We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
We're reader supported.
Get our newsletter free.
Help pay for our reporting.
Culture

Blue Christmas (Should’ve Been Green)

To the tune of “Blue Christmas.” Part of a series of new carols for 2019.

Steve Burgess Today | TheTyee.ca

Steve Burgess writes about politics and culture for The Tyee. Find his previous articles here.

TyeeCarolers.jpg
Illustration for The Tyee by Indiana Joel.

[Editor’s note: Editor’s note: If you love Christmas, and love to sing those classic Christmas carols, well, we apologize. Here instead is another Tyee 2019 carol. Find the full series here. ]

We’ll have a blue Christmas, without seats;
We’ll be so blue just thinking we got beat.
Decorations of green in the House you will see,
There’s not much green though — we just elected three.

We’ll have a blue Christmas without May,
We’ll be so blue thinking of that day,
We expected to win,
But we fell short again,
And we need a new leader this Christmas.

And since the Green House apparatus,
Is too small for party status,
We’ll be stuck in the back,
While the others attack
The Greens have a blue, blue, blue Christmas. [Tyee]

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Get The Tyee in your inbox

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What do you think of the idea to charge a recycling fee for cigarette butts?

Take this week's poll