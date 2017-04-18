Get and Share the BC Liberals’ Falsehoods, Scandals and Boondoggles Compendium

The Tyee’s 117-item list of BC Liberal falsehoods, scandals and boondoggles is now available as a downloadable PDF.

Readers were requesting it, so we asked the good folks at Hypsypops Design Co. to help us lay out the list in a readable, shareable, printable way.

You can get it here.

The list, drafted by Tyee founding editor David Beers, long-time provincial political reporter Tom Barrett, and others catalogues over 15 years of “public messes” wrought by successive BC Liberal governments under Gordon Campbell and Christy Clark.

We released the list in two parts, and followed it up with a third and final list that included contributions from readers across British Columbia. The Tyee received over 100 ideas for additions from readers, and we included those that fit our criteria.

Already, the three lists have been shared over 10,000 times.

This project wouldn’t have been possible without the financial support of Tyee readers who supported our 2017 B.C. election fundraiser drive. Kudos, readers!

