Where They Stand: The Top BC Parties on Key Election Issues

The BC NDP government announced the snap election on Sept. 21, and it's been our top priority to run stories that cover election issues important to British Columbians since.

That day, we launched a poll asking our readers what issues are important to them this election. We got over 1,000 responses and spread them out on the virtual table of our newsroom to get our reporters cracking.

The most important issue to our readers? Climate change. The Site C dam and existent crises highlighted by the pandemic, such as homelessness and long-term care, were also top of the list.

This past weekend was the recommended deadline for sending mail-in ballots to make sure your vote will count for the Oct. 24 cutoff. With election day this Saturday, we wanted to compile those stories as you get ready to vote.

Already voted? Tell us about how you cast your ballot in our poll. Still deciding? Read our coverage below to help make your decision. And come back again. We’ll be adding new write-ups on additional issues in the coming days.

Fixing Long-Term Care

Homelessness and Housing

What BC’s Parties Promise on the Overdose Crisis

Both the BC Liberals and NDP Back Site C

What Disability Advocates Want, and Where the Parties Stand

The Parties on Climate Change

The Parties on Saving Old Growth

Fixing the Mental Health System

Video Explainer: The Parties' Platforms on Climate Change

Happy voting!