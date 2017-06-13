Jean Crowder, Former Vancouver Island MP, to Endorse Guy Caron for NDP Leadership

A former New Democrat MP from Vancouver Island is endorsing Quebec’s Guy Caron for the party’s leadership.

Contests, events & more from Tyee and select partners CONTEST: Hack Your Urban Homestead with Great Reads from New Society Publishers Always wanted to try homesteading? Enter to win a three-book prize pack!

Jean Crowder was the Member of Parliament for Nanaimo-Cowichan for more than 10 years, choosing not to run in the 2015 election. An announcement of her support for Caron will be made at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday via social media.

Crowder was the Official Opposition’s critic for aboriginal affairs during her time in Ottawa, among other roles.

In an email party members will receive later this morning, Crowder praises Caron as “down-to-earth” and says people at his meet-and-greets have been “surprised” to find him “warm and approachable.”

She also voiced support for the Quebec MP’s plans for a universal basic income and electoral reform.

The NDP’s Other Leadership Race read more

Crowder, originally from Montreal, highlights Caron’s background as a Quebec member of the NDP, stressing it would be useful as the party aims to build momentum going into the 2019 election.

“With 15 years of groundwork building the NDP in Quebec,” she wrote. “Guy understands the importance of uniting Quebec’s progressives with those across the country, an essential key to our party’s future success.”

She said Caron’s experience as a grassroots activist across Canada also adds weight to his case for leader.

An economist by profession and now in his second term as an MP, Caron has served as a critic for the industry, finance and natural resources ministries. He stepped down as finance critic to pursue his party leadership bid earlier this year.

In March, Caron told The Tyee in an interview that activism led him down the path to becoming an economist.

He said building the NDP’s credibility on the economy is key to the party’s future.

Caron’s platform also includes hefty tax reforms, including cracking down on tax havens, eliminating stock option loopholes and creating a tax crimes division through the Department of Justice.

Crowder said Caron has the “forward-thinking ideas” to lead the NDP.

“Guy possesses a unique combination of passion and depth,” Crowder wrote. “He’s done the homework and he’s ready to lead.”