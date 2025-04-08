Carney Meets with Eby in First BC Campaign Stop

Help Us Go Hard This Election Season

The 2025 Canadian federal election campaign is heating up. With our behemoth neighbour down South sabre-rattling about annexation and trade wars, a brand new Prime Minister Carney suddenly taking over from Trudeau, this race looks nothing like what Canadians expected just a few months ago.

To keep up with the pace, we need your help. The Tyee is a non-profit, reader-funded publication. We’re able to do more because our readers contribute to our editorial budget. To stay on top of the rapidly changing election cycle, we’re aiming for 200 new recurring contributors (monthly or annual) by April 18. Will you help us continue this important work?

Political Paper Dolls Are Back, Baby!

Long-time Tyee readers may remember when the political nerds in our newsroom created a lighthearted way to have some fun with our political leaders. We figured, politicians play with us all the time, so why not play back? Political campaigns are full of spectacle, and sometimes we all need a break from the seriousness. This is your chance to join in on the fun while supporting hard-hitting, independent journalism. Your contribution will help fund our election coverage and the ongoing work of our newsroom.

From now until April 18, when you contribute $25/month or $240/year, we’ll send you a set of these political leader paper dolls.

Help us reach our goal of 200 new recurring contributors (monthly or annual) by April 18 to keep The Tyee going strong through the election and beyond.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders

Help Us Go Hard This Election Season

The 2025 Canadian federal election campaign is heating up. With our behemoth neighbour down South sabre-rattling about annexation and trade wars, a brand new Prime Minister Carney suddenly taking over from Trudeau, this race looks nothing like what Canadians expected just a few months ago.

To keep up with the pace, we need your help. The Tyee is a non-profit, reader-funded publication. We’re able to do more because our readers contribute to our editorial budget. To stay on top of the rapidly changing election cycle, we’re aiming for 200 new recurring contributors (monthly or annual) by April 18. Will you help us continue this important work?

Political Paper Dolls Are Back, Baby!

Long-time Tyee readers may remember when the political nerds in our newsroom created a lighthearted way to have some fun with our political leaders. We figured, politicians play with us all the time, so why not play back? Political campaigns are full of spectacle, and sometimes we all need a break from the seriousness. This is your chance to join in on the fun while supporting hard-hitting, independent journalism. Your contribution will help fund our election coverage and the ongoing work of our newsroom.

From now until April 18, when you contribute $25/month or $240/year, we’ll send you a set of these political leader paper dolls.

Help us reach our goal of 200 new recurring contributors (monthly or annual) by April 18 to keep The Tyee going strong through the election and beyond.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
News
Election 2025

Carney Meets with Eby in First BC Campaign Stop

The Liberal leader’s first visit included Elizabeth May’s riding, considered up for grabs in this election.

Andrew MacLeod YesterdayThe Tyee

Andrew MacLeod is The Tyee's Legislative Bureau Chief in Victoria and the author of All Together Healthy (Douglas & McIntyre, 2018). Find him on X or reach him at .

David Eby, a tall light-skinned man in a suit, stands facing Mark Carney, also in a suit, outside the B.C. Legislature.
NDP Premier David Eby met with Prime Minister Mark Carney Monday to talk about the response to Trump tariffs. Eby has said he supports the 'Team Canada' approach to tariffs, but he’s still on ‘Team Orange’ for the election campaign. Photo for The Tyee by Andrew MacLeod.

On his first visit to British Columbia during the election campaign, Liberal Leader Mark Carney promised to protect more of Canada’s lands and waters, and met with NDP Premier David Eby.

"A new Liberal government will pursue a bold new nature strategy with smart approaches to preserve our natural habitat and to use our finite natural resources to maximum impact," Carney said during a stop at the Sea Cider Farm and Ciderhouse in Saanichton on Vancouver Island.

The farm is in the Saanich-Gulf Islands riding where Green Party co-leader Elizabeth May is fighting to hold onto the seat she has held since 2011.

With local Liberal candidates standing behind him, Carney mentioned the previous Liberal government’s commitment to protect 30 per cent of the country’s land and 30 per cent of its waters by 2030. "Why did we do this? Because we as Canadians value sustainability in all its forms."

The government is about halfway towards the goal, he said, promising to continue towards it by establishing 10 new national parks and marine conservation areas, as well as 15 new urban national parks. He did not specify where.

Carney pledged to support Indigenous-led conservation projects, expand Indigenous guardians programs to the Arctic and make national parks and historic sites free for all Canadians in the coming summer.

A re-elected Liberal government would also, at the first opportunity, reintroduce legislation to enshrine First Nations’ right to safe, clean, reliable drinking water, he said.

"Our new plan recognizes one undeniable fact," said Carney. "Protecting nature and climate change are intimately linked. Our soils, our oceans, our trees, are the best stores of carbon that we have."

Nature-based solutions can significantly contribute to reducing carbon emissions and staving off the worst effects of climate change, he said. "Only by fighting climate change can we protect our natural environment, and only by protecting our natural environment can we protect ourselves, our planet, our future, from the threat of climate change."

Asked about reconciling action on the environment with a growing oil and gas industry, Carney said that compared to other countries a high share of carbon emissions in Canada come from producing and transporting oil and gas.

"We need to get those emissions down," he said, adding that there are opportunities to advance carbon capture and storage. "We can get those emissions down with Canadian technology."

At the same time, producing more oil and gas pushes out foreign supplies, makes Canada richer, pays for social programs, creates good jobs and helps support the environment, he said.

Carney began his remarks by addressing the volatility in the stock market and said he and others concerned about the effect of tariffs had warned President Donald Trump it would happen.

Carney said he recognized the strain on retired people who are watching investments lose value. A re-elected Liberal government would reduce, for one year, the amount that seniors have to withdraw from their Registered Retirement Income Funds by 25 per cent, he said.

It would also increase Guaranteed Income Supplement payments by five per cent for a year, which would give low-income seniors up to an extra $54 a month. "This boost will help them to weather the storm," said Carney.

Later in the morning Carney met with Eby at the Legislature. They did not take questions from the media, and Eby ignored a shouted question about whether he is supporting Carney.

Headed into the election 13 of B.C.’s 43 seats were held by the NDP led by Jagmeet Singh, but polls suggest the party is in danger of losing almost all of them to the Liberals and the Conservatives led by Pierre Poilievre.

There is some crossover between the B.C. provincial NDP and federal Liberals. Former NDP premier Ujjal Dosanjh was a federal Liberal MP for seven years. In the current election former NDP MLA and Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson is running as a Liberal in Vancouver Fraserview-South Burnaby.

Eby has said recently that he remains on "Team Orange," which is the NDP, though he has been supportive of the "Team Canada" approach and Carney’s engagement with Trump on tariffs. Eby also met with Singh recently.

At the stop earlier in the day a reporter reminded Carney that former prime minister Justin Trudeau described himself as a "progressive" and asked if he would also describe himself the same way.

"I believe in progress," Carney said. "I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think we could make Canada, which is the greatest country in the world, even better. I recognize injustice that still exists in our society of all forms and we need to strive every day to make progress on that."

Alongside growing the economy Canada needs to make progress on taking care of our natural heritage for our children and grandchildren, he said. [Tyee]

Read more: Election 2025

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Has Your Social Media Use Changed?

Take this week's poll