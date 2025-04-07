The Tyee Is Going Hard This Election. Help Us Keep the Pace

Help Us Go Hard This Election Season

The 2025 Canadian federal election campaign is heating up. With our behemoth neighbour down South sabre-rattling about annexation and trade wars, a brand new Prime Minister Carney suddenly taking over from Trudeau, this race looks nothing like what Canadians expected just a few months ago.

To keep up with the pace, we need your help. The Tyee is a non-profit, reader-funded publication. We’re able to do more because our readers contribute to our editorial budget. To stay on top of the rapidly changing election cycle, we’re aiming for 200 new recurring contributors (monthly or annual) by April 18. Will you help us continue this important work?

Political Paper Dolls Are Back, Baby!

Long-time Tyee readers may remember when the political nerds in our newsroom created a lighthearted way to have some fun with our political leaders. We figured, politicians play with us all the time, so why not play back? Political campaigns are full of spectacle, and sometimes we all need a break from the seriousness. This is your chance to join in on the fun while supporting hard-hitting, independent journalism. Your contribution will help fund our election coverage and the ongoing work of our newsroom.

From now until April 18, when you contribute $25/month or $240/year, we’ll send you a set of these political leader paper dolls.

Help us reach our goal of 200 new recurring contributors (monthly or annual) by April 18 to keep The Tyee going strong through the election and beyond.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders

Help Us Go Hard This Election Season

The 2025 Canadian federal election campaign is heating up. With our behemoth neighbour down South sabre-rattling about annexation and trade wars, a brand new Prime Minister Carney suddenly taking over from Trudeau, this race looks nothing like what Canadians expected just a few months ago.

To keep up with the pace, we need your help. The Tyee is a non-profit, reader-funded publication. We’re able to do more because our readers contribute to our editorial budget. To stay on top of the rapidly changing election cycle, we’re aiming for 200 new recurring contributors (monthly or annual) by April 18. Will you help us continue this important work?

Political Paper Dolls Are Back, Baby!

Long-time Tyee readers may remember when the political nerds in our newsroom created a lighthearted way to have some fun with our political leaders. We figured, politicians play with us all the time, so why not play back? Political campaigns are full of spectacle, and sometimes we all need a break from the seriousness. This is your chance to join in on the fun while supporting hard-hitting, independent journalism. Your contribution will help fund our election coverage and the ongoing work of our newsroom.

From now until April 18, when you contribute $25/month or $240/year, we’ll send you a set of these political leader paper dolls.

Help us reach our goal of 200 new recurring contributors (monthly or annual) by April 18 to keep The Tyee going strong through the election and beyond.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Tyee News
Election 2025
Media

The Tyee Is Going Hard This Election. Help Us Keep the Pace

And have a little fun doing it, with the return of our political paper dolls set!

Jeanette Ageson TodayThe Tyee

Jeanette Ageson is publisher of The Tyee.

An illustration of six paper dolls modelled on Canada’s federal political party leaders, in colourful outfits.
Become a monthly Tyee Builder by April 18 and get your own set of Election 2025 party leader paper dolls. Illustration by Indiana Joel.

We are officially entering Week 3 of the Canadian federal election campaign, and the heat is on.

With our behemoth neighbour down south sabre-rattling about annexation and trade wars, and a brand new Prime Minister Mark Carney suddenly taking over from Justin Trudeau, this is a completely different race from the one Canadians were expecting a mere few months ago.

What hasn’t changed is the need to cut through disinformation and spin and deliver the facts.

Our team of journalists is here for it — on the daily, we’re publishing original reporting and analysis you won’t find anywhere else. And we’ve fired up our award-winning pop-up election newsletter, The Run — subscribe for free!

We’ve got lots more to come, with some new contributors added to our pages.

We’re moving fast and going above our normal editorial spending, because this moment is too important to miss.

The Tyee is a non-profit, reader-funded publication — we’re able to stretch and do more because our readers pitch in to our editorial budget.

To help us do the best job possible, we’re seeking to add 200 new recurring contributions — that’s monthly or annual — by April 18, to make our budget work and keep up the pace. Will you join us?

Political paper dolls are back, baby!

Longtime Tyee readers may remember way back when the political nerds in our newsroom cooked up a lighthearted way to have some fun with our political leaders. We figured politicians play with us all the time, so how about we play back?

Maybe this time around the stakes of the election feel more dire drama than comedy — but we all need to... breathe. And even smile. So we decided to bring back our political leader paper dolls. From now until April 18, if you sign up to contribute $25 per month or $240 per year or more to our editorial budget, we’ll mail you your own set of political paper dolls to dress up and proudly showcase on your fridge or office break room corkboard.

Would you like to dress up Mark Carney in his British banker outfit? Or hand Pierre Poilievre an apple to chomp in contempt of the media? We’ve got you sorted!

It’s up to you.

If you want to see all the costumes and some of the accessories, check them out in the paper doll fitting room.

After all, let’s not forget that political campaigns involve a level of pageantry. Lights, camera, action, crowds. And memes and styles worn as political symbols.

Consider this a wry warm-up act for weeks of the kind of cutting-edge reporting and commentary you have come to expect of The Tyee. Your contribution to our election reporting fund will underwrite seriously hard-hitting journalism from our independent newsroom. Join us by April 18 to help us go hard this election campaign. [Tyee]

Read more: Election 2025, Media

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Has Your Social Media Use Changed?

Take this week's poll