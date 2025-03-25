Please Advise! What’s Ahead for Election 2025?

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Click here to support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Politics
Election 2025

Please Advise! What’s Ahead for Election 2025?

Dr. Steve predicts fear, angst, the Trump shadow and a desperate Poilievre.

Steve Burgess 25 Mar 2025The Tyee

Steve Burgess writes about politics and culture for The Tyee. Read his previous articles.

Two men lean on hockey boards, both older, grey-haired, light-skinned and wearing red hockey jerseys.
Liberal Leader Mark Carney scored early with a campaign ad featuring Hollywood star and ‘Elbows up’ champion Mike Myers. Photo via YouTube.

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD. in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

The federal election is April 28. What's going to happen?

Signed,

Pop Corn

Dear PC,

First of all, it will be two minutes for elbowing. Then another two, and another two, until April 28. Certainly Mark Carney will not be called for delay of game — he wasted no time dropping the writ for this face-off. Let the misconducts commence.

At this key moment in Canadian history, Dr. Steve, naturally, is in Tokyo. He has met many Americans here. In every case Dr. Steve has promptly put his elbows up. But the Yanks don't get it — they seem to think it's some sort of Canadian greeting. It's clear that Mike Myers' message at the close of the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary show, the “Elbows up” gesture that galvanized the country, escaped American notice completely. That was some damn fine code work by Canada's best-known spy.

The campaign will certainly be run on Canadian fear and anger about our threatened sovereignty. As if Donald Trump's threats were not enough, Canadians now have to wonder whether Hudson's Bay is in danger of being re-branded the Gulf of Walmart. With our identity at stake, it's feeling like a wartime election.

Carney scored early when the Liberals released an ad co-starring the prime minister and Myers at a hockey rink. It features Carney giving Myers a quiz to test his Canadian-ness. After all, Myers is a Hollywood star, so his national knowledge is in question. And who better to test it than the former governor of the Bank of England? Myers should have responded with a Mary Poppins quiz.

Some may wonder why Myers appeared with Carney rather than Pierre Poilievre. The obvious answer is that Poilievre still does not have security clearance. Austin Powers is not authorized to deal with him.

International intrigue is already proving to be a factor in the young campaign. A recent interview granted by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to right-wing site Breitbart has made news as Smith urged a delay on tariffs until after the election. “The longer this dispute goes on, politicians posture, and it seems to be benefiting the Liberals right now,” Smith said. “So I would hope that we could put things on pause is what I’ve told administration officials... so we can get through an election.” Later in the interview, Smith said of Poilievre: “I would say, on balance, the perspective that Pierre would bring would be very much in sync with, I think… the new direction in America.”

Ah yes, the new direction in America. It appears to be the same one AC/DC sang about. And there is Smith on the roadside with her thumb out and a sign saying “Going my way?”

With friends like Smith, Poilievre will be desperate for enemies. And in fact he has been trying to acquire some, claiming loudly that Trump is his mortal foe. Trump has responded by pretending to endorse Carney. It all sounds about as convincing as when Harry and Sally pretend they're not in love.

But never mind. Poilievre will hit the trail hard. He'll hammer Trudeau on the carbon tax. He'll attack Trudeau with fabulous new rhymes like Trudeau, Trudeau, Gotta Go, Trudeau, Trudeau Vertigo, Trudeau Not So Apropos, Trudeau in the Polls So Low.

Then the bedside alarm will go off, he will wake up, and remember. And sigh. And start rhyming. Carney, blarney, barmy — it's just not the same. [Tyee]

Read more: Politics, Election 2025

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

How Do You Feel about Alberta Separatists?

Take this week's poll