The Tyee Snags Four of BC’s Top Journalism Prizes

Tyee journalists received four Jack Webster awards Thursday evening, a record number of individual wins for this publication.

The prizes went to…

In the category of Excellence in Technology Reporting, Tyee legislative bureau chief Andrew MacLeod for his dogged exposé of a B.C. government web project run way over budget.

Former Tula Immersion Tyee fellow Zoë Yunker, in the category of Business, Industry, Labour and Economics, for her two-parter on past injustices and future opportunities for First Nations and hydro power.

Freelancer Mary Fowles for Excellence in Legal Journalism for her in-depth examination of domestic violence choking and law enforcement shortcomings.

And Tyee editor Steve Burgess, recognized as Commentator of the Year.

Tyee reporter Jen St. Denis was a finalist in the highly competitive category of Best Feature and Enterprise Reporting for Print/Online. St. Denis chronicled troubled working and living conditions inside Atira-run SROs in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

“We do what we do at The Tyee to inform the public, hold power accountable and point towards solutions, so just publishing all our journalists’ great work is our primary reward. But, hey, to receive this affirmation from the Webster judges, and knowing that so much journalism of high quality by other news organizations was also up for these awards — well it feels great,” said Tyee publisher Jeanette Ageson.

The Tyee’s four awards made it the top winner of the evening. Runner up was CBC with three.

“The folks who really make this possible are our Builders — the people who, even though we have no paywall, contribute money to pay our team and allow a large audience to reap the benefit. We depend on a huge community who believe in us and we so appreciate it,” said Tyee founding editor David Beers.

Before the ceremony Steve Burgess was asked if he’d accept the outcome. His grudging response: “Yes, if I win.” Standoff averted.

Here is a list of all winners of the Jack Webster Awards.