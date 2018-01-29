BC MLAs’ Public Disclosures Online Once Again for You

You can learn from the public disclosure statements for British Columbia’s MLAs that we have posted below that the software company founded by Todd Stone, a Liberal leadership contestant, had contracts with hundreds of public sector bodies in the province.

They included three agencies within the provincial government that manage pensions, all of which use meeting management software from iCompass Technologies Inc., and the company received income on “approximately 459 contracts with various school boards, universities and municipalities throughout Canada and the United States.”

Some 210 of those were in B.C., Stone’s disclosure statement says. The statement is dated Aug. 8, 2017 and became available to the public in early January.

The company, which Stone’s wife Chantelle remained a minority shareholder in according to Stone’s disclosure statement, reportedly sold recently to an investor from the United States.

Arrived at in consultation with conflict of interest commissioner Paul Fraser, the annual statements for each MLA and their families include assets, liabilities and sources of income, though they do not include dollar values. They also list any gifts an MLA may have received with a value greater than $250.

They are public documents, meant to provide transparency on the financial interests of MLAs, but they are not routinely available online. Instead, they can be had by request through the office of the clerk of the legislative assembly, something The Tyee makes a point of doing each year.

To make them more accessible, as a public service we are posting them ourselves, as we did last year.

In the disclosure documents you can learn that another BC Liberal leadership hopeful, former finance minister Mike de Jong, continues to have an ownership interest in half a dozen Abbotsford condos. Cross referencing with the BC Assessment Authority’s website, de Jong’s share in the four for which information is available gained about $90,000 in value last year.

Many of the MLAs own multiple properties. The NDP’s Spencer Chandra Herbert, who in opposition was a strong advocate for tenants, is the owner along with his spouse of an investment property on East Seventh Avenue in Vancouver. The pair are also 50 per cent owners of something described as a “recreational property” in West Vancouver and they own residences in both Vancouver and Victoria.

Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources Minister Michelle Mungall and her spouse own two investment properties in Nelson and a third in Castlegar. They also have residential properties in both Nelson and Victoria, bringing their total holdings up to five properties.

The documents also list the shares and other investments MLAs hold, some of which may be relevant to the jobs they do for the public. For example, Transportation Minister Claire Trevena and her spouse’s investment portfolio includes shares of Canadian National Railway, a company whose business is likely to come across her desk sooner or later.

Aside from their residence, Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver and his spouse own a house and a condo in Victoria as investments, plus a recreational property in Parksville.

Few MLAs claimed gifts in this year’s batch of disclosures, but former Aboriginal Relations and Reconciliation Minister John Rustad is claiming three gifts that he received some time ago, including an $800 mask given to him in 2013 and two paddles worth $500 he received in 2014.

It’s unclear why Rustad’s gifts are appearing now. According to the relevant section of the Members’ Conflict of Interest Act, MLAs are supposed to disclose such gifts “immediately” to the conflict of interest commissioner.

Following are links to the 2017 disclosures for all MLAs sitting as of this writing:

Cabinet (NDP)

