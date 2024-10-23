CONTEST: Win East Van Panto Tickets and Dinner from The Cultch

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

What do you get when you take a well-known story, set it in the streets of East Vancouver and mix the whole thing together with some banging parodies of today’s top songs? Theatre Replacement’s one and only East Van Panto!

Called “rowdy made-in-East-Van fun for the whole family” by Stir and “the silliest, most wonderful of traditions” by Marsha Lederman for the Globe and Mail, the East Van Panto has become a holiday highlight for thousands of Vancouver theatre fans.

This year, the East Van Panto returns with a very merry take on Robin Hood! After the sheriff privatizes Trout Lake and the city’s parks, Robin Hood and a band of Merry-Thems set out on a daring and hilarious quest to steal their neighbourhood back from the rich. Join the prince of thieves in their fight for people, parks and big laughs from Nov. 20 to Jan. 5 at The Cultch’s York Theatre.

Now celebrating its 12th year, Theatre Replacement’s East Van Panto is welcoming back the creative team behind last year’s smash hit Beauty and the Beast: co-playwrights Jivesh Parasram and Christine Quintana, composer and musical director Veda Hille and director Anita Rochon. Join new and returning performers Hayley Sullivan, Jason Sakaki, Munish Sharma, Steffanie Davis and Mark Chavez, with Veda Hille and Mishelle Cuttler on the keys and June Mirochnick on percussion.

“I loved the version of Beauty and the Beast that Christine Quintana and Jivesh Parasram created because they infused the show with so many great local references and politics, but at the centre, it had this real heart,” says director Anita Rochon. “Both Christine and Jiv live in East Van. They love this place. As playwrights, they bring an element of the surreal and daring into their work — and that makes me so excited to enter their world again.”

One lucky Tyee reader will win two tickets to East Van Panto: Robin Hood at The Cultch’s York Theatre and a $100 gift certificate for Caffè La Tana.

Enter to win below, and see showtimes and purchase tickets at The Cultch website.

About The Cultch + Caffè La Tana

The Cultch is Vancouver’s most diverse and innovative arts and cultural hub — presenting contemporary theatre, dance, circus, music, visual art and innovative livestreams.

Caffè La Tana is an intimate affair, offering a menu of plates and pasta to share and an all-Italian wine list and cocktails, grappa and amari to start, finish and make the most of the evening.

Read more: Media