HEU Wins Double-Digit Deal over Three Years. Some Members Aren’t Happy

Become a friend of The Tyee for $15 a month

One of the great joys of this work is connecting with the community around The Tyee. It’s a diverse, courageous and feisty bunch. The kind of people who step in when it counts, and who are unafraid to act on their values.

The Tyee is powered by a committed community of such people who we call Tyee Builders. They support The Tyee by providing a monthly, annual or one-time donation in an amount that works for them. Often it’s in the range of the price of an afternoon treat for two friends. Tyee Builders keep The Tyee’s independent journalism freely accessible to everyone.

Tyee Builders are why our pages are free of paywalls or walls of ads. Builders are special people whose contributions are powering an innovative, critically-minded news organization that swims against the current, speaks truth to power and sparks the careers of the next generation of journalists.

The Tyee is proudly reader-funded. And we’re always looking to expand our community. We need more people to sign up with monthly or annual commitments to help us sustain our work and plan for the future.

Thanks for being part of our community. Please consider becoming a new friend of The Tyee by signing up as a Tyee Builder today.

— Jackie Wong, Senior Editor

Support The Tyee now

Become a friend of The Tyee for just $15

One of the great joys of this work is connecting with the community around The Tyee. It’s a diverse, courageous and feisty bunch. The kind of people who step in when it counts, and who are unafraid to act on their values.

The Tyee is powered by a committed community of such people who we call Tyee Builders. They support The Tyee by providing a monthly, annual or one-time donation in an amount that works for them. Often it’s in the range of the price of an afternoon treat for two friends. Tyee Builders keep The Tyee’s independent journalism freely accessible to everyone.

Tyee Builders are why our pages are free of paywalls or walls of ads. Builders are special people whose contributions are powering an innovative, critically-minded news organization that swims against the current, speaks truth to power and sparks the careers of the next generation of journalists.

The Tyee is proudly reader-funded. And we’re always looking to expand our community. We need more people to sign up with monthly or annual commitments to help us sustain our work and plan for the future.

Thanks for being part of our community. Please consider becoming a new friend of The Tyee by signing up as a Tyee Builder today.

— Jackie Wong, Senior Editor

Support The Tyee now
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
News
Rights + Justice
Labour + Industry

HEU Wins Double-Digit Deal over Three Years. Some Members Aren’t Happy

The union says the agreement is one of the best in country, but one out of three members voted to reject it.

Zak Vescera TodayTheTyee.ca

Zak Vescera is The Tyee’s labour reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.
VGHEmergencyEntrance.jpg
The pandemic brought greater workloads, stress and uncertainty to health-care workers. Photo by Joshua Berson.

More than 60,000 British Columbian health-care workers have struck a deal with the provincial government, making them the first major group of public sector employees to ratify an agreement in a flurry of bargaining.

Members of the Facilities Bargaining Association — a multi-union group that includes care aides, diagnostic staff, hospital porters and more — voted 64 per cent to accept a three-year deal that will see a double-digit percentage increase to wages by 2025. The agreement also includes a cost-of-living clause that provides greater increases in the second and third years if inflation exceeds set levels.

The Hospital Employees' Union, which represents more than 90 per cent of those workers, acknowledges the results show many members wanted and expected more.

“Health-care workers told us they’re burnt out, they’re understaffed and they’re having a hard time making ends meet,” secretary-business manager Meena Brisard said.

The agreement includes salary increases well above the association’s last two deals with the government.

The contract, which is retroactive to April 1, provides a 25-cent hourly increase in Year One, plus a 3.24-per-cent increase. The 25-cent increase will provide the greatest percentage benefits to low-paid workers. The union says that will equal a combined 4.24-per-cent increase for the majority of workers.

In Year Two, wages will increase at least 5.5 per cent and up to 6.75 per cent based on the cost of living adjustment formula. In Year Three, wages will increase by at least two per cent and up to three per cent based on the inflation rate.

The union says the contract also contains language to prevent arbitrary shift assignments and to help address a growing staff shortage in all corners of the health-care system.

The Hospital Employees’ Union leadership had endorsed it as a “historic” deal and urged members to pass it.

“It’s one of the best ratified agreements across this country,” Brisard said.

But 36 per cent of association members still voted against the contract, some because they believed its salary provisions were not high enough to insulate them from the rising cost of living.

Others wanted the union to push for a higher increase to make up for pay cuts they took under the BC Liberals, who used legislation to slash salaries of many HEU members in 2004.

One HEU member who asked not to be identified told The Tyee prior to the results being announced that they would vote against the contract. They argued the COVID-19 pandemic, when health-care workers were heralded as heroes and risked their lives at their jobs, should have given the union more leverage at the bargaining table.

“I don’t know a single person in my unit who will vote for this agreement,” they said.

John Calvert, an adjunct professor at Simon Fraser University specializing in public policy in the health-care sector, believes the vote reflects discontent among health-care employees who suffered numerous setbacks under previous governments.

Under the BC Liberals, for example, staff for many care homes and other facilities were moved into the private sector and lost union representation. The new agreement, for example, contains a commitment to bring certain contracted workers in the Fraser Health region back into the union fold.

“HEU has, in a sense, been recovering from much of the damage that was done to its membership over the years,” Calvert said. But he said many members likely remain frustrated change has not come faster, even before the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The workers in HEU have been really, really under the gun during COVID,” Calvert said.

A poll commissioned by the Hospital Employees' Union earlier this year found more than 34 per cent of 800 surveyed members said they were likely to leave the health-care profession in the next two years. Nearly two-thirds of respondents said their workloads had increased over the course of the pandemic and more than a quarter said they were struggling to afford housing in B.C.’s hot market.

There is also evidence the pandemic and other stresses had a direct impact on employees’ health. WorkSafeBC received 2,576 mental health disorder claims from workers in health care and social services in 2021, a 30-per-cent jump from the year prior.

Brisard said she heard those frustrations loud and clear while touring the province to encourage members to vote for the deal.

She said the results should be a signal to government that problems of workload, compensation and mental health support in the workplace should be addressed quickly.

“We need to keep the trained workers in the system and attract new ones. This starts with better wages and working conditions,” Brisard said.

In a prepared statement, Finance Minister Selina Robinson said the deal was “fair and reasonable” and that it included “important items to respond to the challenges we’re facing in our health-care system right now and improve working conditions and care for people.”

The HEU is the first of B.C.’s major public sector unions to ratify a new deal. The province bargains with its workers under a centralized mandate, meaning each broad set of employees can expect a similar bargain. The BC General Employees' Union, whose public bargaining unit includes more than 30,000 people, will announce the results of its ratification vote Monday.

582px version of BCNursesUnionMarchVancouver.jpg
BC Nurses’ Union members rallied in Vancouver this month as part of their campaign for a new contract. The HEU deal is likely to set the pattern for other unions. Photo by Zak Vescera.

And the BC Nurses’ Union met in Vancouver earlier this month to elect the committee that will bargain with the province. They also took to the streets, marching through the city’s downtown.

In a brief media scrum outside the Vancouver Convention Centre, president Aman Grewal wouldn’t comment then on the tentative agreements struck by HEU and BCGEU but acknowledged they “set the standard.”

“We know the cost of living has gone up so high with inflation. We need to keep up with that,” Grewal said on Oct. 5.

“This is action for them to know that we mean business.” [Tyee]

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Issues Are Most Important to You This Election?

Take this week's poll