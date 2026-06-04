CONTEST: Win Tickets to See Isaiah Collier Live

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Years ago, we made a strategic bet that support from our readers was going to drive our whole future. And thankfully, that is working for us.

Over the past decade, we’ve more than doubled our journalism team and are publishing more work than ever. More people read The Tyee now than at any point in our 23-year history.

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We’ve been doing more as our resources have grown. A weekend culture section filled with original essays. Hard-hitting investigative journalism in Alberta. A brand new biodiversity beat. A reporting project called Reality Check, focusing on misinformation and online radicalization. A flagship podcast.

Our model is simple: if more of our readers sign up to support The Tyee, we can keep up with rising costs and keep adding more talented journalists to our roster and set them loose on uncovering truths that would otherwise not see the light of day.

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Nearly every week, I see newspapers and magazines that seemed fine suddenly going out of business. Or a private equity fund buying up a chain of newspapers that had been serving communities for decades and stripping them for parts. And now, the thing that’s making all publishers wring their hands is AI – publishers are seeing massive drops to their web visits as AI scrapes their content and delivers it up to people in chatbots, with the journalists who did the original work not even credited with the work.

Despite this, I have hope for journalism because of what’s happening at The Tyee.

Years ago, we made a strategic bet that support from our readers was going to drive our whole future. And thankfully, that is working for us.

Over the past decade, we’ve more than doubled our journalism team and are publishing more work than ever. More people read The Tyee now than at any point in our 23-year history.

This is only possible because we regularly ask our readers to sign up as paying Tyee Builder members. Roughly half of our entire budget is made up of contributions from over 10,000 readers.

We’ve been doing more as our resources have grown. A weekend culture section filled with original essays. Hard-hitting investigative journalism in Alberta. A brand new biodiversity beat. A reporting project called Reality Check, focusing on misinformation and online radicalization. A flagship podcast.

Our model is simple: if more of our readers sign up to support The Tyee, we can keep up with rising costs and keep adding more talented journalists to our roster and set them loose on uncovering truths that would otherwise not see the light of day.

That’s why we’re launching a spring member drive to sign up 650 new or upgraded recurring Tyee Builder members (that’s monthly or annual) by midnight on Monday, June 15.

The Tyee is a Registered Journalism Organization, so contributions over $5 get tax receipts.

And back by popular demand! Until our campaign deadline of June 15, sign up to contribute $15 per month or $180 per year and get a piece of custom Tyee headgear.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Join The Tyee as a Builder today.
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Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

CONTEST: Win Tickets to See Isaiah Collier Live

The acclaimed saxophonist will give a July jazz festival performance at the Vancouver Playhouse.

Coastal Jazz TodayThe Tyee

Isaiah Collier stands in front of a flower-covered fence holding a saxophone. He looks directly at the camera and wears an army-green shirt and jacket, a black cap and black sunglasses.
Isaiah Collier plays July 1 at the Vancouver International Jazz Festival. Photo via Coastal Jazz.

This June 19 to July 5, the 41st Vancouver International Jazz Festival brings 294 artists from 12 countries to stages across Vancouver and the North Shore. To celebrate, Tyee readers have a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Isaiah Collier perform live at the Vancouver Playhouse on July 1 — a musician DownBeat magazine has called “the next sax giant.”

A saxophonist, composer, arranger, educator and self-described "sonic scientist," Collier is making some of modern music's most ecstatic and transportive sonic statements. A proud member of the legendary Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians, he stands firmly within the lineage of Chicago's rich tenor saxophone legacy — while relentlessly pushing it into new territory. He has collaborated with jazz luminaries Kahil El'Zabar, Ambrose Akinmusire, Nicole Mitchell, Marquis Hill, Makaya McCraven and National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters Billy Hart, Marshall Allen and Denardo Coleman.

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The accolades have followed accordingly. Collier was named Chicagoan of the Year in Jazz for 2024 by the Chicago Tribune and 2025 Up and Coming Musician of the Year by the Jazz Journalists Association. In 2025 he also earned DownBeat Rising Star honours for Tenor Saxophonist, Flautist and Group of the Year — landing on the venerable publication's cover. Vancouver audiences may remember his ensemble, the Chosen Few, who brought the house down at the jazz fest back in 2023.

WATCH: The trailer for the 2026 Vancouver International Jazz Festival. Video via Coastal Jazz on YouTube.

This time, Collier arrives with something special: a celebration of John Coltrane's centennial, joined by Davis Whitfield on piano, Conway Campbell on bass and Tim Regis on drums. It's a once-in-a-lifetime performance from an artist who, as the festival's own bio puts it, "channels both reverence and innovation in every note."

Isaiah Collier performs July 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Vancouver Playhouse. Tickets are $55 to $65 plus fees. With 170 performances over 16 days — including 30 free shows and pay-what-you-can events — there's something for every music lover. Visit coastaljazz.ca for the full lineup.

Enter to win tickets below.

Fill out my online form.

About Coastal Jazz

Coastal Jazz ranks as one of B.C.’s largest not-for-profit music presenters producing the annual Vancouver International Jazz Festival as well as presenting local, national and international artists throughout the year. Our mission is not only to increase the appreciation of the music, but to strengthen the arts community by developing special projects, artistic exchanges, partnerships, educational initiatives, community programs and collaborations that further the art form. Our vision encompasses a wide spectrum of jazz, blues, world, creative and improvised music, including evolving forms of jazz and the technologies and media that influence jazz as an art form. [Tyee]

Read more: Music

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

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