This Is Danielle Smith’s Referendum

Danielle Smith can no longer pretend she’s being dragged toward an Alberta independence referendum by legal or political necessity.

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She’s the one dragging the province and the country further down that road, with the latest milestone being her “referendum-on-the-referendum.”

This is her project now, in the same way the 1995 Quebec referendum belongs to Jacques Parizeau and Brexit belongs to David Cameron. Like them, she has spent months clearing the path, fuelling the bus and charting the course. Like them, she feels the conditions are favourable for her to win.

That makes this Danielle Smith’s referendum to lose.

It will take the effort of every Alberta federalist to win it.

In Thursday’s televised address, the premier announced a tenth question will be added to Canada's longest-ever referendum ballot.

“Should Alberta remain a province of Canada or should the Government of Alberta commence the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada?”

For months, Smith has tried to frame the still-looming separation referendum as an unavoidable expression of grassroots democratic pressure. Her strategy has been to turn the vote into something organically and procedurally inevitable.

It is none of those things.

Smith isn’t just removing barricades blocking a separatist referendum. She's widened the highway. Her government lowered the signature thresholds required for a successful petition, extended the time allowed to gather signatures and even attempted to shield the petition process from judicial review.

A leader does not go to those lengths unless she really wants to see a vote.

And then came the ill-fated signature drive.

In April 2026, organizers with Stay Free Alberta claimed to have collected more than 300,000 signatures, nearly double the threshold needed to trigger a referendum under the revised law.

Even that achievement came wrapped in controversy. A parallel separatist group, the Centurion Project, stands accused of improperly using Alberta’s Electors’ List and distributing it publicly online. Yet despite the ethical and legal clouds surrounding the process, Smith kept the referendum bus moving forward.

No waiting for Elections Alberta or the police to finish their investigations. No establishing a public inquiry to restore faith in the fairness of the process.

Beyond taking down the barricades and barrelling through the storm of controversy, as Lisa Young reminds us, the premier has repeatedly refused to take the off-ramps to avoid a separatist referendum. To her list, I’d add last week’s committee debacle which provided Smith with one final chance to pull off the freeway.

Once again, she pushed the accelerator and sped by.

Her latest move — a referendum on whether to have another referendum — amounts to less of a detour than a reduced speed zone. It certainly doesn’t stop or change the direction of traffic.

If anything, it gives separatists another set of advantages:

More time to mobilize toward an eventual separation vote. Most polls indicate a “leave” campaign would lose outright in October. Delaying the ultimate decision may well turn out to be in the separatists’ advantage.

An easier case to argue. Rather than convincing soft separatists to leave now, they simply need to persuade enough Albertans to support another vote and, in doing so, send a message to both Carney and Smith that Albertans will have their say.

Less urgency for the Remain side. In framing the question, the premier has provided a weak position for the anti-separation side. “Remain” carries with it the sort of passive, status-quo overtones that doomed Cameron's anti-Brexit campaign. In holding a vote on whether or not to vote, the premier has not simply lowered the stakes, but also given armchair federalists a reason to save their energy and attention until it really counts.

Motivation to oust the premier. If a primary impetus for a referendum was to quell dissent within the UCP ranks, this milquetoast question has done the opposite. Not unlike how they pushed out Jason Kenney for his handling of the pandemic, separatist leaders are mobilizing to remove the woman they put in his place. Their reaction is entirely predictable and has the real potential to leave Alberta with a lame duck or interim premier in the closing weeks of a referendum campaign. As much as Smith has committed to respecting the outcome of that vote, her successor would be under no such moral or political obligation.

At the risk of mixing metaphors, another analogy is apt.

At every stage, Smith has had opportunities to take the separatist referendum off life support. Instead, she has taken so many extraordinary measures that a politically religious person might think she’s ignoring the gods who are trying to send her a message.

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For someone avowedly on the Remain side, Smith has a habit of making her opponents’ case for them. She continues to make misleading claims about “700,000” Albertans pushing for an independence vote. The Forever Canadian petition was not premised on that basis, and the Stay Free Alberta petition numbers have never been validated.

Smith has designed and redesigned the process that she now claims she is beholden to. She has rigged the system to the separatists’ benefit. Deliberately. Repeatedly.

To this day, Smith is helping to manufacture the social licence and set the procedural stage to hold an independence referendum.

If federalists win this first vote — and this is by no means a given — it will not be because the premier ran a successful Remain campaign.

Quite the opposite: a federalist victory will come despite Danielle Smith providing separatists with a host of unfair advantages. Including holding the referendum-on-the-referendum in the first place.

Some outstanding questions I have at this hour:

What does the premier consider to be a clear majority on this question? Is it 50 per cent plus one, or does it require a supermajority? Does the regional balance of votes matter? And what is an acceptable level of turnout?

If the remain side loses, will the premier resign (as Parizeau and Cameron did before her)?

The premier claims her cabinet and caucus support a strong Alberta within a united Canada. Will the government be running a formal pro-remain campaign? Will UCP ministers and MLAs be allowed to campaign against her own Remain position and avoid being expelled from the party?

What steps are being taken to reduce the burden on voters who are expected to cast 10 different ballots this fall? What is an acceptable wait time to participate in this democratic exercise? Given the long lines at municipal elections last fall (with half the number of ballots), this is a pressing concern.