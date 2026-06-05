‘Late Bloomer’ Hits Its Stride

Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Our Journalism is supported by Tyee Builders like you, thank you !

Journalism by real people, supported by real people. Help us reach 650 new Tyee Builders by June 15.

Nearly every week, I see newspapers and magazines that seemed fine suddenly going out of business. Or a private equity fund buying up a chain of newspapers that had been serving communities for decades and stripping them for parts. And now, the thing that’s making all publishers wring their hands is AI – publishers are seeing massive drops to their web visits as AI scrapes their content and delivers it up to people in chatbots, with the journalists who did the original work not even credited with the work.

Despite this, I have hope for journalism because of what’s happening at The Tyee.

Years ago, we made a strategic bet that support from our readers was going to drive our whole future. And thankfully, that is working for us.

Over the past decade, we’ve more than doubled our journalism team and are publishing more work than ever. More people read The Tyee now than at any point in our 23-year history.

This is only possible because we regularly ask our readers to sign up as paying Tyee Builder members. Roughly half of our entire budget is made up of contributions from over 10,000 readers.

We’ve been doing more as our resources have grown. A weekend culture section filled with original essays. Hard-hitting investigative journalism in Alberta. A brand new biodiversity beat. A reporting project called Reality Check, focusing on misinformation and online radicalization. A flagship podcast.

Our model is simple: if more of our readers sign up to support The Tyee, we can keep up with rising costs and keep adding more talented journalists to our roster and set them loose on uncovering truths that would otherwise not see the light of day.

That’s why we’re launching a spring member drive to sign up 650 new or upgraded recurring Tyee Builder members (that’s monthly or annual) by midnight on Monday, June 15.

The Tyee is a Registered Journalism Organization, so contributions over $5 get tax receipts.

And back by popular demand! Until our campaign deadline of June 15, sign up to contribute $15 per month or $180 per year and get a piece of custom Tyee headgear.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Join The Tyee as a Builder today.

Human journalists still have a job to do -- if readers support them

Nearly every week, I see newspapers and magazines that seemed fine suddenly going out of business. Or a private equity fund buying up a chain of newspapers that had been serving communities for decades and stripping them for parts. And now, the thing that’s making all publishers wring their hands is AI – publishers are seeing massive drops to their web visits as AI scrapes their content and delivers it up to people in chatbots, with the journalists who did the original work not even credited with the work.

Despite this, I have hope for journalism because of what’s happening at The Tyee.

Years ago, we made a strategic bet that support from our readers was going to drive our whole future. And thankfully, that is working for us.

Over the past decade, we’ve more than doubled our journalism team and are publishing more work than ever. More people read The Tyee now than at any point in our 23-year history.

This is only possible because we regularly ask our readers to sign up as paying Tyee Builder members. Roughly half of our entire budget is made up of contributions from over 10,000 readers.

We’ve been doing more as our resources have grown. A weekend culture section filled with original essays. Hard-hitting investigative journalism in Alberta. A brand new biodiversity beat. A reporting project called Reality Check, focusing on misinformation and online radicalization. A flagship podcast.

Our model is simple: if more of our readers sign up to support The Tyee, we can keep up with rising costs and keep adding more talented journalists to our roster and set them loose on uncovering truths that would otherwise not see the light of day.

That’s why we’re launching a spring member drive to sign up 650 new or upgraded recurring Tyee Builder members (that’s monthly or annual) by midnight on Monday, June 15.

The Tyee is a Registered Journalism Organization, so contributions over $5 get tax receipts.

And back by popular demand! Until our campaign deadline of June 15, sign up to contribute $15 per month or $180 per year and get a piece of custom Tyee headgear.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Join The Tyee as a Builder today.
Weekender
support us subscribe free
Comedian, actor, writer and director Jasmeet Raina’s TV series Late Bloomer is a funny, affecting show loosely based on his life as a first-generation Punjabi Canadian immigrant. Photo by Christos Kalohoridis, courtesy Nera.
Media
CULTURE
Media

‘Late Bloomer’ Hits Its Stride

Jasmeet Raina’s efforts to shine a light on the realities of Punjabi Canadian life have struck a nerve with audiences.

Jasmeet Raina is wearing a dark brown suit over a grey striped button-down shirt. He is sitting in a director’s chair on a soundstage. He is holding a brown director’s megaphone and looking at the camera, eyebrows raised. He has a dark beard and he is wearing a light grey turban. Behind him are bright studio lights and part of a TV set featuring a wooden fence hung with vines, reminiscent of what one would find in a residential backyard.
Comedian, actor, writer and director Jasmeet Raina’s TV series Late Bloomer is a funny, affecting show loosely based on his life as a first-generation Punjabi Canadian immigrant. Photo by Christos Kalohoridis, courtesy Nera.
Jeevan Sangha TodayThe Tyee

Jeevan Sangha is a freelance culture writer and senior editor at Shado Magazine. She was the 2024 Tyee Hummingbird Fellow.

