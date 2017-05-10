PHOTOS: See BC’s Election Night Seesaw

Even for those who bet on it being a close election, they probably didn’t think that it was going to be this close.

It was a seesaw of emotion last night for British Columbians as the ballot reports started coming in. The lead spot swayed back and forth between the BC Liberals and the NDP throughout the evening, making for one of the most exciting elections in decades.

After midnight, the BC Liberals finally settled in that top spot at 43 seats. The NDP have 41 and the Greens three. With absentee votes being counted in about two weeks and recounts that could make all the difference in tight ridings like Courtenay-Comox, B.C.’s future these next four years is hardly decided.

But the seesaw meant a lot of gasping and cheering as the BC Liberals and the NDP took the lead and fell behind, took the lead and fell behind again. It also meant a lot of running back and forth for this journalist who was taking photos.

Thank goodness that the BC Liberals, headquartered at Vancouver’s Fairmont Waterfront, and the New Democrats, in the bowels of the Vancouver Convention Centre, weren’t too far from each other.

Here’s some of the drama that unfolded in images, complete with actual nail-biting.

(Please be patient as images may take some time to load.)

8:00 p.m.

With the NDP

8:49 p.m.

With the BC Liberals

9:25 p.m.

With the NDP

9:41 p.m.

With the BC Liberals

12:04 a.m.

With the NDP

12:21 a.m.

With the BC Liberals

12:35 a.m.

With the NDP