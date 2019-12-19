[Editor’s note: The hallmarks of a truly great Christmas song are: a) A familiar melody, b) A holiday theme, c) Tucker Carlson hates it. Here then is another Tyee Tidings 2019 carol! Find the full list here.] O come all ye faithful, Blinded Trump supporters, O come ye, O come ye, To Fifth Avenue. Watch as Trump shoots at, A schmuck who had it coming. O come let us excuse him, O come let us excuse him, O come let us excuse him, Trump the King! Sing, choirs of stooges, Sing in explanation, O come ye, o come ye, to Washington! Come and defend him, As each crime’s committed, O talk to Fox & Friends, O talk to Fox & Friends, O talk to Fox & Friends, Attack Adam Schiff. Yea, Trump, we greet thee, Grovelling in terror, Please do not activate your white power base. We will sign off on, Evil without limit, O cancel the election, O cancel the election, O cancel the election, Read more: Politics