At a time when racism against South Asian people is on the rise in Canada, Jasmeet Raina’s creative output feels like a breath of fresh air. The 36-year-old comedian and actor grew up in a Punjabi Kashmiri Sikh family in Guelph, Ontario, and his hit TV series Late Bloomer started its third season on Crave this spring. Imbued with humanity, generosity and humour, the show offers an incisive look at immigration, racism, intergenerational trauma and coming of age.

Late Bloomer is a comedy series loosely based on Raina’s life as a millennial comedian and content creator navigating life with a foot in many worlds — his family, his friends, his professional life. After the series premiered in 2024, Raina was named a Canadian to watch in View the Vibe magazine’s Power 60 list. And the show picked up three prizes at the Canadian Screen Awards. In 2025, Late Bloomer won for best comedy program or series and achievement in casting, and again for best comedy series in 2026.

Where some mainstream South Asian media offers reductive tropes like the caricature of a strict parent with little insight on their child’s inner life, Late Bloomer approaches its subject matter with freshness, dimension and depth.

The show gives us a world of fully realized characters. There are Jasmeet’s frustrating yet loving parents Supinder and Gurdeep who struggle to understand their son, and his strict and unforgiving grandmother who comes to visit indefinitely. Meanwhile his sister Maanvi is navigating pressure to marry, and his endearing group of friends each, in their own ways, feel like late bloomers themselves.

This world is charmingly familiar and even therapeutic to watch onscreen.

Two actors interact in a still from a TV series. They are standing in the kitchen of a house. On the left, actor Sandeep Bali stands stirring a small pot on a white electric stove. She has dark hair pulled back and she is wearing a sari with a raspberry floral pattern. She turns quizzically to actor Usha Kiran Uppal, right, who has greying hair pulled back in a bun, glasses and a white sari under a taupe wool cardigan.
Dadi, played by actor Usha Kiran Uppal, right, critiques Supinder’s cooking in the TV series Late Bloomer. Supinder is played by Sandeep Bali. Image by Brendan Adam-Zwelling.

Art imitates life

The third season of Late Bloomer finds Raina’s character, Jasmeet Dutta, hosting the biggest bhangra competition in North America. Onstage, Jasmeet offers a playful if somewhat tropey set. He knows exactly what jokes to tell for the crowd, though the material doesn’t feel particularly compelling to him as a comedian. 

“I just feel like I’m on autopilot at these things,” Jasmeet tells his friend over the phone later that night when she asks how it went. When she encourages him to experiment with new crowds and new materials, he’s resistant. “What else am I supposed to do?” he replies. 

It’s an internal struggle with which Raina, as a writer and comedian, is all too familiar. Conversations like the one between Jasmeet and his friend in the show are drawn from real experiences, Raina told The Tyee.

Before Late Bloomer, he was an in-demand YouTuber who was often called upon to host Punjabi competitions and festivals himself. He would accept these gigs while grappling with a perpetual desire to do work that felt bigger and more aligned with his voice.

Known then as Jus Reign, Raina amassed millions of views on YouTube in the 2010s with his satirical sketch-comedy skits that explored nuances of his life and experiences as a first-generation Punjabi Canadian. His videos resonated with the global Punjabi diaspora and beyond. They spoke to the specificities and quirks of our culture in a way that was otherwise difficult to find in mainstream media.

At the time, Raina felt intense pressure from the online world to be on even bigger stages than he already was on — to prove that his work had rapid and visible mobility towards white spaces.

“As a South Asian creator, you’re always compared to somebody else,” he said. “It was such crazy exposure therapy I went through, and I had to come to terms with the fact that I wanted to make art that is longer lasting, and more impactful than what I was doing.”

Jasmeet Raina stands behind a camera on a television set at night, looking up. He wears a dark green turban and a black jacket. Several crew members are behind him.
Jasmeet Raina checks out a shot on the set of the Season 3 opener of Late Bloomer. Image by Brendan Adam-Zwelling.

Directing with an eye on cultural nuances

Now that Late Bloomer is well into its third season, Raina juggles several roles to execute a show that is layered, meaningful, complex and representative of the lived experiences of his community. In addition to starring in the show, Raina serves as executive producer, co-showrunner, writer and is deeply embedded in the editing process. It’s demanding, he says, but worth it.

This season also marks Raina stepping further into his role as a director. He directed four episodes this season.

“Directing feels very natural to me because with YouTube, I directed everything. It gave me a very good understanding of how I want things to come together,” he explained. With a significant amount of the show switching frequently between Punjabi and English, there is immense value in communicating between takes in Punjabi to foster a welcoming environment on set, he said. 

