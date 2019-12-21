Blue Christmas (Should’ve Been Green)

[Editor’s note: Editor’s note: If you love Christmas, and love to sing those classic Christmas carols, well, we apologize. Here instead is another Tyee 2019 carol. Find the full series here. ]

We’ll have a blue Christmas, without seats;

We’ll be so blue just thinking we got beat.

Decorations of green in the House you will see,

There’s not much green though — we just elected three.

We’ll have a blue Christmas without May,

We’ll be so blue thinking of that day,

We expected to win,

But we fell short again,

And we need a new leader this Christmas.

And since the Green House apparatus,

Is too small for party status,

We’ll be stuck in the back,

While the others attack

The Greens have a blue, blue, blue Christmas.