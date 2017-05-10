News

PHOTOS: See BC’s Election Night Seesaw

The cheering, breath-holding, and nail-biting in images from both the Liberal and NDP camps.

By Christopher Cheung Today | TheTyee.ca

E-Day-17-7934.jpg
Front row of the NDP crowd cheering loudly as the party begins to catch up with the BC Liberals for seats. All photos by Christopher Cheung.

Even for those who bet on it being a close election, they probably didn’t think that it was going to be this close.

It was a seesaw of emotion last night for British Columbians as the ballot reports started coming in. The lead spot swayed back and forth between the BC Liberals and the NDP throughout the evening, making for one of the most exciting elections in decades.

After midnight, the BC Liberals finally settled in that top spot at 43 seats. The NDP have 41 and the Greens three. With absentee votes being counted in about two weeks and recounts that could make all the difference in tight ridings like Courtenay-Comox, B.C.’s future these next four years is hardly decided.

But the seesaw meant a lot of gasping and cheering as the BC Liberals and the NDP took the lead and fell behind, took the lead and fell behind again. It also meant a lot of running back and forth for this journalist who was taking photos.

Thank goodness that the BC Liberals, headquartered at Vancouver’s Fairmont Waterfront, and the New Democrats, in the bowels of the Vancouver Convention Centre, weren’t too far from each other.

Here’s some of the drama that unfolded in images, complete with actual nail-biting.

8:00 p.m.

With the NDP

1200px version of E-Day-17-01-7894.jpg
The NDP were able to drive their campaign bus into the lower exhibition hall of the Vancouver Convention Centre.
851px version of E-Day-17-02-7895.jpg
It was a small crowd at first, with a number of families.

8:49 p.m.

With the BC Liberals

851px version of E-Day-17-03-7905.jpg
The Liberal camp, by contrast, was held in a much smaller space at Fairmont Waterfront. Not many people arrived yet when the count began.
851px version of E-Day-17-04-7887.jpg
The Liberals were first to take the lead.
851px version of E-Day-17-05-7901.jpg
851px version of E-Day-17-06-7928.jpg
‘Keep calm and Christy on’ shirts were available.

9:25 p.m.

With the NDP

851px version of E-Day-17-07-7937.jpg
The larger crowd at the NDP headquarters was thrilled when their party took the lead.
851px version of E-Day-17-08-7933.jpg
851px version of E-Day-17-09-7942.jpg
Victorious NDP candidate Melanie Mark’s mother, Yvonne, was excitedly cheering in the front row.

9:41 p.m.

With the BC Liberals

851px version of E-Day-17-10-7904.jpg
Supporters were taking the t-shirts’ advice when the NDP were ahead.
851px version of E-Day-17-11-7976.jpg
851px version of E-Day-17-12-7894-2.jpg
Andrew Wilkinson (right) was re-elected in Vancouver-Quilchena.
851px version of E-Day-17-13-7920.jpg
Even media were struggling to keep up with the constant back and forth. One reporter wrote five different openings for the same story throughout the evening.
851px version of E-Day-17-14-7965.jpg
Ken Denike and Sophia Woo (right), formerly of the Vancouver School Board, were in attendance at the Liberal camp.
851px version of E-Day-17-15-7969.jpg
Jane Spitz (right), a young candidate in Vancouver-Hastings at 22, lost the riding to NDP incumbent Shane Simpson. This is Simpson’s fourth victorious election. The Greens’ David Wong, a vocal advocate of his party’s housing platform, came in third after Spitz.
851px version of E-Day-17-16-7966.jpg
851px version of E-Day-17-17-7970.jpg
851px version of E-Day-17-18-7975.jpg
Media were invited to set up as early as 9 a.m.

12:04 a.m.

With the NDP

851px version of E-Day-17-19-7954.jpg
NDP supporters looking on as the BC Liberals flip-flopped between 42 and 43 seats.
851px version of E-Day-17-20-7929.jpg
851px version of E-Day-17-21-7973.jpg

12:21 a.m.

With the BC Liberals

851px version of E-Day-17-22-7966-2.jpg
Hotel staff watched election coverage on a single cell phone.
1200px version of E-Day-17-23.jpg
Christy Clark: ‘Some things only happen in British Columbia.’
851px version of E-Day-17-24-8003.jpg
Of the extremely close results, Clark said, ‘We have been presented with an opportunity by British Columbians to open a whole new dialogue in our province, in our legislature.’

12:35 a.m.

With the NDP

851px version of E-Day-17-25-8006.jpg
Supporters crowded to hear John Horgan speak.
1200px version of E-Day-17-27-8016.jpg
Horgan: ‘A majority of British Columbians voted for a new government, and I believe that is what they deserve.’

