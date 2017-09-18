Come to the Water and Celebrate Vancouver’s Thriving Shoreline

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by The Tyee or by our select partners. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

It might come as a surprise that Vancouver’s coastal waters are home to 1,200 species, including 119 that are classified as at-risk within the larger Salish Sea — and all of this marine life is less than a 30-minute bus ride from most places in the city.

Our city’s waterfront is a connector of community, economy and ecosystems. It’s a public commodity that allows so many of us to work, live and play. Imagine yourself launching a kayak from a cobble beach that a stone’s throw away from a container ship, which is being loaded with grain that is being passed by a Seabus, whose passengers observe eagles hunting surf scoters and grey whales dining on healthy stocks of herring eggs. And all this is being overlooked by affordable housing that accommodates healthy communities.

An integrated, diverse, thriving and sustainable waterfront is all that — and more. Come celebrate everything the waterfront has to offer at Water’s Edge Day, by Georgia Strait Alliance, a regional marine conservation organization. Join the community celebration at Vanier Park for an all-ages activity fun-day, complete with land and water activities. All activities are 100 per cent free!

Does Vancouver’s waterfront need a plan? Vancouver’s waterfront is a special place where land, city, water and people have come together for thousands of years. But increasing pressures from urbanization, pollution, population and industrial growth, as well as intensifying conflicts over land use, are putting our shoreline at risk. Georgia Strait Alliance wants to know: Do you think Vancouver’s waterfront needs a plan? Tell us here.

Paddle a canoe, kayak, or dragon boat. Touch sea critters. Learn about community-supported fisheries and what happens at Port of Vancouver. Listen to live music. Create marine life arts and crafts. Learn about the impact of plastics in our oceans. Take an electric boat tour in the harbour. Enjoy children’s entertainment, and explore the Vancouver Maritime Museum with free admission. There will also be food trucks.

Face painting and First Nations storytelling are new this year.

Spend Saturday, Sept. 30 with your friends and family, reacquainting yourselves with Vancouver’s fabulous shoreline during the fourth annual Water’s Edge Day celebration.

For more information, visit Georgia Strait Alliance.

The details

What: 4th Annual Water’s Edge Day, hosted by Georgia Strait Alliance

When: Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine

Where: Vanier Park, Vancouver