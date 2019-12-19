We value: Our readers.
O Come All Ye Faithful

To the tune of the same. Part of a series of new carols for 2019.

Steve Burgess Today | TheTyee.ca

Steve Burgess writes about politics and culture for The Tyee. Find his previous articles here.
TyeeCarolers.jpg

[Editor’s note: The hallmarks of a truly great Christmas song are: a) A familiar melody, b) A holiday theme, c) Tucker Carlson hates it. Here then is another Tyee Tidings 2019 carol! Find the full list here.]

O come all ye faithful,
Blinded Trump supporters,
O come ye, O come ye,
To Fifth Avenue.
Watch as Trump shoots at,
A schmuck who had it coming.
O come let us excuse him,
O come let us excuse him,
O come let us excuse him,
Trump the King!

Sing, choirs of stooges,
Sing in explanation,
O come ye, o come ye, to Washington!
Come and defend him,
As each crime’s committed,
O talk to Fox & Friends,
O talk to Fox & Friends,
O talk to Fox & Friends,
Attack Adam Schiff.

Yea, Trump, we greet thee,
Grovelling in terror,
Please do not activate your white power base.
We will sign off on,
Evil without limit,
O cancel the election,
O cancel the election,
O cancel the election,
[Tyee]

