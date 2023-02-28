The Tyee works because of reader support.
Hi there, my name is Shubh. If you're a regular reader of The Tyee, you probably haven't come across my name before.

I don't write or edit articles, but I play a key role in making sure The Tyee can do its work.

You see, The Tyee is a non-profit, reader-supported publication. Our business model relies on a certain number of readers agreeing to financially support our editorial budget. Right now, the percentage of readers who choose to do so hovers between 1 to 2 percent. These readers, a few thousand of them, are the only reason why we can publish multiple original stories per day, and pour resources into investigative reporting, which is expensive and very difficult to fund on a local scale.

Keeping up with our membership goals means the difference between us growing our newsroom or not. And even to maintain our membership levels, we must continually sign up new supporters as a small number of our recurring supporters' payments lapse each month.

I spend all of my time finding the best possible ways to ask our readers this: If you find value in what The Tyee publishes, if you want us to be able to do it today and long into the future, will you consider signing up to be a Tyee Builder? You can give one-time, monthly, or annually at a level that works for you, and you can cancel any time.

This is all in service of putting resources into the hands of our talented, independent journalists and publishing their work for all to read, without locking articles behind a paywall.

If you’re in, click here to start your Tyee Builder membership.

— Shubh Patil, Audience Development Analyst, The Tyee

Families Charge ‘Police Neglect’ over Missing Person Investigations

The families of Chelsea Poorman, Noelle O’Soup and Tatyanna Harrison rallied at a Vancouver police station to call for change.

Jen St. Denis TodayTheTyee.ca

Jen St. Denis is a reporter with The Tyee covering civic issues. Find her on Twitter @JenStDen.
A serious looking person in a grey parka hold a photo of a young person. Beside her, a man wearing a black jacket holds a cell phone and points into the distance.
Cody Munch, right, points towards the Vancouver Police Department building at 3585 Gravely St. as he speaks about his niece, Noelle O’Soup at a rally on Monday. Photo by Jen St. Denis.

[Editor’s note: This article contains details related to missing and murdered Indigenous women and youth. It may be triggering to some readers.]

The families of Noelle O’Soup, Tatyanna Harrison and Chelsea Poorman called out the Vancouver Police Department for its handling of the cases at a rally on Monday, saying they no longer trust police after months of frustration and lack of information on the status of the three cases.

“They failed my sister,” said Paige Kiernan, Chelsea Poorman’s younger sister. “They say they continue to investigate, but I don’t see it, so how can I believe it?”

Poorman, 24, went missing from downtown Vancouver on Sept. 6, 2020. O’Soup, 13, went missing from their Port Coquitlam foster care home on May 12, 2021. Harrison, 20, went missing from the Downtown Eastside in Vancouver on April 22, 2022.

The bodies of all three were discovered in a two-week span in 2022. Poorman’s remains were discovered behind a vacant home in Shaughnessy on April 22. O’Soup’s body, and that of a woman, were found in an SRO room in Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood on May 1. And Harrison’s body was found in a yacht in dry dock at Shelter Island Marina in Richmond on May 2.

Police initially determined both Poorman and Harrison’s deaths to be not suspicious, despite the cranium being missing from Poorman’s remains and Harrison being found unclothed from the waist down. They now say that investigations continue into both cases.

A woman in a red hoodie and hat grey jacket looks toward a taller blonde person wearing black, including a ball cap. In the background, a red dress hangs on a wall.
Sheila Poorman, left, looks on as Paige Kiernan, right, speaks about her sister, Chelsea Poorman. Photo by Jen St. Denis.

In all three cases, police did not issue press releases about the missing persons for at least seven days. O’Soup’s family learned through the media that the man who rented the room when O’Soup was found had been a well-known predator who lured dozens of women and girls to his room to use drugs. Another woman’s body was found in the room.

Media reports, not police, also informed the family that Van Chung Pham had been ordered deported in 2016, and that he was about to be charged with sexual assault and drugging another woman when police found him dead in his room in February 2022.

Josie August, a relative of O’Soup’s, said police need to be more transparent.

“I don't trust the VPD on how they handle these cases. And if this is how they handle these cases, how else are they handling any other ones?” she said.

Natasha Harrison, Tatyanna Harrison’s mother, said she had to push to get her daughter’s body properly tested with a forensic sexual assault kit and she was initially told her daughter had died of an overdose, when in fact she died of a blood infection and had GHB — a substance sometime used as a date rape drug — in her system.

“The VPD failed every single one of these Indigenous women and girls,” she said. “I’m absolutely mortified at how badly these cases have been handled.”

A woman with black hair and wearing a black park looks into the distance with a sombre expression.
Natasha Harrison watches as other families speak at a rally on Feb. 27, 2023. Photo by Jen St. Denis.

The families of Poorman, Harrison and O’Soup say they’ve lost faith in the criminal justice system. And after years of supporting the families of murdered and missing Indigenous women, advocate Lorelei Williams says police are not doing their jobs properly.

“This is a call to action for police neglect in the cases of Chelsea Portman, Noelle O’Soup and Tatyanna Harrison. I have been supporting these families. These families and other families always come to me when they feel like the police are not doing their jobs. I'm doing their jobs,” Williams told about 30 supporters and news media outside a VPD building at 3585 Gravely St.

“When I'm supporting these families, they [police] break their trust right away right off the bat. This is killing our Indigenous women and girls.”

Williams called for a Red Dress Alert system to be in place to quickly send information out when an Indigenous woman goes missing.

Diamond Poorman, Chelsea’s older sister, said the family has heard no recent updates from the VPD regarding her sister’s case.

Cody Munch, O’Soup’s uncle, said the family has been sent around and around in circles when trying to get information about which foster care group home O’Soup had been living in and who operates it. Although an autopsy conference has been scheduled with the family, there have been no other updates on the case, he said.

Munch said the family is also very frustrated with the Ministry of Children and Family Development, which has refused to share any information about O’Soup’s time in foster care. He said he was aware that O’Soup had previously run away from the home, had been bullied at school and was cutting themselves.

Harrison said she’s found out more investigating her daughter’s case herself than from police or the coroner. She refuses to bury her daughter until police can tell her whether Tatyanna was sexually assaulted and whether surveillance cameras captured Tatyanna coming and going freely from the yacht where she was found.

“I can't go on with my life knowing there's another mother screaming at the top of her lungs to get you to help her baby,” she said. [Tyee]

