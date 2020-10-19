We value: Our readers.
Where They Stand: BC’s Parties on Climate Change

QUICK WATCH: It’s the top issue for Tyee readers. Here’s how the platforms compare.

Tyee Staff Today | TheTyee.ca

VIDEO: Here’s what the platforms of BC’s Greens, Liberals and New Democrats pledge to do about the climate crisis. 

What is the top political concern for readers of The Tyee? This election, like previous times we’ve asked, the answer is taking action against the climate crisis. So we have teamed with the talented folks at Avo Media to distil the platform positions of the three main parties on this crucial issue.

Give it a quick watch above. And then please share it widely. We’ve aimed to make the video brief and clear for people who aren’t climate geeks.

To compare the parties’ platforms on a number of issues, The Tyee has gathered its analyses here.

And if you’re still trying to explain to friends and family why B.C. is even having an election at all, you might invite them to watch the video we made with Avo to explain it. You’ll find it here.

Thanks for turning to The Tyee for coverage of British Columbia’s 2020 general election. To find all the stories we’ve published about the contest and what’s at stake, go here. [Tyee]

