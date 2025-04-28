It’s Voting Day! Your Guide to the 2025 Federal Election

Today is voting day, and you can cast your ballot at your local polling stations, open all day. After the polls close, The Tyee will be publishing updates on results as they come in and we'll have reporters checking in from Conservative, Green, Liberal and NDP election-night gatherings, so please drop by.
Voters are passionate this year. People across Canada broke new records at the advance polls on the Easter long weekend, with an estimated 7.3 million people casting early ballots for the 45th general federal election.
What a wild ride it’s been. The Tyee’s Michael Harris seemed a lonely voice when, in July of last year, he said the double-digit lead then enjoyed by Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives over Justin Trudeau’s Liberals could “drop hard and fast.” Then came Trudeau’s resignation, Donald Trump’s aggression and now, at the end of what Harris termed “Canada’s weirdest federal election,” the Conservatives playing catch-up in a tightening race.
Predictions aside, “it’s your vote that determines the true result,” noted Tyee editor-in-chief David Beers in a recent edition of The Run, The Tyee’s election newsletter. “Best not to take for granted the outcome of Canada’s federal contest. The stakes could not be higher and the polls are just educated guesses.”
In the weeks leading up to decision day, our team has been working hard to deliver you original reporting and commentary. Below we offer a handy guide.
Comparing the Party Platforms, Issue by Issue
How the Conservatives, Liberals and NDP stack up on economic strength, health, housing, crime and more. By Jen St. Denis
Down to the Wire in One of BC’s Most Competitive Ridings
In up-for-grabs Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke, different parties have won in the past. This time the issues are clear. By Andrew MacLeod
‘So Much Emotion’: Elizabeth May Stumps for a Repeat
The Green Party co-leader says a ‘fear factor’ is darkening moods of voters in her Saanich-Gulf Islands riding. By Andrew MacLeod
How Aaron Gunn Riles Foes in a Coastal Riding
As the Conservative pokes and ducks Indigenous and progressive voters, emotions boil. A Tyee special report. By andrea bennett
Sifting the Rubble After Rebel News Worked the Election Debate
What happened behind the scenes as an uproar cancelled the post-debate scrum. By Jen St. Denis
Tensions High as Leaders Spar in Montreal
Here are five things we noted during the leaders’ debate. By Jen St. Denis
The Conservatives’ Last Gambit: Smear Carney
Desperate, Poilievre and Harper teamed to show how low they’ll go. It’s going to get even uglier. By Michael Harris
Carney Meets with Eby in First BC Campaign Stop
The Liberal leader’s first visit included Elizabeth May’s riding, considered up for grabs in this election. By Andrew MacLeod
Candidates with Extreme Views Welcomed on Poilievre’s Team
Disturbing stances, including ties to JD Vance, seem to offer an edge rather than barrier to being selected. By Christopher Holcroft
Please Advise! What’s Ahead for Election 2025?
Dr. Steve predicts fear, angst, the Trump shadow and a desperate Poilievre. By Steve Burgess
The New Patriotism. Where Do You Sit?
The surge in Canadian pride invites a question. What’s the right kind of love of country? By Max Cameron
How the West’s ‘Sore Losers’ Hurt Canada, and Their Cause
Danielle Smith and Preston Manning are undermining our democracy. By Jared Wesley
Trump, Tariffs, Canada and the Politics of Discontent
This election compels us to face forces that tore apart the US and could do the same here. By Andrew Nikiforuk
Who Needs Canadian Unity? Danielle Smith Plays with Separation
The Alberta premier’s heap of hypocrisies this election make life hard for Poilievre. By Graham Thomson
Poilievre’s Pivot Is Looking Like a Pratfall
The leader Danielle Smith said would dance smoothly with Trump is stumbling with voters. Seven reasons why. By Michael Harris
On the Trail of Pierre the ‘Ripper’
Mark Bourrie’s new bio peels Poilievre. Here’s a review ahead of a chat with the author you can attend online. By Michael Harris
To My Late Father, Mel Hurtig: We Need You Now
His passionate work for Canadian sovereignty offers lessons for how to respond to the political moment. By Leslie Hurtig
How Will Pierre Poilievre Tackle US Election Interference?
