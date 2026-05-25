Do You Believe There’s Still a Job for Human Journalists to Do?

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Nearly every week, I see newspapers and magazines that seemed fine suddenly going out of business. Or a private equity fund buying up a chain of newspapers that had been serving communities for decades and stripping them for parts. And now, the thing that’s making all publishers wring their hands is AI – publishers are seeing massive drops to their web visits as AI scrapes their content and delivers it up to people in chatbots, with the journalists who did the original work not even credited with the work.

Despite this, I have hope for journalism because of what’s happening at The Tyee.

Years ago, we made a strategic bet that support from our readers was going to drive our whole future. And thankfully, that is working for us.

Over the past decade, we’ve more than doubled our journalism team and are publishing more work than ever. More people read The Tyee now than at any point in our 23-year history.

This is only possible because we regularly ask our readers to sign up as paying Tyee Builder members. Roughly half of our entire budget is made up of contributions from over 10,000 readers.

We’ve been doing more as our resources have grown. A weekend culture section filled with original essays. Hard-hitting investigative journalism in Alberta. A brand new biodiversity beat. A reporting project called Reality Check, focusing on misinformation and online radicalization. A flagship podcast.

Our model is simple: if more of our readers sign up to support The Tyee, we can keep up with rising costs and keep adding more talented journalists to our roster and set them loose on uncovering truths that would otherwise not see the light of day.

That’s why we’re launching a spring member drive to sign up 650 new or upgraded recurring Tyee Builder members (that’s monthly or annual) by midnight on Monday, June 15.

The Tyee is a Registered Journalism Organization, so contributions over $5 get tax receipts.

And back by popular demand! Until our campaign deadline of June 15, sign up to contribute $15 per month or $180 per year and get a piece of custom Tyee headgear.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Join The Tyee as a Builder today.

Human journalists still have a job to do -- if readers support them

Nearly every week, I see newspapers and magazines that seemed fine suddenly going out of business. Or a private equity fund buying up a chain of newspapers that had been serving communities for decades and stripping them for parts. And now, the thing that’s making all publishers wring their hands is AI – publishers are seeing massive drops to their web visits as AI scrapes their content and delivers it up to people in chatbots, with the journalists who did the original work not even credited with the work.

Despite this, I have hope for journalism because of what’s happening at The Tyee.

Years ago, we made a strategic bet that support from our readers was going to drive our whole future. And thankfully, that is working for us.

Over the past decade, we’ve more than doubled our journalism team and are publishing more work than ever. More people read The Tyee now than at any point in our 23-year history.

This is only possible because we regularly ask our readers to sign up as paying Tyee Builder members. Roughly half of our entire budget is made up of contributions from over 10,000 readers.

We’ve been doing more as our resources have grown. A weekend culture section filled with original essays. Hard-hitting investigative journalism in Alberta. A brand new biodiversity beat. A reporting project called Reality Check, focusing on misinformation and online radicalization. A flagship podcast.

Our model is simple: if more of our readers sign up to support The Tyee, we can keep up with rising costs and keep adding more talented journalists to our roster and set them loose on uncovering truths that would otherwise not see the light of day.

That’s why we’re launching a spring member drive to sign up 650 new or upgraded recurring Tyee Builder members (that’s monthly or annual) by midnight on Monday, June 15.

The Tyee is a Registered Journalism Organization, so contributions over $5 get tax receipts.

And back by popular demand! Until our campaign deadline of June 15, sign up to contribute $15 per month or $180 per year and get a piece of custom Tyee headgear.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Join The Tyee as a Builder today.
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Media

Do You Believe There’s Still a Job for Human Journalists to Do?

Only if the humans who read them support them. And here comes AI.

Jeanette Ageson 25 May 2026The Tyee

Jeanette Ageson is publisher of The Tyee.

A hand holds a yellow card that reads, ‘Next time you read a Tyee article that you love, know that you helped make it possible,’ with a Tyee pin attached in one corner
Sick of AI slop? Help The Tyee’s team of reality-based humans keep going and growing. Photo for The Tyee by Christopher Cheung.

As publisher of The Tyee, it’s my job to scan the horizon of independent journalism. To look out for looming threats. Every day I’m seeing the transformational effect AI usage is having across the industry.

We know journalistic coverage that has been painstakingly reported, researched, verified and written up is being scraped, chopped up and delivered to users, oftentimes with no attribution to the original author.

I’ll admit it. I’m shaken a bit as I read warnings of a coming “Google Zero” — the tipping point where the number of people searching the web to visit actual sites to get any information falls off a cliff. That would mean the collapse of most digital news models. Even The Tyee, which reaches 80,000 people via free e-newsletters straight to their inboxes, would have to scramble to adapt.

