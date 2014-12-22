We are reeling in The Hook, for now

By David Beers

Published December 22, 2014 02:50 pm |

The Tyee is an evolving creature and we've decided it's time to lose the appendage that is The Hook -- for now, at least.

The Hook is a place where you've found shorter news notes and commentary, posted throughout the day. We have decided to move those sorts of pieces to the Tyee's main stories flow right here. So please visit The Tyee throughout the day to find an expanded variety of stories popping up -- some quick hit reads, some with videos or interactive features, and of course the in-depth reporting and analysis you've come to expect from The Tyee.

When we hit fast churning waters such as elections we may employ The Hook again to give us the capacity to post many more stories per day. But for now, we think it's less confusing and more appealing to move all Tyee coverage into one place.

Some of you who are true political junkies may have bookmarked The Hook. Here's what to bookmark now instead to know you are getting any and all Tyee political coverage:

The Tyee's National section, launched this year, will keep you up to date on Canada-wide issues.

And for provincial matters, bookmark BC Politics. It's a topic category that combines all Tyee News, Opinion and Mediacheck stories about politics.

Didn't know The Tyee was organized by topics? Well, you are in for a surfing adventure. Check out all the ways you can explore The Tyee, present and past, by going to the home page and finding the little window in the upper right hand corner of the page where it says Or Browse By Topic. Click there to reveal a drop down menu of 25 topics ranging from Aboriginal Affairs to Urban Planning + Architecture.

David Beers is executive editor of The Tyee.