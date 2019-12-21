Blue Christmas (Should’ve Been Green)

[Editor’s note: Editor’s note: If you love Christmas, and love to sing those classic Christmas carols, well, we apologize. Here instead is another Tyee 2019 carol. Find the full series here. ] We’ll have a blue Christmas, without seats; We’ll be so blue just thinking we got beat. Decorations of green in the House you will see, There’s not much green though — we just elected three. We’ll have a blue Christmas without May, We’ll be so blue thinking of that day, We expected to win, But we fell short again, And we need a new leader this Christmas. And since the Green House apparatus, Is too small for party status, We’ll be stuck in the back, While the others attack The Greens have a blue, blue, blue Christmas.