Meanwhile, over and over again, we’re learning about reckless use of AI causing havoc. Like news outlets forced to come clean about handing over huge roles to AI without checking the output or disclosing its use to readers — and then sheepishly admitting they got it wrong.

The Tyee doesn’t permit that kind of AI in our journalism. Our guidelines are clear and strict. But it begs a crucial question:

What is the future of journalism done by actual thinking and caring humans?

Because that is the bedrock of The Tyee’s mission. Living, breathing, non-hallucinating journalists. Telling what’s real to real readers. Who rely on us to deliver regular, factual updates on political and social realities.

Well, the good news I can share with you is that thousands of people support The Tyee’s mission by reading and, most importantly, contributing what they can to help us pay fair wages to our 26-person team.

In return, these good souls receive a charitable tax receipt and the satisfaction of supporting independent media in perilous times.

In fact, more people are reading The Tyee now than at any point in our 23-year history (yes, even when we filter out the bots, which we’ve had to step up lately).

So far this year, nearly three million people have visited The Tyee, viewing well over a million pages per month. We’ve launched new initiatives (which I’ll tell you about in a minute).

And just about 10,000 highly sentient, fully human folks pay so that we can continue to exist.

True, that’s a small fraction of the people who read us. But they make all the difference. The largest single source of revenue for our non-profit news organization comes from these members, whom we call Builders. Please consider joining their ranks!

“Builders” is an apt name because not only are these the people who help us pay our bills — they are precisely the reason we can grow while so many other newsrooms shrink.

Which is why I’m here today to make this pitch. Check your pulse. Are you an actual human being? Are you also a regular reader of The Tyee? If you value the way our journalists use their highly trained brain cells to cut through the AI slop and toxic misinformation seeping through the internet, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder at whatever level of support you wish.

Take a stand with us on the side of humans helping other humans become better informed. Because in our democracy, citizens (so far) are real people who need independent journalism to make informed decisions. To reach for solutions. And to hold power to account.

We’ve set a goal I am asking you to help us achieve.

We aim to add 650 new or upgraded recurring members (that’s monthly or annual) by June 15. You choose the amount, and you can cancel any time. As I mentioned above, you’ll get a tax receipt for your contribution, as The Tyee is now a registered journalism organization.

And back by popular demand — the Tyee hat! Until our campaign deadline, sign up to contribute at least $15 per month or $180 per year and get a piece of custom Tyee headgear. Plus, some other great perks like a members-only newsletter and early discounted tickets to our events.

A handsome young man sports a black baseball cap with ‘The Tyee’ in yellow.
Photo for The Tyee by Jen St. Denis.

Since we last asked for your support at the end of last year...

And that’s just the new stuff. Every day we publish five or more stories on everything from politics to labour to health to forestry, with stepped-up coverage of smaller communities in B.C. and over the Rockies into Alberta.

We’re doing all this at a moment when Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook and Instagram continue to block Canadian news. And when his posse of AI billionaires rip off journalists’ hard work to further enrich themselves.

Let me share an experience that shows, for me, what we are up against and how The Tyee and its community of readers are meeting the moment. On Thursday Tyee journalists Jen St. Denis and Harrison Mooney joined Montreal-based investigative reporter and regular Tyee contributor Rachel Gilmore and Tyee political commentator Mo Amir onstage at a Vancouver event we called Tyee Reality Check LIVE.

Rachel Gilmore speaks from a lectern at the bottom left corner of the frame. To the right a large screen projects an image of a Tyee article by Gilmore titled ‘How a White Nationalist Club Thought It Found Safe Haven in a Montreal Gym.’
An audience full of people in tiered seats watch four people in discussion onstage.
Scenes from Thursday’s Tyee Reality Check LIVE event. Top photo by David Beers. Bottom photo by Kayla Isomura.

The audience was large and engaged. The discussion went straight to the heart of how actual human journalists are working to expose and counter right-wing extremist disinformation circulating on the web, often at great personal risk. As Rachel Gilmore put it in her typical blunt way: “Exposing Nazis.”

It was a refreshing reminder that so many of us are feeling weary of suddenly having to become full-time disinformation and AI detectives — but that collectively we can band together to keep bright and clear the boundaries of reality.

Please help us prove it every day at The Tyee. If we achieve our goal of 650 new or upgraded recurring Builders, we can hire more journalists and provide more coverage by amazing (real) people.

And we can keep making our articles open access for all to read, no paywall. That’s what our Tyee Builders make possible.

When I scan the horizon of independent journalism, here is what I see. The tougher it gets for journalism, the more I am determined to prove The Tyee is built to last.

The old models are broken, but ours works — with your support.

If you are looking for a way to say yes to keeping journalism alive, I invite you to become a Tyee Builder and help us hit our goal of 650 new or upgraded recurring members by midnight on June 15. [Tyee]

Read more: Media

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