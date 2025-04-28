It’s Voting Day! Your Guide to the 2025 Federal Election

Today is voting day, and you can cast your ballot at your local polling stations, open all day. After the polls close, The Tyee will be publishing updates on results as they come in and we'll have reporters checking in from Conservative, Green, Liberal and NDP election-night gatherings, so please drop by.

Voters are passionate this year. People across Canada broke new records at the advance polls on the Easter long weekend, with an estimated 7.3 million people casting early ballots for the 45th general federal election.

Voters are passionate this year. People across Canada broke new records at the advance polls on the Easter long weekend, with an estimated 7.3 million people casting early ballots for the 45th general federal election.

What a wild ride it’s been. The Tyee’s Michael Harris seemed a lonely voice when, in July of last year, he said the double-digit lead then enjoyed by Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives over Justin Trudeau’s Liberals could “drop hard and fast.” Then came Trudeau’s resignation, Donald Trump’s aggression and now, at the end of what Harris termed “Canada’s weirdest federal election,” the Conservatives playing catch-up in a tightening race.

Predictions aside, “it’s your vote that determines the true result,” noted Tyee editor-in-chief David Beers in a recent edition of The Run, The Tyee’s election newsletter. “Best not to take for granted the outcome of Canada’s federal contest. The stakes could not be higher and the polls are just educated guesses.”

In the weeks leading up to decision day, our team has been working hard to deliver you original reporting and commentary. Below we offer a handy guide.

At this moment when Meta continues to mess with Canadians’ ability to share news on social media platforms and Pierre Poilievre has pledged to defund the CBC, the role of free, fearless and independent media feels more urgent than before. Our journalism is possible only with the support of Tyee readers. You can sign up to become a Tyee Builder any time. We are immensely grateful for your support.

THE PLATFORMS

Comparing the Party Platforms, Issue by Issue

How the Conservatives, Liberals and NDP stack up on economic strength, health, housing, crime and more. By Jen St. Denis

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAILS

Down to the Wire in One of BC’s Most Competitive Ridings

In up-for-grabs Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke, different parties have won in the past. This time the issues are clear. By Andrew MacLeod

‘So Much Emotion’: Elizabeth May Stumps for a Repeat

The Green Party co-leader says a ‘fear factor’ is darkening moods of voters in her Saanich-Gulf Islands riding. By Andrew MacLeod

How Aaron Gunn Riles Foes in a Coastal Riding

As the Conservative pokes and ducks Indigenous and progressive voters, emotions boil. A Tyee special report. By andrea bennett

Sifting the Rubble After Rebel News Worked the Election Debate

What happened behind the scenes as an uproar cancelled the post-debate scrum. By Jen St. Denis

Tensions High as Leaders Spar in Montreal

Here are five things we noted during the leaders’ debate. By Jen St. Denis

The Conservatives’ Last Gambit: Smear Carney

Desperate, Poilievre and Harper teamed to show how low they’ll go. It’s going to get even uglier. By Michael Harris

Carney Meets with Eby in First BC Campaign Stop

The Liberal leader’s first visit included Elizabeth May’s riding, considered up for grabs in this election. By Andrew MacLeod

Candidates with Extreme Views Welcomed on Poilievre’s Team

Disturbing stances, including ties to JD Vance, seem to offer an edge rather than barrier to being selected. By Christopher Holcroft

Please Advise! What’s Ahead for Election 2025?

Dr. Steve predicts fear, angst, the Trump shadow and a desperate Poilievre. By Steve Burgess

‘ELBOWS UP’ AND THE TRUMP EFFECT

The New Patriotism. Where Do You Sit?

The surge in Canadian pride invites a question. What’s the right kind of love of country? By Max Cameron

How the West’s ‘Sore Losers’ Hurt Canada, and Their Cause

Danielle Smith and Preston Manning are undermining our democracy. By Jared Wesley

Trump, Tariffs, Canada and the Politics of Discontent

This election compels us to face forces that tore apart the US and could do the same here. By Andrew Nikiforuk

Who Needs Canadian Unity? Danielle Smith Plays with Separation

The Alberta premier’s heap of hypocrisies this election make life hard for Poilievre. By Graham Thomson

Poilievre’s Pivot Is Looking Like a Pratfall

The leader Danielle Smith said would dance smoothly with Trump is stumbling with voters. Seven reasons why. By Michael Harris

On the Trail of Pierre the ‘Ripper’

Mark Bourrie’s new bio peels Poilievre. Here’s a review ahead of a chat with the author you can attend online. By Michael Harris

To My Late Father, Mel Hurtig: We Need You Now

His passionate work for Canadian sovereignty offers lessons for how to respond to the political moment. By Leslie Hurtig

How Will Pierre Poilievre Tackle US Election Interference?

