BC MLAs’ Public Disclosures Aren’t Accessible Online – So, We’ve Posted Them

As a public service, The Tyee is posting the public disclosure statements the 85 members of British Columbia’s legislative assembly made for 2016. Arrived at in consultation with conflict of interest commissioner Paul Fraser, the annual statements for each MLA and their families include assets, liabilities and sources of income, though they do not include dollar values. They also list any gifts an MLA may have received with a value greater than $250. Despite it being 2017, however, the statements are not routinely available online. Instead, they can be had by request through the office of the clerk of the legislative assembly, something few British Columbians are likely to know. Even fewer are likely to bother. The Tyee and a few other reporters do make a point of asking for the statements each year, and we’ve had copies of this year’s since the end of November. Among the stories we’ve discovered from reviewing the statements in recent years were the former healthy eating minister’s investments in pizza restaurants, a former cabinet minister’s investment in a company with which his ministry had a large contract, a current cabinet minister’s family business selling software to public bodies, and the finance minister’s extensive Abbotsford real estate holdings. They were also the reason we knew to ask Premier Christy Clark back in 2012 about her pay from the BC Liberal Party, which she at the time claimed was a car allowance. Last week, she said she would stop receiving the money after admitting last year the party gave her as much as $50,000 a year. In defending that pay, by the way, Clark at times noted the leader’s stipend has been “publicly disclosed” since 1993. That disclosure isn’t much use, though, if the document is difficult for anyone in the public to get. 