The Conservative leader was once a hardliner on the issue. Now he appears to be getting a boost from Donald Trump. By Jason Myatt
Six Policy Areas Where Poilievre Mirrors Trump
Taken together they would radically change Canada to reflect what’s being imposed in the US. By Christopher Holcroft
A Whiplash of Feelings about the Maple Leaf
Canada’s flag has been buffeted by winds of controversy. Then Trump levelled his threats. By Christopher Cheung
Liberals Haven’t Complied with Jordan’s Principle, Cindy Blackstock Says
And Conservatives don’t even mention it. ‘What we’re really seeing is a lot of excuses.’ By Katie Hyslop
What We Miss When Reconciliation Is ‘Economic’
The parties’ policies miss the full scope of issues important to communities, experts say. By Amanda Follett Hosgood
Who Benefits from Residential School Denialism?
Undermining Indigenous experience aids powerful interests looking to extract resources. By Robert Hackett
Aaron Gunn’s Residential School Views Have Become an Election Flashpoint
The front-running North Island-Powell River Conservative candidate has drawn protests and criticism. By Jen St. Denis
‘Unsavoury Denialism’: FN Leaders Want Conservative Candidate Dropped
Aaron Gunn challenged over residential school comments and support for private health care. By andrea bennett and Jen St. Denis
BC Conservative Candidate Targets Great Bear Marine Protection Plan
Advocates say Indigenous protected areas will increase economic opportunities. By Rochelle Baker
‘He Wants to Take a Blowtorch to the Welfare State’
Martin Lukacs’s new book probes Poilievre’s agenda, Liberal failings, what the left needs to do and more. A Tyee Q&A. By Harrison Mooney
What Does the 2025 Election Tell Us about Class in Canada?
Defrocking ‘Boots, Not Suits’ and other common talking points with SFU professor Enda Brophy. A Tyee interview. By andrea bennett
What Happened to Poverty as an Election Issue?
As politicians fixate on an anxious middle class, millions of Canadians are left out of the conversation. By Ximena González
Why the Parties Have It Wrong with Tax-Cut Promises
It’s time to reduce debt and improve services, not help the well off, say analysts. By Andrew MacLeod
Election Fact Check: Winners and Losers from the Tax-Cut Promises
The Liberals and Conservatives are both promising income tax cuts. But 9.6 million low-income Canadians won’t benefit. By David Macdonald
‘A Business Model to Suppress Wages’
Ironworkers Local 97 is calling for the Liberals and Conservatives to overhaul the temporary foreign worker program. By Isaac Phan Nay
Poilievre’s Bid to Woo the Union Vote Is Hitting Snags
Researchers say tariffs and a new Liberal leader have undermined Conservative efforts. By Isaac Phan Nay
How the Parties Plan to Fix the Housing Crisis
Liberals return to government-led building, Conservatives push private construction, NDP vows rent-controlled units on public land. By Jen St. Denis
How Will the Parties Help BC Forest Workers?