The Conservative leader was once a hardliner on the issue. Now he appears to be getting a boost from Donald Trump. By Jason Myatt

Six Policy Areas Where Poilievre Mirrors Trump

Taken together they would radically change Canada to reflect what’s being imposed in the US. By Christopher Holcroft

A Whiplash of Feelings about the Maple Leaf

Canada’s flag has been buffeted by winds of controversy. Then Trump levelled his threats. By Christopher Cheung

RECONCILIATION AND BACKLASH

Liberals Haven’t Complied with Jordan’s Principle, Cindy Blackstock Says

And Conservatives don’t even mention it. ‘What we’re really seeing is a lot of excuses.’ By Katie Hyslop

What We Miss When Reconciliation Is ‘Economic’

The parties’ policies miss the full scope of issues important to communities, experts say. By Amanda Follett Hosgood

Who Benefits from Residential School Denialism?

Undermining Indigenous experience aids powerful interests looking to extract resources. By Robert Hackett

Aaron Gunn’s Residential School Views Have Become an Election Flashpoint

The front-running North Island-Powell River Conservative candidate has drawn protests and criticism. By Jen St. Denis

‘Unsavoury Denialism’: FN Leaders Want Conservative Candidate Dropped

Aaron Gunn challenged over residential school comments and support for private health care. By andrea bennett and Jen St. Denis

BC Conservative Candidate Targets Great Bear Marine Protection Plan

Advocates say Indigenous protected areas will increase economic opportunities. By Rochelle Baker

LABOUR AND THE WEALTH DIVIDE

‘He Wants to Take a Blowtorch to the Welfare State’

Martin Lukacs’s new book probes Poilievre’s agenda, Liberal failings, what the left needs to do and more. A Tyee Q&A. By Harrison Mooney

What Does the 2025 Election Tell Us about Class in Canada?

Defrocking ‘Boots, Not Suits’ and other common talking points with SFU professor Enda Brophy. A Tyee interview. By andrea bennett

What Happened to Poverty as an Election Issue?

As politicians fixate on an anxious middle class, millions of Canadians are left out of the conversation. By Ximena González

Why the Parties Have It Wrong with Tax-Cut Promises

It’s time to reduce debt and improve services, not help the well off, say analysts. By Andrew MacLeod

Election Fact Check: Winners and Losers from the Tax-Cut Promises

The Liberals and Conservatives are both promising income tax cuts. But 9.6 million low-income Canadians won’t benefit. By David Macdonald

‘A Business Model to Suppress Wages’

Ironworkers Local 97 is calling for the Liberals and Conservatives to overhaul the temporary foreign worker program. By Isaac Phan Nay

Poilievre’s Bid to Woo the Union Vote Is Hitting Snags

Researchers say tariffs and a new Liberal leader have undermined Conservative efforts. By Isaac Phan Nay

AFFORDABLE HOUSING

How the Parties Plan to Fix the Housing Crisis

Liberals return to government-led building, Conservatives push private construction, NDP vows rent-controlled units on public land. By Jen St. Denis

FORESTRY

How Will the Parties Help BC Forest Workers?

Workers are calling for trade dispute resolution and investments in public services. By Isaac Phan Nay

CRIME

Poilievre’s ‘Tough on Crime’ Plan Won’t Stop Intimate Partner Violence

Support for women and families and reduced inequality are the best hope. By Andrea DeKeseredy, Walter DeKeseredy and Ping Lam Ip

STUDENTS AND HIGHER EDUCATION

What Post-Secondary Students Want This Election

They fear US-style deportations for political expression and want federal funding to fix higher ed’s deficit ‘crisis.’ By Katie Hyslop

Amidst a US Brain Drain, the Parties Pledge Little for Universities

We could be attracting American talent, prof says. Instead, institutions face cuts. By Katie Hyslop

Immigration Cuts Are Hurting Education in Small Communities

Remote and rural colleges are fighting to stay afloat amidst declining enrolment and budget cuts. By Amanda Follett Hosgood

