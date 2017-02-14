Throne Speech Promises Tax Breaks after ‘Years of Sacrifice By All of Us’

Past success means the British Columbia government is in a position to return some money to taxpayers, according to the speech from the throne delivered Tuesday.

The speech, delivered by Lieutenant Governor Judith Guichon, is an annual account of the provincial government’s plans and priorities. Today’s speech, which mainly looked backwards, was the last before the May election for the government Premier Christy Clark leads.

“After years of sacrifice by all of us in British Columbia through challenging times, working together with a plan, your government is now in a position to pay you back, to relieve some financial burdens, and to invest in your household and in your families,” the speech said.

Provincial budgets have been in surplus, it said. “That money belongs to you. And in the coming budget, your government will provide financial relief to taxpayers, while continuing to make investments in the services people rely on.”

Also of note in the speech, the government will name an envoy to Washington tasked with reaching a new agreement on softwood lumber. CKNW is reporting that former Canfor Corporation CEO David Emerson will be that envoy. B.C provides half of Canada’s softwood exports to the U.S., and the industry has been threatened with new tariffs since an existing agreement expired last year.

Otherwise, the speech repeated past promises and summarized what the government has done on a laundry list of files, including job creation, balanced budgets, health care, the opioid crisis, education, infrastructure, child poverty, policing, housing, rural economic development, technology, tourism, trade, forestry, liquefied natural gas, mining, agrifoods, manufacturing, First Nations and the environment.

On LNG, which was a focus ahead of the 2013 election, the speech said, “Unforeseen headwinds have created challenging conditions.” It repeated a dubious claim that $20 billion has already been invested in the industry, a figure Clark has used for more than a year.

And on mining, it acknowledged that just two new mines are under construction despite promises of eight new mines under construction or in operation by 2022. “The work is not done.”

Addressing to MLAs, the speech said, “With the risk of a weak global recovery and protectionism surrounding us, now more than ever, we must be vigilant.” It encouraged them to “Serve British Columbians while making sure they keep as much as possible of their hard-earned money.”

Outside the legislature, protesters organized by several groups held a “stand up for what you love” rally. Speakers and signs expressed opposition to the Kinder Morgan pipeline proposal, Site C dam, LNG, fracking, the Massey Tunnel replacement, the Port Mann bridge, old growth logging and more.

Clark and NDP leader John Horgan are each scheduled to comment on the speech Tuesday afternoon.

More to come…