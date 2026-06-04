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Nearly every week, I see newspapers and magazines that seemed fine suddenly going out of business. Or a private equity fund buying up a chain of newspapers that had been serving communities for decades and stripping them for parts. And now, the thing that’s making all publishers wring their hands is AI – publishers are seeing massive drops to their web visits as AI scrapes their content and delivers it up to people in chatbots, with the journalists who did the original work not even credited with the work.

Despite this, I have hope for journalism because of what’s happening at The Tyee.

Years ago, we made a strategic bet that support from our readers was going to drive our whole future. And thankfully, that is working for us.

Over the past decade, we’ve more than doubled our journalism team and are publishing more work than ever. More people read The Tyee now than at any point in our 23-year history.

This is only possible because we regularly ask our readers to sign up as paying Tyee Builder members. Roughly half of our entire budget is made up of contributions from over 10,000 readers.

We’ve been doing more as our resources have grown. A weekend culture section filled with original essays. Hard-hitting investigative journalism in Alberta. A brand new biodiversity beat. A reporting project called Reality Check, focusing on misinformation and online radicalization. A flagship podcast.

Our model is simple: if more of our readers sign up to support The Tyee, we can keep up with rising costs and keep adding more talented journalists to our roster and set them loose on uncovering truths that would otherwise not see the light of day.

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Opinion
Alberta

An Open Letter to Albertans on Division and Dignity

And why we need to reject Danielle Smith’s referendum questions.

Jared Wesley TodayThe Tyee

This open letter was written by Jared Wesley, Paula Simons, Yasmeen Abu-Laban, Kristopher Wells, Seon Yuzyk, Glynnis Lieb, Melanee Thomas, Jason Foster, Don Iveson and Zain Velji.

A red and white Canadian flag flies in the foreground. In the midground is a bridge leading to a hilly forest road. The background is the snow peaked mountains of the Rockies.
A Canadian flag flies in front of Mt. Athabasca in Jasper National Park in the Canadian Rocky Mountains near Jasper, Alberta. Photo for the Canadian Press by Jeff McIntosh.

Think about what it actually means to be an Albertan.

To be Albertan is to live in relation to the land and to others through care, mutual support and collective responsibility. Being Albertan shows up in small acts of kindness, whether that is helping a neighbour push their car out of deep snow or holding the door for someone behind you, regardless of faith, race and gender. Albertans care about each other, and that’s what makes Alberta a special place.

Being an Albertan means fostering supportive communities and looking out for your neighbours. This province wasn’t built by people who agreed on everything. It was built by people who respected each other enough to disagree and still work side by side. That spirit, that basic dignity we extend to one another, is one of the truest things about Alberta.

Recently, we have lost sight of who we are by allowing division and polarization to define us. This should concern Albertans across the political spectrum.

The provincial government’s plan to hold a fall referendum with 10 questions crystallizes how deeply division is taking hold in the province. Five of these questions target immigrants and newcomers: people who are building lives here, contributing to our communities and doing exactly what Albertans have always done. The government spent millions recruiting immigrants and is now seeking permission to exclude them.

At their best, referendums give people a direct voice on core issues. At their worst, they oversimplify complex questions and generate division.

In Alberta, this fall, reduced to “yes or no” choices, they threaten to displace deeper reflection and redirect attention away from urgent concerns, including rising grocery costs, a longstanding housing crisis, deteriorating health-care services and a growing provincial debt.

The referendum questions suggested by the government are framed to divide us: to make neighbours into strangers, and strangers into threats. Four of the questions misrepresent our Constitution, the framework Albertans helped build, in ways that disregard the foundations of our democracy, including threatening to politicize a court system whose strength has always been rooted in its independence. These questions both undermine Canadian democracy, and deliberately and duplicitously seek to erode Albertans’ confidence in it.

The tenth of these questions seeks to normalize the idea that Alberta should separate, threatening both the federation of Canada and treaty relationships with First Nations.

Whatever your politics, this should concern you. These questions are not an invitation to a conversation, they are a shortcut around one. They are blunt instruments designed to produce conflict, not clarity. Referendums offer yes-no responses on questions that deserve far more serious, honest debate, based on real facts, and a politics of dignity that brings people together rather than splitting them apart.

That is not who we are.

We must reject this process and these questions. Not because we are satisfied with every institution or every policy in this province or country. Not because everything is fine. But because scapegoating newcomers will not lower grocery bills or improve health-care conditions. Distorting the Constitution will not make life more affordable or more secure. Politicizing the courts and rejecting Canada will not help build a just society. The proposed referendum questions do not begin to address what everyday Albertans are actually struggling with.

What we need is a politics of dignity. One that takes seriously the cost of living, the state of health care, the condition of the Earth and the future we are building for our children. It is rooted not in who to blame, but in what we owe each other. It begins from a simple premise: everyone in Alberta, wherever they were born and whatever they believe, counts.

A politics of dignity makes it possible for every Albertan to live and participate in their community without fear of discrimination or exclusion. That is the Alberta we choose and it is the Alberta we know. Choose dignity: say no to these referendum questions. [Tyee]

Read more: Alberta

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