The Housing Crisis: You Are Invited to a Candidates’ Debate Wednesday

How serious are the BC Liberals, BC NDP and BC Greens about making housing more affordable in the Lower Mainland and B.C.? If you had candidates from each party in the room with you, what questions would you put to them? Your chance has arrived.

This Wednesday, April 26 at 5 p.m. at UBC Robson Square auditorium, Tyee founding editor David Beers will moderate a candidates’ debate solely devoted to the housing crisis and you are invited to attend and participate. In fact, get started now by posting at the bottom of this story a question or two you’d like to see put to the candidates. David will select a few and make sure the candidates answer.

Those candidates are: BC NDP MLA David Eby, housing critic for the opposition; BC Liberal MLA Sam Sullivan, former mayor of Vancouver; and Green MLA candidate David Wong, the party’s housing spokesperson.

This candidates’ debate is part of the Urbanarium City Debate series, and the media sponsor for this one is The Tyee. To find out more about the debate and reserve a seat please click here. Admission is by donation – pay what you wish.

Here are the platform positions on housing by the three parties:

For a Tyee overview on the parties’ housing position, click here.

For an archive of dozens of Tyee Solutions Society stories on how to fix the affordable housing crisis, go here.