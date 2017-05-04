Where the Parties Stand on Six Hot Issues

We know 344 pages of party platforms is a lot to read. It can also be a challenging flipping back and forth between the three documents to see how the BC Liberals, the NDP, and the Greens compare on important issues.

So we did that work for you. Housing, education, climate, energy, jobs, and election processes have been closely followed by Tyee readers, so we decided to see how the three parties line up on those hot topics.

Below are a series of PDFs that compare the platforms of the three parties. We’ve matched similar promises together, row by row.

This is what they look like:

So dive into the topics you care about (maybe that’s all of them), share them, print them, and get informed before you go to the polls.

B.C. party platform comparisons