Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher



A Writer Faces Off with Voice-to-Text

An excerpt from Gabrielle Drolet’s ‘Look Ma, No Hands: A Chronic Pain Memoir.’

To the left, a light-skin toned woman with long hair, rounded glasses and a purple, grey and white sweater looks at the camera. To the right, a smiling illustration of the woman to the left.
‘Dictation has been around for hundreds of years and is present in mainstream publishing today. It’s strange that it felt like a life-altering hurdle,’ Gabrielle Drolet writes. Photo by Ruby McKinnon. Illustration by Gabrielle Drolet.
Gabrielle Drolet 23 May 2025The Tyee

Gabrielle Drolet is a journalist, essayist and cartoonist based in Montreal.

[Editor’s note: Gabrielle Drolet’s 'Look Ma, No Hands,' out now from McClelland & Stewart, is a remarkably funny and refreshingly honest memoir of love, grief and friendship amidst disability. With the daring cheekiness that the book’s title suggests, the writer and artist navigates life, work and an absurdly complicated health-care system after developing a mysterious chronic pain in her hands and arms — and ultimately works to rediscover her voice. In this excerpt, the author squares off with voice-to-text software, a potentially invaluable resource which she hasn’t quite gotten the hang of yet.]

I’m writing this with voice-to-text. It isn’t going well.

I’m sitting at the desk in my Montreal apartment, my laptop propped up in front of me with a microphone beside it. As I write, I say everything you’d usually type on a keyboard out loud: I say the words period, comma, semicolon; I say the word italicize; I say new paragraph and delete sentence. I also say profanities whenever the software misunderstands me, which is often.

“I’ve been typing this way for about two years,” I say.

I’ve been typing this way for about tears, the computer writes.

“About two years,” I repeat, raising my voice and enunciating each word clearly.

A button here, it types.

“Fuck,” I mutter.

****, the computer types, refusing to stoop to my level.

I laugh at this — a sound the computer tries to process but can’t — and I give up, using my mouse to go back and ﬁx the mistake manually. The short act of clicking, deleting and retyping sends pain shooting down my forearms and ﬁngers.

The cover of Gabrielle Drolet’s book, with the words “Look Ma, No Hands” printed against a grapefruit pink background. An illustration of a pigeon looking at its wing and sharp lines indicating pain emanating from the wing.

My computer and I play this game every day, to varying degrees of frustration: I try to write something and it ﬁnds increasingly absurd ways to mishear me. I’ve become used to ignoring the typos altogether on the ﬁrst draft, which makes this whole process easier. I let the computer write up whatever it thinks I’m saying and come back when it’s time to edit, decoding the mistakes like an archaeologist translating hieroglyphs. What was I trying to say here? I wonder as I parse through my own work. What, exactly, could this mean?

For the most part, I get by with voice-to-text just ﬁne. Most days I even like writing this way. I like leaning back in my chair and speaking into the mic, orating an article or an essay like I’m telling someone a story (albeit one with out-loud punctuation). I like watching the words appear on screen as I speak them, too. But I didn’t feel like this in the beginning.

An illustration of four speech bubbles stacked on top of each other, each with various punctuation marks and symbols to communicate a dialogue in which both sides are not understanding each other.
What was I trying to say here? I wonder as I parse through my own work. What, exactly, could this mean? Illustration by Gabrielle Drolet.

I’m far from the only writer who uses dictation software, though it’s hard to know how many of us do. Author John Powers writes this way by choice, explaining that it makes his work sound more “natural.” Dan Brown apparently writes his early drafts using dictation software, too, which is fun to imagine: The Da Vinci Code being spoken out loud in some home office before appearing on all of our parents’ bookshelves.

Dictation — the act of speaking words out loud to have them written down — has existed for centuries, established long before computers or voice-to-text software. Agatha Christie spoke her novels into a Dictaphone (an old-timey recording device), getting a typist to write them out afterwards, while Winston Churchill dictated his speeches to a secretary. Other writers turned to dictation specifically as a way to work while disabled. In the 1600s, John Milton dictated many of his poems, including Paradise Lost to his daughter after going completely blind. In the late 1800s, novelist Henry James hired a secretary to transcribe for him when, well into his career, rheumatism in his hands suddenly made writing too painful and difficult.

James apparently experienced the same issues I was grappling with centuries later: he found his writing style changed when he spoke his stories out loud, saying he was too “diffuse” when he dictated. He hated it. However, he eventually became so used to writing by speaking that it became second nature, and he refused to write any other way.

An illustration of two overlapping speech bubbles. In both bubbles are text-format smiley faces, made up of a colon and a parenthesis.
‘There’s something deeply funny about shouting at a computer alone in my office or saying the words colon, closed parenthesis when I want to send a smiley face in a text,’ Gabrielle Drolet writes. Illustration by Gabrielle Drolet.

I’ve thought a lot about why shifting to voice-to-text was so difficult for me beyond the technical issues. When dictation has been around for hundreds of years and is present in mainstream publishing today, it’s strange that it felt like a life-altering hurdle.

The simple truth is that I didn’t want to accept I was disabled — that my issue was chronic, and I would need to alter how I lived in a long-term, maybe-even-permanent way. For most of my life, I’d been fed a narrow view of what disability meant and what it looked like. I didn’t realize it was a category I might someday fall into.

I still wasn’t ready to accept how my pain might affect who I was and how I wrote. I resisted giving in completely to voice-to-text, promising myself it was a temporary ﬁx until my hands got better. I spent almost a full year like this, in denial. I pushed myself to type with my hands whenever my symptoms were remotely better, which ultimately made them worse.

Things didn’t shift until my understanding of disability did. I came to understand that the way I navigated the world would have to change, and that included how I wrote.

Voice-to-text has become a big part of both my professional and my personal life, and I’ve learned to appreciate the nuance and humour in this. After all, there’s something deeply funny about shouting at a computer alone in my office or saying the words colon, closed parenthesis when I want to send a smiley face in a text.

My written voice is different than it once was. I can identify the ways in which my writing is more conversational and long-winded, more reﬂective of the way I speak. I can hear my vocal cadences in some of my work. And though I know my writing will probably never be the same as it was, I’m learning to accept that. Colon, closed parenthesis :)

Excerpted from ‘Look Ma, No Hands’ by Gabrielle Drolet. Copyright © 2025 Gabrielle Drolet. Published by McClelland & Stewart, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved. [Tyee]

