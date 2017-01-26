BC MLAs’ Public Disclosures Aren’t Accessible Online – So, We’ve Posted Them

As a public service, The Tyee is posting the public disclosure statements the 85 members of British Columbia’s legislative assembly made for 2016.

Arrived at in consultation with conflict of interest commissioner Paul Fraser, the annual statements for each MLA and their families include assets, liabilities and sources of income, though they do not include dollar values. They also list any gifts an MLA may have received with a value greater than $250.

Despite it being 2017, however, the statements are not routinely available online.

Instead, they can be had by request through the office of the clerk of the legislative assembly, something few British Columbians are likely to know. Even fewer are likely to bother.

The Tyee and a few other reporters do make a point of asking for the statements each year, and we’ve had copies of this year’s since the end of November.

Among the stories we’ve discovered from reviewing the statements in recent years were the former healthy eating minister’s investments in pizza restaurants, a former cabinet minister’s investment in a company with which his ministry had a large contract, a current cabinet minister’s family business selling software to public bodies, and the finance minister’s extensive Abbotsford real estate holdings.

They were also the reason we knew to ask Premier Christy Clark back in 2012 about her pay from the BC Liberal Party, which she at the time claimed was a car allowance. Last week, she said she would stop receiving the money after admitting last year the party gave her as much as $50,000 a year.

In defending that pay, by the way, Clark at times noted the leader’s stipend has been “publicly disclosed” since 1993.

That disclosure isn’t much use, though, if the document is difficult for anyone in the public to get. So, following are links to last year’s disclosures for Clark, her cabinet and all 85 government and opposition MLAs.

Cabinet (BC Liberals)

CLARK, Hon. Christy

The Premier

Westside-Kelowna

ANTON, Hon. Suzanne

Attorney General and Minister of Justice

Vancouver-Fraserview

BARNETT, Donna

Minister of State for Rural Economic Development

Cariboo-Chilcotin

BENNETT, Hon. Bill

Minister of Energy and Mines and Minister Responsible for Core Review

Kootenay East

BERNIER, Hon. Mike

Minister of Education

Peace River South

BOND, Hon. Shirley

Minister of Jobs, Tourism and Skills Training and Minister Responsible for Labour

Prince George-Valemount

CADIEUX, Hon. Stephanie

Minister of Children and Family Development

Surrey-Cloverdale

COLEMAN, Hon. Rich

Deputy Premier and Minister of Natural Gas Development and Minister Responsible for Housing

Fort Langley-Aldergrove

de JONG, Q.C., Hon. Michael

Minister of Finance and Government House Leader

Abbotsford West

FASSBENDER, Hon. Peter

Minister of Community, Sport, Cultural Development and Minister Responsible for TransLink

Surrey-Fleetwood

LAKE, Hon. Dr. Terry

Minister of Health

Kamloops-North Thompson

LETNICK, Hon. Norm

Minister of Agriculture

Kelowna-Lake Country

MORRIS, Hon. Mike

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General

Prince George-Mackenzie

OAKES, Hon. Coralee

Minister of Small Business, Red Tape Reduction and Minister Responsible for the Liquor Distribution Branch

Cariboo North

RUSTAD, Hon. John

Minister of Aboriginal Relations and Reconciliation

Nechako Lakes

STONE, Hon. Todd

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure and Deputy House Leader

Kamloops-South Thompson

POLAK, Hon. Mary

Minister of Environment

Langley

STILWELL, Hon. Michelle

Minister of Social Development and Social Innovation

Parksville-Qualicum

THOMSON, Hon. Steve

Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations

Kelowna-Mission

VIRK, Hon. Amrik

Minister of Technology, Innovation and Citizens' Services

Surrey Tynehead

WAT, Hon. Teresa

Minister of International Trade and Minister Responsible for the Asia Pacific Strategy and Multiculturalism

Richmond Centre

WILKINSON, Hon. Andrew

Minister of Advanced Education

Vancouver-Quilchena

YAMAMOTO, Hon. Naomi

Minister of State for Emergency Preparedness

North Vancouver-Lonsdale

Party in power (remaining BC Liberals)

ASHTON, Dan

Penticton

BING, Dr. Doug

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

DALTON, Marc

Maple Ridge-Mission

FOSTER, Eric

Vernon-Monashee

GIBSON, Simon

Abbotsford-Mission

HAMILTON, Wm. Scott

Delta North

HOGG, Gordon

Surrey-White Rock

HUNT, Marvin

Surrey-Panorama

KYLLO, Greg

Shuswap

LARSON, Linda

Boundary-Silmilkameen

LEE, Richard T.

Burnaby North

MARTIN, John

Chilliwack

McRAE, Don

Comox Valley

PLECAS, Dr. Darryl

Abbotsford South

REID, Hon. Linda

Richmond East

REIMER, Linda

Port Moody-Coquitlam

STILWELL, Dr. Moira

Vancouver-Langara

STURDY, Jordan

West Vancouver-Sea to Sky

SULLIVAN, Sam

Vancouver-False Creek

SULTAN, Ralph

West Vancouver-Capilano

TEGART, Jackie

Fraser-Nicola

THORNTHWAITE, Jane

North Vancouver-Seymour

THRONESS, Laurie

Chilliwack-Hope

YAP, John

Richmond-Steveston

Opposition (NDP of BC)

AUSTIN, Robin

Skeena

BAINS, Harry

Surrey-Newton

CHANDRA HERBERT, Spencer

Vancouver-West End

CHOUHAN, Raj

Burnaby Edmonds

CONROY, Katrine

Kootenay West

CORRIGAN, Kathy

Burnaby-Deer Lake

DARCY, Judy

New Westminster

DIX, Adrian

Vancouver-Kingsway

DONALDSON, Doug

Stikine

EBY, David

Vancouver-Point Grey

ELMORE, Mable

Vancouver-Kensington

FARNWORTH, Mike

Port Coquitlam

FLEMING, Rob

Victoria-Swan Lake

FRASER, Scott

Alberni-Pacific Rim

HAMMELL, Sue

Surrey-Green Timbers

HEYMAN, George

Vancouver-Fairview

HOLMAN, Gary

Saanich North and the Islands

HORGAN, John

Juan de Fuca

JAMES, Carole

Victoria-Beacon Hill

KARAGIANIS, Maurine

Esquimalt-Royal Roads

KROG, Leonard Eugene

Nanaimo

MACDONALD, Norm

Columbia River-Revelstoke

MARK, Melanie

Vancouver-Mount Pleasant

MUNGALL, Michelle

Nelson-Creston

POPHAM, Lana

Saanich South

RALSTON, Bruce

Surrey-Whalley

RICE, Jennifer

North Coast

ROBINSON, Selina

Coquitlam-Maillardville

ROUTLEY, Bill

Cowichan Valley

ROUTLEY, Doug

Nanaimo-North Cowichan

SHIN, Jane Jae Kyung

Burnaby-Lougheed

SIMONS, Nicholas

Powell River-Sunshine Coast

SIMPSON, Shane

Vancouver-Hastings

TREVENA, Claire

North Island

WICKENS, Jodie

Coquitlam-Burke Mountain

Green Party

WEAVER, Dr. Andrew

Oak Pay

Independents

HUNTINGTON, Vicki

Delta South

PIMM, Pat

Peace River North