We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
We're reader supported.
Get our newsletter free.
Help pay for our reporting.
Culture
  |  
Media

Last Christmas (for the #BCpoli Nerds!)

To the tune of Wham’s ‘Last Christmas.’ Part of a series of new carols for 2019.

Steve Burgess Today | TheTyee.ca

Steve Burgess writes about politics and culture for The Tyee. Find his previous articles here.
TyeeCarolers.jpg
Illustration for The Tyee by Indiana Joel.

[Editor’s note: Another Tyee Tiding 2019 Christmas carol, this one for the B.C. politics nerds. In case you need a refresher on the Speaker story, go here. Find our full list of carols here.]

Last Christmas
The Speaker was pissed
But the man with the mace
Would not explain the case
This year
The facts became clear
The investigation was special (special!)

Legislature and two guys,
Said they were innocent, but someone still got wise.
Tell me baby, do you even remember?
Well, it’s been a year — it was last December
Darryl Plecas, he wrapped it up and sent it,
With a note saying: “These are bad expenses.”
Now we know just what fools we’ve been,
But if the wood splitter stinks, you know we’ll do it again.

(Repeat chorus) [Tyee]

Read more: Media

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Get The Tyee in your inbox

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Do not:

  •  Use sexist, classist, racist or homophobic language
  • Libel or defame
  • Bully, threaten, name-call or troll
  • Troll patrol. Instead, downvote, or flag suspect activity
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities

Do:

  • Verify facts, debunk rumours
  • Add context and background
  • Spot typos and logical fallacies
  • Highlight reporting blind spots
  • Ignore trolls and flag violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity
  • Stay on topic
  • Connect with each other

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What do you think of the idea to charge a recycling fee for cigarette butts?

Take this week's poll