HORGAN, John

Premier

Langford-Juan de Fuca

BAINS, Harry

Minister of Labour

Surrey-Newton

BEARE, Lisa

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

CHEN, Katrina

Minister of State for Childcare

Burnaby-Lougheed

CHOW, George

Minister of State for Trade

Vancouver-Fraserview

CONROY, Katrine

Minister of Children and Family Development

Kootenay West

DARCY, Judy

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions

New Westminster

DIX, Adrian

Minister of Health

Vancouver-Kingsway

DONALDSON, Doug

Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development

Stikine

EBY, David

Attorney General

Vancouver-Point Grey

FARNWORTH, Mike

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General

Port Coquitlam

FLEMING, Rob

Minister of Education

Victoria-Swan Lake

FRASER, Scott

Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation

Mid Island-Pacific Rim

HEYMAN, George

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy

Vancouver-Fairview

JAMES, Carole

Minister of Finance and Deputy Premier

Victoria-Beacon Hill

MARK, Melanie

Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training

Vancouver-Mount Pleasant

MUNGALL, Michelle

Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources

Nelson-Creston

POPHAM, Lana

Minister of Agriculture

Saanich South

RALSTON, Bruce

Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology

Surrey-Whalley

ROBINSON, Selina

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Coquitlam-Maillardville

SIMPSON, Shane

Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction

Vancouver-Hastings

SIMS, Jinny

Minister of Citizens’ Services

Surrey-Panorama

TREVENA, Claire

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

North Island

Party in power (remaining NDP MLAs)

BEGG, Garry

Surrey-Guildford

BRAR, Jagrup

Surrey-Fleetwood

CHANDRA HERBERT, Spencer

Vancouver-West End

CHOUHAN, Raj

Burnaby-Edmonds

DEAN, Mitzi

Esquimalt-Metchosin

D'EITH, Bob

Maple Ridge-Mission

ELMORE, Mable

Vancouver-Kensington

GLUMAC, Rick

Port Moody-Coquitlam

KAHLON, Ravi

Delta North

KANG, Anne

Burnaby-Deer Lake

KROG, Leonard

Nanaimo

LEONARD, Ronna-Rae

Courtenay-Comox

MA, Bowinn

North Vancouver-Lonsdale

RICE, Jennifer

North Coast

ROUTLEDGE, Janet

Burnaby North

ROUTLEY, Doug

Nanaimo-North Cowichan

SIMONS, Nicholas

Powell River-Sunshine Coast

SINGH, Rachna

Surrey-Green Timbers

Opposition (BC Liberals)

ASHTON, Dan

Penticton

BARNETT, Donna

Cariboo-Chilcotin

BERNIER, Mike

Peace River South

BOND, Shirley

Prince George-Valemount

CADIEUX, Stephanie

Surrey South

COLEMAN, Rich

Langley East

CLOVECHOK, Doug

Columbia River-Revelstoke

DAVIES, Dan

Peace River North

de JONG, Mike

Abbotsford West

FOSTER, Eric

Vernon-Monashee

GIBSON, Simon

Abbotsford-Mission

HUNT, Marvin

Surrey-Cloverdale

ISAACS, Joan

Coquitlam-Burke Mountain

JOHAL, Jas

Richmond-Queensborough

KYLLO, Greg

Shuswap

LARSON, Linda

Boundary-Similkameen

LEE, Michael

Vancouver-Langara

LETNICK, Norm

Kelowna-Lake Country

MARTIN, John

Chilliwack

MILOBAR, Peter

Kamloops-North Thompson

MORRIS, Mike

Prince George-Mackenzie

OAKES, Coralee

Cariboo North

PATON, Ian

Delta South

POLAK, Mary

Langley

REDIES, Tracy

Surrey-White Rock

REID, Linda

Richmond South Centre

ROSS, Ellis

Skeena

RUSTAD, John

Nechako Lakes

SHYPITKA, Tom

Kootenay East

STILWELL, Michelle

Parksville-Qualicum

STONE, Todd

Kamloops-South Thompson

STURDY, Jordan

West Vancouver-Sea to Sky

SULLIVAN, Sam

Vancouver-False Creek

SULTAN, Ralph

West Vancouver-Capilano

TEGART, Jackie

Fraser-Nicola

THOMSON, Steve

Kelowna-Mission

THORNTHWAITE, Jane

North Vancouver-Seymour

THRONESS, Laurie

Chilliwack-Kent

WAT, Teresa

Richmond North Centre

WILKINSON, Andrew

Vancouver-Quilchena

YAP, John

Richmond-Steveston

Green Party

FURSTENAU, Sonia

Cowichan Valley

OLSEN, Adam

Saanich North and the Islands

WEAVER, Andrew

Oak Bay-Gordon Head

Independent

PLECAS, Darryl

Speaker Abbotsford South

Vacant

Kelowna West