“There are cultural nuances that a director that’s maybe not a part of the community wouldn’t quite understand,” Raina said.

As a creator used to the scrappier world of YouTube, Raina’s directorial style leans into encouraging play and improv, with the goal of capturing dialogue that feels natural. 

“It’s hard because we have limited time [in the production process], but on YouTube we had the luxury of no deadline,” he said. “I don’t want it to feel like a TV show. I just want the scenes to feel like real life.” 

Stepping into a new digital era

It’s no longer the same digital world in which Raina first found his footing. He came up in the 2010s, when sketch videos and “vlogs” were comedians’ calling cards. That’s entirely different from today, where 24/7 livestream content creation dominates online spaces.

In Late Bloomer, Raina was keen to explore the growing popularity of algorithm-addled livestreams and how they shape the way young people, especially young men, engage with identity and politics. 

“Streaming is instigating,” Raina said. “[Streamers] try to instigate the craziest moments to farm those clips and gain traction.” The immediacy of the format, he explained, strips nuance and thoughtfulness from the content that people are consuming. 

“There’s no time to think with this fast-paced content creation that streaming has become now,” he said. “No one is really getting canceled for stuff these days, so the more outrageous [in this format], the better.” 

As a creator who scripts and shoots material, this world still feels foreign to Raina. There’s a ridiculousness to it that felt compelling to explore given its emergence in recent years.

When Raina’s character in Late Bloomer joins a livestream with a popular South Asian creator named Prem (played by TikTok darling Prayag Mishra), Jasmeet is baited into a heated conversation.

By the end of the episode, Raina’s character has a meltdown on the livestream with an outburst about his involvement in a movie that paints him in a problematic light.

After storming off, Prem follows him out to cheerfully thank him and invite him back to the stream in the future.

“That was one of our most viewed streams ever,” Prem tells Jasmeet. “It’s going to get clicks for days.”

Telling stories with care

Conversations around representation in mainstream media can feel hollow and tired when they run the risk of prioritizing tokenization over meaningful change in how racialized communities and subcultures are depicted onscreen. 

In the first season, Raina explored his relationship with his religious identity as a turban-wearing Sikh man, questioning its significance in his own life. Last season, a standalone episode gave a compassionate look at the lives of international students in Canada facing layers of exploitation, discrimination and heightened scrutiny.

It’s a difficult line to walk as a prominent creator from a racialized community. Where there’s pressure to represent the community in an overwhelmingly positive light, there’s also a risk of community pushback when being critical of intracommunity dynamics. For Raina, tackling trickier community nuances always comes from a place of care. 

Actors Jasmeet Raina, left, and Amit Aujila, right, stand facing each other in a confrontation. Raina has a beard and is wearing a burgundy turban. Aujila has a beard, dark hair tied in a bun, and a silver hoop earring. It’s snowing lightly and a grey garage door is in the background.
Jasmeet (Jasmeet Raina) and Navi (Amit Aujila) disagree about Jasmeet’s first movie role in Late Bloomer. Image by Anthony Galatianos.

In the third episode of this season titled Rainbow Card, Raina explores homophobia within the South Asian community. When his character pushes to make his first role in a Punjabi language film more progressive, Jasmeet accidentally inspires the creator to take an exploitative turn that reinforces harmful stereotypes about queer couples. By the end, Jasmeet walks out of the movie because participating in it would mean compromising on his values. 

“It was a real battle to put in the show because I was so discouraged to even talk about it,” Raina said. At one point, he even thought of giving up on the episode. But then a real film director pitched him a movie identical to the one he sought to satirize in the episode. 

“I remember thinking to myself, we have to do this because this is a reality,” he explained. “I want to shed light on this. Everybody wants to be who they truly are, but our culture defines who they think they should be.”

Raina is able to approach the episode with nuance and specificity in a way that isn’t punching down on his own community, but instead calls for a shift in perspective rooted in radical acceptance. 

One of the many things that makes Late Bloomer so refreshing is its commitment to not only amplify the vibrancy of Punjabi-Canadian culture, but also its willingness to engage with commonly held community narratives from a critical lens. 

Raina is keen on continuing to expand the world of Late Bloomer. Three seasons in, he is passionate about creating work with longevity that speaks to the diversity of experiences within and outside the Punjabi Canadian community. This season, he said, feels the closest to the vision he’s been building in his head for the last year. The goal is to keep bringing that vision to life. 

“I’m not necessarily trying to achieve glittery success [with the show],” Raina said.

“With every season I want to lean in the direction of making cooler, worthwhile, and meaningful art that has a real impact.” 

‘Late Bloomer’ is streaming on Crave. [Tyee]

Read more: Media

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Please note that email notifications for replies are not currently working due to a software issue which may be resolved in a future update.

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Will Carney’s Pipeline Get Through BC?

Take this week's poll