Workers are calling for trade dispute resolution and investments in public services. By Isaac Phan Nay
Poilievre’s ‘Tough on Crime’ Plan Won’t Stop Intimate Partner Violence
Support for women and families and reduced inequality are the best hope. By Andrea DeKeseredy, Walter DeKeseredy and Ping Lam Ip
What Post-Secondary Students Want This Election
They fear US-style deportations for political expression and want federal funding to fix higher ed’s deficit ‘crisis.’ By Katie Hyslop
Amidst a US Brain Drain, the Parties Pledge Little for Universities
We could be attracting American talent, prof says. Instead, institutions face cuts. By Katie Hyslop
Immigration Cuts Are Hurting Education in Small Communities
Remote and rural colleges are fighting to stay afloat amidst declining enrolment and budget cuts. By Amanda Follett Hosgood
The Political Earthquake Rocking Universities
As star scholars flee Ivy League posts for Canada, Poilievre vows to end ‘woke’ research. How did we get here? By Crawford Kilian
Making Sense of Carney’s Energy Policy
It won’t stop climate disaster. But it’s a creature of this weird political moment. By Crawford Kilian
How Poilievre’s Energy Policies Could Cost Canada Money
The industrial carbon tax incentivizes companies to lower emissions. Losing it could hinder trade. By Zoë Yunker
Poilievre Promises LNG Canada Approval. There’s Just One Hitch
The project’s already been given the government’s thumbs-up. It’s ‘kind of comical,’ advocate says. By Amanda Follett Hosgood
Conservatives Vow to End Oil Tanker Moratorium
Reversing the ban could pave the way for projects like Northern Gateway, which faced fierce opposition in Skeena-Bulkley Valley. By Amanda Follett Hosgood
We Shouldn’t Pipeline Our Way Out of Trump’s Crisis
Why campaigning parties should instead be stressing green infrastructure, energy and transportation. By Lana Goldberg
Feeling Broke? Blame Big Oil
Canada’s affordability crisis and fossil fuel company profits are linked, says report. By Zoë Yunker
By Attacking Science, Poilievre Takes a Page from Trump’s Playbook
Professors find this chilling and warn of the costs. By Catharine Winstanley and Liisa Galea
Pierre Poilievre Keeps Talking about Women’s Biological Clocks. He Should Stop
Right-wing politics has a fixation on baby-making right now, and it’s weird. By Jen St. Denis
With Trans Rights Under Attack, Advocates Prep for the Election
‘We’re giving folks a way to speak up, to take action, to chat with their neighbours.’ By Jen St. Denis
By Axing the WAGE Minister, Carney Puts at Risk Decades of Progress
Women and Gender Equality Canada no longer has a dedicated champion in cabinet. Here’s what we stand to lose. By Angela Marie MacDougall
Poilievre Scored Political Points on Trans Rights. At What Cost?
The Conservative leader’s response in a TV interview heightened fears for trans people. By Jen St. Denis
Where the Parties Stand on the Toxic Drug Crisis
After briefly approaching overdose deaths as a health problem, the ‘war on drugs’ appears to be making a comeback. By Michelle Gamage
Build Canada Is Not DOGE, Says Spokesperson
An effort by Canadian entrepreneurs to cut public spending is distancing itself from Elon Musk’s federal employee slashing agency. By Jen St. Denis
The Tech CEOs Who Want a DOGE for Canada
Many supporters of a group called Build Canada are also interested in Elon Musk’s effort to slash government spending. By Jen St. Denis
Canada’s Online News Act Gets a Close Look. As Poilievre Vows to Kill It
A new McGill study tracks effects of controversial Bill C-18 and finds it’s a needed help to journalism. By Sarah Krichel
It’s Been Canada’s Weirdest Federal Election
Conservatives have tried to duck the Trump effect, reporters and even local debates. Will it work? By Michael Harris
Three Things Reporters Would Ask Poilievre. If They Could
The Conservatives are keeping a stranglehold on media questions. Here are a few that aren’t getting to the party leader. By Amanda Follett Hosgood
Please Advise! Who’s Winning the Ad War, Carney or Poilievre?
Remarkably, for both, the same orange face keeps popping up. By Steve Burgess
‘Skippy’ Wants to Shatter the CBC. And Maybe Canada
Wrecking a national bulwark makes sense if Poilievre is fine with foreign assimilation. What would Machiavelli say? By John MacLachlan Gray
Why We Need the CBC
I grew up with Fox News. Now in Canada, I worry about the corrosive power of misinformation. By Will Shelling
In Rural Canada, CBC Brought Us the World
It sparked the careers of many artists. Now as the election nears, we risk losing it. By Dorothy Woodend
CBC’s Surreal Task: Report on the Guy Who Wants It Dead
Poilievre has vowed to defund Canada’s public broadcaster. Try covering that. By Steve Burgess
The ‘Progressive Primary’: Who Will Win?
Local campaigns and voter efficiency should be top of mind as you decide where you place your ballot. By Will Shelling
