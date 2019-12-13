We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
We're reader supported.
Get our newsletter free.
Help pay for our reporting.
Culture
  |  
Federal Politics
  |  
Media

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (Unless You’re Andrew Scheer)

To the tune of, well, you know... First in a series of new carols for 2019.

Steve Burgess Today | TheTyee.ca

Steve Burgess writes about politics and culture for The Tyee. Find his previous articles here.
TyeeCarolers.jpg

[Editor’s note: 2019 was quite a year, such a year that it deserves its very own set of carols. From now until Christmas, The Tyee will feature one daily addition to a new holiday songbook. Good for this year only — please recycle when finished.]

It’s the most wonderful time of the year,
Though I guess that is true
Maybe only if you,
Are not named Andrew Scheer,
It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

It’s the hap-happiest season of all,
If your caucus is solid,
No infighting squalid,
No backstabbing brawls,
It’s the hap-happiest season of all!

With your party in turmoil
MPs on a slow boil,
Because of the election fail.
The news broke that you took,
Party funds for school books,
Your allies got ready to bail!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year,
But your kids’ education,
Inspired allegations,
That you cheated your peers!
It’s the most wonderful time,
It’s the most wonderful time,
But please stay till we find someone else, Andrew Scheer! [Tyee]

Read more: Federal Politics, Media

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Get The Tyee in your inbox

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Do not:

  •  Use sexist, classist, racist or homophobic language
  • Libel or defame
  • Bully, threaten, name-call or troll
  • Troll patrol. Instead, downvote, or flag suspect activity
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities

Do:

  • Verify facts, debunk rumours
  • Add context and background
  • Spot typos and logical fallacies
  • Highlight reporting blind spots
  • Ignore trolls and flag violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity
  • Stay on topic
  • Connect with each other

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What do you think of the idea to charge a recycling fee for cigarette butts?

Take this week's poll