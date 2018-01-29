BC MLAs’ Public Disclosures Online Once Again for You

You can learn from the public disclosure statements for British Columbia’s MLAs that we have posted below that the software company founded by Todd Stone, a Liberal leadership contestant, had contracts with hundreds of public sector bodies in the province. They included three agencies within the provincial government that manage pensions, all of which use meeting management software from iCompass Technologies Inc., and the company received income on “approximately 459 contracts with various school boards, universities and municipalities throughout Canada and the United States.” Some 210 of those were in B.C., Stone’s disclosure statement says. The statement is dated Aug. 8, 2017 and became available to the public in early January. The company, which Stone’s wife Chantelle remained a minority shareholder in according to Stone’s disclosure statement, reportedly sold recently to an investor from the United States. Arrived at in consultation with conflict of interest commissioner Paul Fraser, the annual statements for each MLA and their families include assets, liabilities and sources of income, though they do not include dollar values. They also list any gifts an MLA may have received with a value greater than $250. They are public documents, meant to provide transparency on the financial interests of MLAs, but they are not routinely available online. Instead, they can be had by request through the office of the clerk of the legislative assembly, something The Tyee makes a point of doing each year. To make them more accessible, as a public service we are posting them ourselves, as we did last year. In the disclosure documents you can learn that another BC Liberal leadership hopeful, former finance minister Mike de Jong, continues to have an ownership interest in half a dozen Abbotsford condos. Cross referencing with the BC Assessment Authority’s website, de Jong’s share in the four for which information is available gained about $90,000 in value last year. Many of the MLAs own multiple properties. The NDP’s Spencer Chandra Herbert, who in opposition was a strong advocate for tenants, is the owner along with his spouse of an investment property on East Seventh Avenue in Vancouver. The pair are also 50 per cent owners of something described as a “recreational property” in West Vancouver and they own residences in both Vancouver and Victoria. Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources Minister Michelle Mungall and her spouse own two investment properties in Nelson and a third in Castlegar. They also have residential properties in both Nelson and Victoria, bringing their total holdings up to five properties. The documents also list the shares and other investments MLAs hold, some of which may be relevant to the jobs they do for the public. For example, Transportation Minister Claire Trevena and her spouse’s investment portfolio includes shares of Canadian National Railway, a company whose business is likely to come across her desk sooner or later. Aside from their residence, Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver and his spouse own a house and a condo in Victoria as investments, plus a recreational property in Parksville. Few MLAs claimed gifts in this year’s batch of disclosures, but former Aboriginal Relations and Reconciliation Minister John Rustad is claiming three gifts that he received some time ago, including an $800 mask given to him in 2013 and two paddles worth $500 he received in 2014. It’s unclear why Rustad’s gifts are appearing now. According to the relevant section of the Members’ Conflict of Interest Act, MLAs are supposed to disclose such gifts “immediately” to the conflict of interest commissioner. Following are links to the 2017 disclosures for all MLAs sitting as of this writing: Cabinet (NDP) HORGAN, John Premier Langford-Juan de Fuca BAINS, Harry Minister of Labour Surrey-Newton BEARE, Lisa Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows CHEN, Katrina Minister of State for Childcare Burnaby-Lougheed CHOW, George Minister of State for Trade Vancouver-Fraserview CONROY, Katrine Minister of Children and Family Development Kootenay West DARCY, Judy Minister of Mental Health and Addictions New Westminster DIX, Adrian Minister of Health Vancouver-Kingsway DONALDSON, Doug Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development Stikine EBY, David Attorney General Vancouver-Point Grey FARNWORTH, Mike Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Port Coquitlam FLEMING, Rob Minister of Education Victoria-Swan Lake FRASER, Scott Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Mid Island-Pacific Rim HEYMAN, George Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy Vancouver-Fairview JAMES, Carole Minister of Finance and Deputy Premier Victoria-Beacon Hill MARK, Melanie Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training Vancouver-Mount Pleasant MUNGALL, Michelle Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources Nelson-Creston POPHAM, Lana Minister of Agriculture Saanich South RALSTON, Bruce Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology Surrey-Whalley ROBINSON, Selina Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Coquitlam-Maillardville SIMPSON, Shane Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction Vancouver-Hastings SIMS, Jinny Minister of Citizens' Services Surrey-Panorama TREVENA, Claire Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure North Island Party in power (remaining NDP MLAs) BEGG, Garry Surrey-Guildford BRAR, Jagrup Surrey-Fleetwood CHANDRA HERBERT, Spencer Vancouver-West End CHOUHAN, Raj Burnaby-Edmonds DEAN, Mitzi Esquimalt-Metchosin D'EITH, Bob Maple Ridge-Mission ELMORE, Mable Vancouver-Kensington GLUMAC, Rick Port Moody-Coquitlam KAHLON, Ravi Delta North KANG, Anne Burnaby-Deer Lake KROG, Leonard Nanaimo LEONARD, Ronna-Rae Courtenay-Comox MA, Bowinn North Vancouver-Lonsdale RICE, Jennifer North Coast ROUTLEDGE, Janet Burnaby North ROUTLEY, Doug Nanaimo-North Cowichan SIMONS, Nicholas Powell River-Sunshine Coast SINGH, Rachna Surrey-Green Timbers Opposition (BC Liberals) ASHTON, Dan Penticton BARNETT, Donna Cariboo-Chilcotin BERNIER, Mike Peace River South BOND, Shirley Prince George-Valemount CADIEUX, Stephanie Surrey South COLEMAN, Rich Langley East CLOVECHOK, Doug Columbia River-Revelstoke DAVIES, Dan Peace River North de JONG, Mike Abbotsford West FOSTER, Eric Vernon-Monashee GIBSON, Simon Abbotsford-Mission HUNT, Marvin Surrey-Cloverdale ISAACS, Joan Coquitlam-Burke Mountain JOHAL, Jas Richmond-Queensborough KYLLO, Greg Shuswap LARSON, Linda Boundary-Similkameen LEE, Michael Vancouver-Langara LETNICK, Norm Kelowna-Lake Country MARTIN, John Chilliwack MILOBAR, Peter Kamloops-North Thompson MORRIS, Mike Prince George-Mackenzie OAKES, Coralee Cariboo North PATON, Ian Delta South POLAK, Mary Langley REDIES, Tracy Surrey-White Rock REID, Linda Richmond South Centre ROSS, Ellis Skeena RUSTAD, John Nechako Lakes SHYPITKA, Tom Kootenay East STILWELL, Michelle Parksville-Qualicum STONE, Todd Kamloops-South Thompson STURDY, Jordan West Vancouver-Sea to Sky SULLIVAN, Sam Vancouver-False Creek SULTAN, Ralph West Vancouver-Capilano TEGART, Jackie Fraser-Nicola THOMSON, Steve Kelowna-Mission THORNTHWAITE, Jane North Vancouver-Seymour THRONESS, Laurie Chilliwack-Kent WAT, Teresa Richmond North Centre WILKINSON, Andrew Vancouver-Quilchena YAP, John Richmond-Steveston Green Party FURSTENAU, Sonia Cowichan Valley OLSEN, Adam Saanich North and the Islands WEAVER, Andrew Oak Bay-Gordon Head Independent PLECAS, Darryl Speaker Abbotsford South Vacant Kelowna West