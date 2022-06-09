An Ice Cream Made From Trees?!

We're 225 people away from hitting our member drive goal by June 13. Will you join us?

You made it to the very bottom of this article, which we hope means that you found it valuable. Most of our articles are considered long in today’s digital media world.

The reason you were able to read that whole article without hitting a paywall or being hit with a ton of different ads is because our publication is supported by thousands of readers who we call Tyee Builders. These amazing people chip in an amount that works for them on a monthly, annual or one-time basis so that we can pay our talented journalists and keep our articles freely accessible to everyone.

The Tyee is a non-profit organization which means that we invest every dollar back into our operations. We track every dollar carefully and the vast majority of our revenue goes towards paying for in-depth journalism that you won’t read anywhere else.

The only way all of this works is if readers who appreciate our work step up to support it. From now until June 13, we’re looking for 500 more people to sign up for a monthly or annual commitment to help us meet our budget goals and plan ahead for the future.

You choose the amount that works for you and you can cancel at any time. $15 per month is a common, generous amount.

We believe that our region needs and deserves quality, investigative journalism that gets to the heart of what matters. If you share that belief, and you’d like to help us keep publishing our stories, please consider joining us today.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Support The Tyee now

We're 225 people away from hitting our member drive goal by June 13. Will you join us?

You made it to the very bottom of this article, which we hope means that you found it valuable. Most of our articles are considered long in today’s digital media world.

The reason you were able to read that whole article without hitting a paywall or being hit with a ton of different ads is because our publication is supported by thousands of readers who we call Tyee Builders. These amazing people chip in an amount that works for them on a monthly, annual or one-time basis so that we can pay our talented journalists and keep our articles freely accessible to everyone.

The Tyee is a non-profit organization which means that we invest every dollar back into our operations. We track every dollar carefully and the vast majority of our revenue goes towards paying for in-depth journalism that you won’t read anywhere else.

The only way all of this works is if readers who appreciate our work step up to support it. From now until June 13, we’re looking for 500 more people to sign up for a monthly or annual commitment to help us meet our budget goals and plan ahead for the future.

You choose the amount that works for you and you can cancel at any time.

We believe that our region needs and deserves quality, investigative journalism that gets to the heart of what matters. If you share that belief, and you’d like to help us keep publishing our stories, please consider joining us today.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Support The Tyee now
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
Culture
Food
Environment

An Ice Cream Made From Trees?!

Two recipes with spruce tips. They’re very spring, and very BC.

andrea bennett and Christopher Cheung TodayTheTyee.ca

andrea bennett is managing editor of The Tyee. Christopher Cheung reports on urban issues for The Tyee.
A collage of two images. On the left, a close-up of spruce tips in the golden morning light, the new buds with bright green needles against the dark green of the older branches. On the right, a hand holds up a cup of custard-tinted ice cream, topped with two buds, against a spruce tree.
Look no more for the BC-est flavour of them all. Left photo by Christopher Cheung. Right photo by andrea bennett.

Who needs a groundhog to tell us spring is here when we’ve got conifer tips?

If you live on the West Coast and have never noticed them before, we assure you won’t miss them again after reading this piece. Check out some spruces when the weather warms and you’ll see bright green tips — almost neon — wrapped in papery, sticky sheaths at the end of each branch.

These tips, also called buds, are many people’s gateway to foraging on the West Coast because of how easy they are to spot. You won’t be left out if you live in the city either, like Tyee reporter Chris Cheung. He spotted them growing alongside Vancouver’s BC Parkway right beside the SkyTrain, and in many of the region’s public parks and trails.

Bright green spruce tips budding out from dark green needled branches, with the elevated tracks of the SkyTrain and condos in the background.
You never know where you might find spruce trees, even by the underbelly of Vancouver’s SkyTrain. Photo by Christopher Cheung.

This year’s spring was so cold it broke records, but Chris in Vancouver was pleased to report that conifer trees started growing their tips about a month ago. Managing editor andrea bennett, however, anxiously waited for the spruce in their yard on the northern Sunshine Coast to do the same, only spotting them last week. As the old saying goes, a watched spruce never buds.

Spruce trees can look very similar to fir, its coniferous cousin. You can tell them apart by examining their needles. Pluck one and try to roll it between your fingers. Is the needle flat? Then it’s fir. Does it have four sides and roll easily? It’s spruce.

(If you’re still having trouble, here’s one of many videos out there that will help you find your spruce buddies. Read up, too, to avoid picking anything in the yew family — it’s poisonous!)

There’s a lot you can do with these tips. Crunch on them as they are. Make them into a salt, syrup or spice. Or take Captain Cook’s lead and brew spruce beer, which cured his crew of scurvy through the Vitamin C in the spruce tips. Brewers such as Tofino Brewing still use them today.

There are many recipes out there. But as The Tyee’s resident ice cream aficionados, we’d like to suggest you turn them into an ice cream.