The Political Earthquake Rocking Universities

As star scholars flee Ivy League posts for Canada, Poilievre vows to end ‘woke’ research. How did we get here? By Crawford Kilian

ENERGY AND PIPELINES

Making Sense of Carney’s Energy Policy

It won’t stop climate disaster. But it’s a creature of this weird political moment. By Crawford Kilian

How Poilievre’s Energy Policies Could Cost Canada Money

The industrial carbon tax incentivizes companies to lower emissions. Losing it could hinder trade. By Zoë Yunker

Poilievre Promises LNG Canada Approval. There’s Just One Hitch

The project’s already been given the government’s thumbs-up. It’s ‘kind of comical,’ advocate says. By Amanda Follett Hosgood

Conservatives Vow to End Oil Tanker Moratorium

Reversing the ban could pave the way for projects like Northern Gateway, which faced fierce opposition in Skeena-Bulkley Valley. By Amanda Follett Hosgood

We Shouldn’t Pipeline Our Way Out of Trump’s Crisis

Why campaigning parties should instead be stressing green infrastructure, energy and transportation. By Lana Goldberg

Feeling Broke? Blame Big Oil

Canada’s affordability crisis and fossil fuel company profits are linked, says report. By Zoë Yunker

WOMEN’S RIGHTS AND TRANS RIGHTS

By Attacking Science, Poilievre Takes a Page from Trump’s Playbook

Professors find this chilling and warn of the costs. By Catharine Winstanley and Liisa Galea

Pierre Poilievre Keeps Talking about Women’s Biological Clocks. He Should Stop

Right-wing politics has a fixation on baby-making right now, and it’s weird. By Jen St. Denis

With Trans Rights Under Attack, Advocates Prep for the Election

‘We’re giving folks a way to speak up, to take action, to chat with their neighbours.’ By Jen St. Denis

By Axing the WAGE Minister, Carney Puts at Risk Decades of Progress

Women and Gender Equality Canada no longer has a dedicated champion in cabinet. Here’s what we stand to lose. By Angela Marie MacDougall

Poilievre Scored Political Points on Trans Rights. At What Cost?

The Conservative leader’s response in a TV interview heightened fears for trans people. By Jen St. Denis

DRUG USE POLICY

Where the Parties Stand on the Toxic Drug Crisis

After briefly approaching overdose deaths as a health problem, the ‘war on drugs’ appears to be making a comeback. By Michelle Gamage

CUTTING GOVERNMENT

Build Canada Is Not DOGE, Says Spokesperson

An effort by Canadian entrepreneurs to cut public spending is distancing itself from Elon Musk’s federal employee slashing agency. By Jen St. Denis

The Tech CEOs Who Want a DOGE for Canada

Many supporters of a group called Build Canada are also interested in Elon Musk’s effort to slash government spending. By Jen St. Denis

MEDIA

Canada’s Online News Act Gets a Close Look. As Poilievre Vows to Kill It

A new McGill study tracks effects of controversial Bill C-18 and finds it’s a needed help to journalism. By Sarah Krichel

It’s Been Canada’s Weirdest Federal Election

Conservatives have tried to duck the Trump effect, reporters and even local debates. Will it work? By Michael Harris

Three Things Reporters Would Ask Poilievre. If They Could

The Conservatives are keeping a stranglehold on media questions. Here are a few that aren’t getting to the party leader. By Amanda Follett Hosgood

Please Advise! Who’s Winning the Ad War, Carney or Poilievre?

Remarkably, for both, the same orange face keeps popping up. By Steve Burgess

‘Skippy’ Wants to Shatter the CBC. And Maybe Canada

Wrecking a national bulwark makes sense if Poilievre is fine with foreign assimilation. What would Machiavelli say? By John MacLachlan Gray

Why We Need the CBC

I grew up with Fox News. Now in Canada, I worry about the corrosive power of misinformation. By Will Shelling

In Rural Canada, CBC Brought Us the World

It sparked the careers of many artists. Now as the election nears, we risk losing it. By Dorothy Woodend

CBC’s Surreal Task: Report on the Guy Who Wants It Dead

Poilievre has vowed to defund Canada’s public broadcaster. Try covering that. By Steve Burgess

STRATEGIC VOTING

The ‘Progressive Primary’: Who Will Win?

Local campaigns and voter efficiency should be top of mind as you decide where you place your ballot. By Will Shelling