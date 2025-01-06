New MLAs Reveal Surprising Financial Holdings

The Conservative Party of BC’s newly elected justice critic owns real estate worth $50 million, and a BC Green MLA who campaigned against expanded gas development owns shares in an oil and gas royalty company.

There are also NDP MLAs with oil and gas stocks and one who holds shares in Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram that Premier David Eby has scolded for its ban on sharing Canadian news and for causing harm to people using its online services.

The information comes from the disclosure statements that all MLA candidates are required to complete under the Financial Disclosure Act.

The forms include similar information to the declarations MLAs make each year under another piece of legislation, the Members’ Conflict of Interest Act, and provide the first look at the financial interests of the 57 MLAs newly elected in October.

One of the most widely invested is the BC Conservatives’ critic for jobs, economic development and innovation. Gavin Dew, the representative for Kelowna-Mission, holds shares in more than 30 companies.

The disclosures are not available online but are intended to be available for public inspection. They require candidates to list the name of each corporation in which they own one or more shares, including ones held on their behalf by a trustee, but do not include dollar figures or indications of how much the investments are worth.

Among Dew’s investments are solid names like Apple Inc., Constellation Software, communications and media software company Lumine Group, stock exchange manager Nasdaq Inc., European software company Topicus, clean energy provider Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Brookfield Infrastructure.

Dew also owns shares in U.S. utility AES Corp., natural gas company Cenovus, Calgary energy company Vermilion, apartment rental real estate company Mainstreet Equity, office real estate investment trust Allied Properties, and FirstService Corp., which provides professional services and investment management.

Some companies in his portfolio are active in health care in the United States like Danaher Corp., Enovis Corp. and UnitedHealth, a company whose CEO was murdered in New York in December.

There’s something Dew listed as “Indmed Pharmaceuticals,” which could be either an unlisted pharmaceutical company based in India or a typo for InMed Pharmaceuticals, a Vancouver company that’s had a spectacular price collapse since 2018 heights (shares that were once worth nearly US$20,000 each are now trading at around $4.70).

He lists Bionoid, a company that describes itself as “a private, hemp-based cannabinoid extraction and processing company with licensed operations in the U.S., Canada and Ecuador.”

Dew’s more speculative investments, some of which have collapsed badly, include Delta Cleantech, agriculture technology firm CubicFarm, Water Ways Technologies and cannabis company Lotus Ventures, whicih was delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange in August when a new owner took over as part of a bankruptcy proceeding.

Also in Dew’s portfolio are en education company called Benji Learning, the agriculture company Lucent BioSciences and machinery manufacturer Insporos.

Dew, who has criticized the provincial government over the collapse of advocacy group Small Business BC, owns, along with family, at least 30 per cent of three small businesses.

He is a co-owner of Play Area Indoor Recreation Inc., described on its website as a family business, which has an indoor playground in Kelowna available for drop-in play, birthdays and field trips.

He owns Llewellyn Holdings Ltd., which he says does management consulting business as ADDO Consulting. Another company, Land Value, he describes as an “artificial intelligence and analytics company” that’s an early-stage startup with no debts.

Along with assets, the Financial Disclosure Act requires candidates to declare their liabilities, real estate, corporations they or family members own more than 30 per cent of voting shares in, and their sources of income. They do not have to include their personal residence or any mortgage on it.

Oil and gas critic has stake in industry

Green MLA Jeremy Valeriote, who represents West Vancouver-Sea to Sky, owns shares in PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a Calgary-based company that holds crude oil and natural gas interests in Canada.

According to Yahoo, PrairieSky has an interest in some 9.7 million acres of petroleum or natural gas rights, plus gross overriding royalty interests in another 8.5 million acres.

The BC Green Party has long opposed oil and gas development. The party’s 2024 election platform promised that a Green government would approve no new liquefied natural gas projects, stop permitting new fracking wells or pipelines and “set a date to phase out gas production in the province.”

Valeriote himself campaigned on cancelling the Woodfibre LNG project under construction on Howe Sound and was recently quoted in the Squamish Chief saying it was “tremendously disappointing” to fail to get the NDP to agree in power-sharing negotiations to cancel the project.

Valeriote, whose address in Whistler is a home assessed at $2.6 million this year, also invests in some companies that aim to reduce carbon emissions and build a cleaner economy. They include wind power company Innergex Renewable Energy Inc., bankrupt electric and hybrid vehicle drive producer Azure Dynamics Corp. and Foremost Lithium Resource and Technology Ltd., a company that mines in Manitoba for a key battery ingredient.

His other holdings include Telus Corp., a phone company whose push into providing health care the Greens have regularly criticized; plane maker Bombardier Inc.; Toronto-Dominion Bank; and software provider BlackBerry Ltd.

He also owns shares in rail tank car provider Kelso Technologies Inc., water management consulting firm Paradigm Environmental Technologies Inc., cannabis company Alliance Growers Corp., drug developer Arbutus Biopharma Corp. and IM Cannabis Corp., as well as equity, bond and balanced funds.

Valeriote’s disclosure also lists income from the Green Party Political Association of BC to be a candidate for MLA.

NDP rep has shares in Facebook parent

Sunita Dhir, the NDP MLA for Vancouver-Langara, holds 25 units in Meta Platforms, the parent company for Facebook and Instagram, worth more than US$600 each in late December.

In 2023 the B.C. government cut most advertising with Meta in response to the company’s decision to block Canadian news, and the province has taken steps to tackle what it describes as harmful online services.

Dhir, a language instructor, also lists herself as part owner and landlord of two adjoining properties in the Sunset area of south Vancouver that have a combined assessed value of more than $4.1 million.