It might sound like some far-out, hippy-dippy self-parody of a West Coast flavour, but we promise spruce tip ice cream deserves a special place amongst the salted caramels and cookie doughs. And you don’t have to take our word for it — andrea consulted a professional while refining their recipe.

Kirsten Wood is an ice cream maker and owner of Blue Spruce Ice Cream, a small-batch shop located near the 5th Street bridge in Courtenay. She is Cree from the Saddle Lake Cree First Nation in Alberta and grew up with her family on Vancouver Island.

For Wood, making spruce tip ice cream is in part an expression of the relationship between Indigenous approaches to food and locally available ingredients.

“Why not offer something from here?” she says. “Anyone can find blackberries or raspberries or mango. Spruce tips are a special thing we can do.”

Spruce tip ice cream was the first flavour Wood churned when she opened her shop four years ago, in mid-June 2018. She collects the tips while on long spring walks in the forest with her dog, Humble, a Catahoula Leopard dog. Some tips she uses immediately, and others she freezes for later use. Fitting the name of her shop, Wood offers spruce tip ice cream throughout the year.

Wood’s technique involves making a traditional custard base, infusing some spruce tips while it’s hot, straining them out, and then adding another round of chopped spruce tips, along with some lemon juice, to the cooled base. She then infuses that mixture in the fridge for 36 hours before straining and churning it.

The plain custard base itself is quite flavourful, Wood says, and because we eat ice cream cold, we don’t have access to the aromas from the spruce tips we’d pick up on otherwise. So the trick with infusing these kinds of ice creams is to gently draw out the subtle flavours, she says.

Wood laughs when andrea asks her to describe what the resulting ice cream tastes like. “I always get asked this and I never know how to answer,” she says. “It doesn't taste like a pine tree at all. It almost is like melon or blueberry, with like a bit of citrus.”

If this piece has made you curious about what else you might gnaw on in your surroundings, we’d suggest learning more from foragers: Alexis Nikole, based in Columbus, Ohio, and on Instagram as @blackforager, shares great tips as well as recipes.

For her part, Kirsten Wood suggests experimenting with flavours from plants that emerge around the same time in the season. Elderflower, she says as an example, pairs very well with spruce tips.

On the other hand, if this piece has made your taste buds tingle but you’re not terribly interested in creeping into a local park with a pair of secateurs, no worries — spruce tip ice cream is available in late spring in shops across B.C., including Earnest Ice Cream in Vancouver, Wild Scoop in Powell River and, of course, Blue Spruce Ice Cream in Comox.

Give it a try if you’ve got a hankering for a scoop that couldn’t be more of this place.

How to make your own spruce tip ice cream

We’ve got two recipes here for you.

There’s andrea’s classic custard base that uses lemon and cold-infuses spruce tips in larger pieces, rather than blending them in, based on Wood’s recommendations. andrea’s taste-testers likened their spruce tip ice cream to melons and peaches. Their partner, who isn’t known for being particularly effusive — or liking dessert — said it was “really good.”

Then there’s Chris’s Philadelphia-style base, if you want to leave out the yolks. It uses lime and blends in the tips, based on tips from the James Beard-nominated Forager Chef and the Salt & Straw ice cream company of Portland. Chris’s taste-testers likened the ice cream to melons, too, specifically the Melona-brand cantaloupe popsicle, but with woody notes.

First, you’ll need to gather about one cup of spruce tips, which emerge at different times depending on which part of B.C. you call home. These days, you’ll have better luck in Smithers, but might be able to still find some in the Lower Mainland.

There are 35 different types of spruce trees belonging to the genus Pilea, and you can find many of them — including Sitka spruce, Norwegian spruce and Blue spruce — in B.C.

Each species has its own distinct flavours, but they all generally start with a citrusy bite before it becomes resiny. New growth is edible right from the tree, so if there are several varieties of spruce in your surroundings, you can nibble on each before committing to gathering your tips.

andrea’s custard base with lemon

Time
Two days total: Half an hour to cook the custard, 36-48 hours to steep, half an hour to churn.

Ingredients

Tools needed

Directions

A top-down view of an ice cream base with spruce tips poured through a strainer.
A tip from Kirsten Wood of Blue Spruce Ice Cream: steep and strain your spruce tips rather than blend them in. Photo by andrea bennett.
A hand holds up a cup of custard-tinted ice cream, topped with two buds, against a spruce tree. There is a spoon in the cup, with damasked detailing on the handle.
If you like custard, this one’s for you. Photo by andrea bennett.

Chris’s Philly-style base with lime
Time: Half an hour to prepare the base, another six hours to overnight to steep.

Ingredients:

Tools:

Directions:

A small blue cup with a scoop of green-tinted ice cream on a wooden table, with spruce tips scattered about.
A scoop of spring, all year round. Photo by Christopher Cheung.

Read more: Food, Environment

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Financially Contribute to Online News Media?

Take this week's poll