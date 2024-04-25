Tyee Journalists Snag Six More National Award Nominations

It’s been a big week in the world of The Tyee. On Tuesday, we launched our 20th anniversary anthology Points of Interest before a standing-room-only crowd in Vancouver, and the book is now a B.C. bestseller. Also that day, we received exciting news from Toronto: the Canadian Journalism Foundation nominated Tyee journalists for two national awards celebrating journalism excellence and journalism that enhances awareness of women’s equality.

Today, we woke up to yet more good news: the Digital Publishing Awards has nominated four Tyee journalists across three exciting award categories. That’s six award nominations to close this week, mirroring the excitement across the team last week, when Tyee journalists were nominated for six awards from the Canadian Association of Journalists.

Here’s a look at the fine journalism that brought us to this moment, thanks to the support of our readers and Tyee Builders.

Canadian Journalism Foundation award nominees

Tyee staff reporter Jen St. Denis is a finalist for the prodigious Landsberg Award that celebrates journalism that enhances awareness of women’s equality. St. Denis’s investigation on the disappearances of Chelsea Poorman, Tatyanna Harrison and Noelle O’Soup, three Indigenous women from Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, is described by juror Denise Balkissoon as “amazing dedication and long-term work.”

The Tyee and the Climate Disaster Project are finalists for the Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism, led by Tyee contributor Francesca Fionda and her Bracing for Disasters series.

Digital Publishing Award nominees

Don’t Thank Me for Being a Tree Planter: Tyee freelancer Alanna Friend Lettner’s essay on the tensions of working as a tree planter in an era of climate disaster is a finalist for Best Personal Essay.

The Yips Are in the House Again: Tyee staff reporter Christopher Cheung is a finalist for Best Arts & Culture Storytelling. His feature tracks the reunion of the Yip family of Vancouver. The Yips lived through seven generations of systemic racism and through it all, they stuck together: they were, after all, influential shapers of the city.

‘We Didn’t Treat it as a Park: That Was Our Home:’ Tyee senior editor andrea bennett is a finalist for Best Arts & Culture Storytelling. Their piece explores the ancestral connections between the Tla’amin people and what is known as Desolation Sound, a popular vacation spot for settlers in B.C.

The People’s Filter: Tyee contributor Zoë Yunker is a finalist for Best Service Feature. Yunker’s piece walks readers through the process of building their own Corsi-Rosenthal box, which cleans indoor air and can help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses. The piece features photos and videography by The Tyee’s Christopher Cheung.

Congratulations to all the finalists! Digital Publishing Award winners will be announced June 7 at Acadian Court in Toronto. Canadian Journalism Foundation award winners will be announced June 12 at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto.

This work is made possible by the support of Tyee readers.