Last Christmas (for the #BCpoli Nerds!)

[Editor’s note: Another Tyee Tiding 2019 Christmas carol, this one for the B.C. politics nerds. In case you need a refresher on the Speaker story, go here. Find our full list of carols here.] Last Christmas The Speaker was pissed But the man with the mace Would not explain the case This year The facts became clear The investigation was special (special!) Legislature and two guys, Said they were innocent, but someone still got wise. Tell me baby, do you even remember? Well, it’s been a year — it was last December Darryl Plecas, he wrapped it up and sent it, With a note saying: “These are bad expenses.” Now we know just what fools we’ve been, But if the wood splitter stinks, you know we’ll do it again. (Repeat chorus) Read more: Media