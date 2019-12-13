The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (Unless You’re Andrew Scheer)

[Editor’s note: 2019 was quite a year, such a year that it deserves its very own set of carols. From now until Christmas, The Tyee will feature one daily addition to a new holiday songbook. Good for this year only — please recycle when finished.]

It’s the most wonderful time of the year,

Though I guess that is true

Maybe only if you,

Are not named Andrew Scheer,

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

Announcements, Events & more from Tyee and select partners Let’s Prove There’s a Bright Future for Independent Journalism The Tyee is having a great year. It has us thinking really big.

It’s the hap-happiest season of all,

If your caucus is solid,

No infighting squalid,

No backstabbing brawls,

It’s the hap-happiest season of all!

With your party in turmoil

MPs on a slow boil,

Because of the election fail.

The news broke that you took,

Party funds for school books,

Your allies got ready to bail!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year,

But your kids’ education,

Inspired allegations,

That you cheated your peers!

It’s the most wonderful time,

It’s the most wonderful time,

But please stay till we find someone else, Andrew Scheer!