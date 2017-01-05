Court Review of Clark’s Conflict of Interest Rulings Delayed

Democracy Watch’s Duff Conacher says the Supreme Court of BC scheduled 90 minutes to hear arguments about whether or not the case should proceed, but adjourned it. A court action seeking a judicial review of decisions that last year cleared British Columbia Premier Christy Clark following conflict of interest complaints has been delayed until at least Friday, January 13. Democracy Watch co-founder Duff Conacher said the Supreme Court of British Columbia had 90 minutes scheduled Thursday — at the request of B.C.’s conflict of interest commissioner Paul Fraser, who made the decisions clearing Clark — to hear arguments about whether or not the case should proceed. “The commissioner knew we had many issues to raise and should have agreed [ahead of time] to an adjournment,” said Conacher. “It happened anyway.” The hearing will happen next Friday if a judge is available for a full day in court, he said. Fraser ruled in a May 2016 decision and an August 2016 addendum to the decision that Clark didn’t contravene the Conflict of Interest Act by receiving $50,000 annually from the BC Liberals while fundraising at exclusive party events where attendees paid as much as $20,000. In an Oct. 25 petition to the court, Democracy Watch asked that Fraser’s decisions on the complaints made by Democracy Watch and NDP MLA David Eby be quashed and sent to a substitute decision-maker for reconsideration. In November, Fraser asked the court to dismiss the advocacy group’s petition. With files from Christopher Cheung. Read more: BC Election 2017