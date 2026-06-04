CONTEST: Win Tickets to See Isaiah Collier Live

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This June 19 to July 5, the 41st Vancouver International Jazz Festival brings 294 artists from 12 countries to stages across Vancouver and the North Shore. To celebrate, Tyee readers have a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Isaiah Collier perform live at the Vancouver Playhouse on July 1 — a musician DownBeat magazine has called “the next sax giant.”

A saxophonist, composer, arranger, educator and self-described "sonic scientist," Collier is making some of modern music's most ecstatic and transportive sonic statements. A proud member of the legendary Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians, he stands firmly within the lineage of Chicago's rich tenor saxophone legacy — while relentlessly pushing it into new territory. He has collaborated with jazz luminaries Kahil El'Zabar, Ambrose Akinmusire, Nicole Mitchell, Marquis Hill, Makaya McCraven and National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters Billy Hart, Marshall Allen and Denardo Coleman.

The accolades have followed accordingly. Collier was named Chicagoan of the Year in Jazz for 2024 by the Chicago Tribune and 2025 Up and Coming Musician of the Year by the Jazz Journalists Association. In 2025 he also earned DownBeat Rising Star honours for Tenor Saxophonist, Flautist and Group of the Year — landing on the venerable publication's cover. Vancouver audiences may remember his ensemble, the Chosen Few, who brought the house down at the jazz fest back in 2023.

This time, Collier arrives with something special: a celebration of John Coltrane's centennial, joined by Davis Whitfield on piano, Conway Campbell on bass and Tim Regis on drums. It's a once-in-a-lifetime performance from an artist who, as the festival's own bio puts it, "channels both reverence and innovation in every note."

Isaiah Collier performs July 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Vancouver Playhouse. Tickets are $55 to $65 plus fees. With 170 performances over 16 days — including 30 free shows and pay-what-you-can events — there's something for every music lover. Visit coastaljazz.ca for the full lineup.

Enter to win tickets below.

About Coastal Jazz

Coastal Jazz ranks as one of B.C.’s largest not-for-profit music presenters producing the annual Vancouver International Jazz Festival as well as presenting local, national and international artists throughout the year. Our mission is not only to increase the appreciation of the music, but to strengthen the arts community by developing special projects, artistic exchanges, partnerships, educational initiatives, community programs and collaborations that further the art form. Our vision encompasses a wide spectrum of jazz, blues, world, creative and improvised music, including evolving forms of jazz and the technologies and media that influence jazz as an art form.

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