This Weekend, Celebrate Your Favourite Indie Bookshop

Whether you’re in the market for a new read or a unique gift, independent bookstores make up some of the most vibrant shopping spaces — and community hubs — in Canada. Unlike chain retailers, indies nurture the unique tastes and values of their owners and community, offering carefully curated selections that cater to the interests of local readers.

This Saturday, April 27, the Canadian Independent Booksellers Association is inviting the public to celebrate these bastions of the written word by visiting bookstores in-person or online.

With the Indie Bookstores website, readers in Canada cannot only find all the bookstores closest to home, but discover their websites and social media pages, and learn more what’s stocking their shelves, from books to puzzles, games and gifts.

Then this Saturday, book lovers across the country can look forward to giveaways and product exclusives, including tote bags, pins, posters and even tea and chocolate, as well as an early release of Shashi Bhat’s much-anticipated new novel, Death by a Thousand Cuts — not formally on sale until April 30.

If that’s not enough to convince, the Canadian Independent Booksellers Association is once again holding their Contest for Book Lovers. With this contest, any single book purchased at a locally owned indie bookstore counts as one entry to win a grand prize gift card of $1,000 at your favourite bookstore, or four $200 runners-up gift cards. Get full prize details at the Indie Bookstores website.

More than anything, Canadian Independent Bookstore Day is an opportunity to remember that independent bookstores are more than just places to purchase books. These establishments often host book signings, author readings and community events, and are integral parts of their community’s social fabric as diverse and welcoming spaces for all residents. Plus, they’ll always have an amazing book to bring home.

Join the celebration with Canadian Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 27. To learn more, visit the Indie Bookstores website.