A much larger landholder is Dallas Brodie, the Conservative MLA for Vancouver-Quilchena. Her disclosure says she’s the “owner/president” of Three Cedars Holdings Inc., which owns four residential and two commercial buildings in Vancouver. The total value of the properties according to BC Assessment is $49.7 million in 2025, down from $53.6 million last year. Brodie’s disclosure form names Coast Capital as a creditor for Three Cedars. Her home address in West Vancouver is assessed at almost $3.6 million.

Another widely invested Conservative is Kiel Giddens, the MLA for Prince George-Mackenzie. The party’s critic for labour, Giddens declared income as an employee of TC Energy, the pipeline company that he lobbied for before stepping away in September. He also disclosed holding shares of parent company TC PipeLines.

The investment is among about three dozen Giddens holds. Many are blue-chip Canadian names including pipeline competitor Enbridge, gas utility Fortis, railways Canadian Pacific Kansas City and Canadian National, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Telus, oilsands giant Suncor Energy, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, and Constellation Software.

Giddens owns shares in U.S. and international technology firms ASML Holding, Microsoft, Amazon and Google, plus investments in Costco and Warren Buffett’s giant Berkshire Hathaway. He also holds units in funds that invest around the world in stocks, bonds and particular sectors like consumer staples, information technology and real estate. He even has some money in a bitcoin fund.

The Conservative MLA for Prince George-North Cariboo, Sheldon Clare, lists investments in oil and gas companies Cardinal Energy and Tamarack Valley Energy, as well as income as faculty at the College of New Caledonia and as a firearms instructor and CORE examiner of people learning to hunt.

Lynne Block, the Conservative MLA for West Vancouver-Capilano, went beyond what was required and included dollar amounts for her investment in Telus Corp. and half a dozen funds she holds. In total Block listed about $188,000 in investments, the majority of which is in a global balanced fund that holds stocks and bonds.

Oil, gas, banks, batteries and more

Stephanie Higginson, the NDP MLA for Ladysmith-Oceanside, has shares in the Bank of Nova Scotia, Laurentian Bank of Canada, pipeline companies TC Energy and Enbridge, gas station and convenience store operator Parkland Corp., gas utility Fortis, chemical company Methanex, fertilizer provider Nutrien, packaging company Transcontinental Inc., Canadian National Railway, telecommunications providers Cogeco Communications and Telus, industrial machinery company Toromont Industries and Vancouver Island sawmill and wood shop Coastal Timbers.

Terry Yung, who represents Vancouver-Yaletown for the NDP, lists shares in Brookfield Corp., Cenovus Energy, TC Energy and Granite REIT, as well as Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft and PayPal Holdings.

He holds American utility AES, medical technology firm Enovis, U.S. health insurance provider UnitedHealth Group, investment firm KKR and snack giant Mondelez International.

Jessie Sunner, the NDP MLA for Surrey-Newton, listed natural gas company Tellurian and battery technology company Microvast Holdings as ones she owns shares in. She also had income as legal counsel to the Hospital Employees’ Union and as a director of the BC College of Social Workers.

Nanaimo NDP MLA George Anderson owns shares in oil and gas giant Exxon Mobil, movie theatre company Cineplex, American real estate investment trust Simon Property Group and cannabis company Tilray Brands.

Bryan Tepper, a Conservative representing Surrey-Panorama, lists shares in CIBC, oil and natural gas producer Canadian Natural Resources, battery company E3 Lithium, critical minerals company Lomiko Metals and pipeline operator TC Energy.

Á’a:líya Warbus, a Conservative who represents Chilliwack-Cultus Lake, has shares in oil and gas infrastructure company Topaz Energy and in recycling and garbage collector Waste Connections. She also owns a videography and photography company, Salish Legends Media Inc., from which she takes an income, and has income as an employee of the Stó:lō Xwexwilmexw Government and Capilano University.

Steve Kooner, the Conservative MLA for Richmond-Queensborough and attorney general critic, lists shares in electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive and electric vehicle charging technology provider Wallbox. He owns a law corporation, a company that holds a mortgaged commercial property in Surrey worth $1.2 million and a “non-operating software development company” called Nuffsoft Systems. He lists shares in Vancity credit union and Khalsa Credit Union.

The Conservative MLA for Maple Ridge East, Lawrence Mok, holds shares in OceanaGold Corp., New Gold Inc. and penny stock Kiplin Metals.

Macklin McCall, the Conservative MLA for West Kelowna-Peachland, lists himself as a “shareholder/partner” in something called Nuncvero Inc., which advertises itself as “an integrated team of former police officers having extensive investigational and technical expertise relating to all aspects of criminal and associated investigations.”

Claire Rattée, the Conservative MLA from Skeena, is the owner of Arcane Arts Inc., a Kitimat tattoo shop that promotes itself as the largest in the northwest of the province.

Tamara Davidson, the NDP MLA for North Coast-Haida Gwaii and the newly appointed minister of environment and parks, disclosed income as a manager with the federal government and as a contractor to the Council of the Haida Nation.

A surprising number of the newly elected MLAs disclosed nothing, leaving the sections for assets, liabilities, income, real property and corporate assets all blank.

They include NDP MLAs Nina Krieger in Victoria-Swan Lake, Steve Morissette in Kootenay-Monashee and Randene Neill in Powell River-Sunshine Coast, as well as Conservatives Rosalyn Bird in Prince George-Valemount, Reann Gasper in Abbotsford-Mission and Heather Maahs in Chilliwack North, who until recently was a school trustee.