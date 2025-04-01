Why the Parties Have It Wrong with Tax-Cut Promises

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders

We're heading into a federal election, and journalism is under threat.

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
News
Election 2025

Why the Parties Have It Wrong with Tax-Cut Promises

It’s time to reduce debt and improve services, not help the well off, say analysts.

Andrew MacLeod YesterdayThe Tyee

Andrew MacLeod is The Tyee’s legislative bureau chief in Victoria and the author of All Together Healthy (Douglas & McIntyre, 2018). Find him on X or reach him at .

A row of houses under construction.
The Liberal and Conservative suite of tax cuts includes a GST exemption for many new home purchases. Photo via Shutterstock.

Campaign promises of lower taxes from all the major parties will weaken the government’s ability to respond to current threats and future crises, say observers.

“When it comes to income taxes we’re seeing proposals for cuts from all four major parties, including the NDP and the Greens,” said Alex Hemingway, a senior economist with the BC Society for Policy Solutions. “I think that’s quite discouraging. Each of these tax cut proposals helps those struggling the most the least.”

Paul Kershaw, a public health professor at the University of British Columbia and founder of the advocacy group Generation Squeeze, said he’s discouraged by promises of tax cuts at a time when the federal government is already running a $42-billion deficit.

“I’m partly frustrated with our political leaders,” he said, “but in a moment of honesty with readers, I will say that we get the politics we ask for. Platforms are being designed in response to what they think will attract people to say ‘Yes, I’ll vote for that.’”

Instead of treating Canadians as “consumers” interested in maximizing their self-interest, there needs to be a stronger message that they can contribute to strengthening the country, said Kershaw.

The Liberals under new leader Mark Carney launched the campaign March 23 with a promise to drop the tax rate on the lowest tax bracket by one per cent, which would take it down to 14 per cent.

Announced a day later, the flagship policy from Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives is to reduce the income tax on the lowest tax bracket further, to 12.75 per cent.

For an individual, the Liberals say their promise could save up to $412 and the Conservatives say theirs would be worth up to $928.

An analysis by Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives senior economist David Macdonald found the Liberal promise would cost $5.4 billion and the one from the Conservatives twice that much. Very few taxpayers would see the maximum benefit from either proposal, most low-income earners would have very little change in their taxes and higher-income earners would get the most from the cut.

The NDP would take a slightly different approach, announcing Wednesday that it would raise the basic amount people can earn without paying tax to $19,500, calculating the change would be worth $505 a year to people making between that threshold and $177,882.

The Green Party would go further, raising that threshold to $40,000.

Reducing the amount of revenue the government collects from income taxes fails to address the structural causes of the affordability crisis, Hemingway said.

“We need more investment in housing, transit, child care, pharmacare, to address those very real cost-of-living concerns at a household level,” he said. “Instead we’re seeing a lot of proposals that would deprive the federal government of revenue needed to make those types of investments. It’s worrying.”

The Conservatives have also proposed a tax cut just for seniors that would allow them to earn up to $34,000 before having to pay tax, which the party says is $10,000 more than the threshold now. They would also delay mandatory registered retirement savings plan withdrawals until people are 73 years old, while keeping at 65 the age at which they can claim old age security, the guaranteed income supplement and Canada Pension Plan.

The party would also remove the GST from new homes worth up to $1.3 million, while the Liberals would eliminate the GST for first-time buyers on homes worth up to $1 million.

The NDP has said it would remove the GST from grocery store meals, diapers, strollers and bills for cellphone service, internet and heating.

It did identify one tax cut it would reverse, saying the reduction of the capital gains inclusion rate pushed by Poilievre and made by Carney is “a $17.4-billion handout to the wealthiest 0.13 per cent.”

With income from work taxed at double the rate of income from capital gains, the NDP is pushing in the right direction, Hemingway said.

Even better would be an annual wealth tax that could be applied to assets worth more than $10 million, he said, adding it could raise significant amounts of revenue while affecting very few Canadians.

Kershaw has long argued for redesigning old age security so that it provides more to seniors in need without giving payments to people who are already financially secure.

Annual spending on OAS has grown by $42 billion over the last decade without a review of what the goals for the program should be, he said. Successive governments have known an aging population would put pressure on spending, he added, but failed to plan for it.

No politicians are having serious campaign conversations with retirees, many of whom hold significant assets including real estate wealth, that acknowledge many of them can afford to contribute more, Kershaw said.

He singled out the generational unfairness of Poilievre’s promise to allow seniors to earn more income tax-free. “He’s left us to be a political culture where we either believe in magical thinking that somehow miraculously we’re going to grow enough to counter the $42-billion deficit plus all these billions more in tax cuts, or we just don’t care if we leave unpaid bills for our kids and grandchildren, even though they’re living on a planet that’s increasingly at such risk.”

With Canada in the middle of the pack for taxation per capita among countries in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, taxes are already relatively affordable, he added.

The federal government is budgeted to spend $449 billion this year, two-thirds of which is transferred to the provinces for spending on health, education and other services. Other top areas of spending include servicing the debt, national defence and Indigenous services.

The focus on tax cuts is disappointing at a time when there’s a need to support the programs people depend on, said Hemingway.

“It seems like a mismatch to the moment we’re in,” he said. “Now more than ever we need an active public sector to reinvest in the country. We need to be thinking about restructuring our economy to reduce dependence on the U.S. So slashing taxes and revenues at a time like this, I think, is irresponsible and fails to meet the moment.” [Tyee]

Read more: Election 2025

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Has Your Social Media Use Changed?

Take this week's poll