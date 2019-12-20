Last Christmas (for the #BCpoli Nerds!)

[Editor’s note: Another Tyee Tiding 2019 Christmas carol, this one for the B.C. politics nerds. In case you need a refresher on the Speaker story, go here. Find our full list of carols here.]

Last Christmas

The Speaker was pissed

But the man with the mace

Would not explain the case

This year

The facts became clear

The investigation was special (special!)

Legislature and two guys,

Said they were innocent, but someone still got wise.

Tell me baby, do you even remember?

Well, it’s been a year — it was last December

Darryl Plecas, he wrapped it up and sent it,

With a note saying: “These are bad expenses.”

Now we know just what fools we’ve been,

But if the wood splitter stinks, you know we’ll do it again.

(Repeat chorus)