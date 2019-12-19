[Editor’s note: The hallmarks of a truly great Christmas song are: a) A familiar melody, b) A holiday theme, c) Tucker Carlson hates it. Here then is another Tyee Tidings 2019 carol! Find the full list here.]

O come all ye faithful,

Blinded Trump supporters,

O come ye, O come ye,

To Fifth Avenue.

Watch as Trump shoots at,

A schmuck who had it coming.

O come let us excuse him,

O come let us excuse him,

O come let us excuse him,

Trump the King!



Announcements, Events & more from Tyee and select partners Let’s Prove There’s a Bright Future for Independent Journalism The Tyee is having a great year. It has us thinking really big.

Sing, choirs of stooges,

Sing in explanation,

O come ye, o come ye, to Washington!

Come and defend him,

As each crime’s committed,

O talk to Fox & Friends,

O talk to Fox & Friends,

O talk to Fox & Friends,

Attack Adam Schiff.



Yea, Trump, we greet thee,

Grovelling in terror,

Please do not activate your white power base.

We will sign off on,

Evil without limit,

O cancel the election,

O cancel the election,

O cancel the election,

