursue a case.

Yearwood, who as a lawyer has worked on such cases but never had them as a large part of his practice, said Conservative Party of BC Leader John Rustad’s pledge to allow people who have suffered “life-altering injuries” in accidents to seek “fair and reasonable compensation” through the courts is the right direction.

It’s also become clear the BC Conservatives are the best chance to defeat the NDP, despite the efforts of Kevin Falcon as leader of BC United, he said. “It’s too bad,” Yearwood said, “because I think he’s a very capable man, a very capable leader.”

High-profile donors include former MLAs

Yearwood’s support was part of a breakthrough fundraising quarter for the BC Conservatives this spring when the party raised $1.1 million. That was about half what the governing NDP brought in, but nearly double the total for BC United.

Analysis of data from Elections BC shows that 139 of the people who gave to the BC Conservatives between April and June — roughly 10 per cent of the party’s donors — have names that match those of donors in recent years to either BC United or the BC Liberals.

Donation records show the Conservatives have attracted support from at least four former BC Liberal MLAs: Sam Sullivan, Olga Ilich, Laurie Throness and Suzanne Anton.

Sullivan, a former Vancouver mayor and councillor who represented Vancouver-False Creek as a BC Liberal MLA for two terms, said, “I have personal relations with both sides and the best way I could deal with this is to give to both.”

It’s an imperfect solution, he said, but “how do you be loyal when your two friends are scrapping?”

Some of the other past Liberal supporters who have donated to the Conservatives include founding CEO of Encana Corp. Gwyn Morgan, real estate investor and Vancouver Canucks chairman Francesco Aquilini, political consultant Brad Zubyk and private investor Madison Group’s Sam Grippo, Peter Grippo and Dino Di Marco.

Leaving behind BC United

The movement of donors to the Conservatives is a snub for BC United and for Falcon, who over the past nine months has repeatedly cited his party’s superior ability to raise money as a reason he wasn’t worried about falling poll numbers.

Rustad, a former BC Liberal cabinet minister, became leader of the BC Conservatives a little more than a year ago after Falcon booted him from BC United over a dispute around climate change and party discipline.

He joined a party that was already quietly building, largely thanks to the energy of activist supporters of Aaron Gunn, who as a group moved over to the Conservatives after the BC Liberals blocked Gunn from competing for that party’s leadership.

Starting last October voter intention surveys began showing the Conservatives even with BC United, and recent polls have found them continuing to gain support and closing on the governing NDP.

As the Conservative support has grown, Rustad has been joined by former BC United MLAs — Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman, Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson, Surrey South MLA Elenore Sturko and Richmond North Centre MLA Teresa Wat.

Norman Stowe, a communications consultant with long involvement in BC United and the BC Liberals, was the president of the BC United constituency association in Surrey South. He moved to supporting the Conservatives at the same time as Sturko, the MLA for the riding.

“There’s an old saying in retail: Stop trying to sell things people don’t want to buy,” Stowe said. “I look at the Conservatives and I see the one party that has a chance.”

Stowe said it was a hard decision, particularly as a fan of BC United Leader Falcon, but the failure of United to connect with people in the province is undeniable.

He sees the Conservatives as the latest generation in a centre-right family that goes back 70 years through the BC Liberals to the Social Credit party. “It wasn’t a huge jump,” he said. “I know the people.”

The Conservatives have become the pragmatic choice for people who want to see the October election result in a change in provincial government, said Stowe. “There’s something to be said for momentum. When the public sink their teeth into something, you don’t want to stand in the way of that.” [Tyee]

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Will the Carbon Tax Survive?

Take this week's poll