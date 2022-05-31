Hot for Housing? Ask Our Reporters Whatever You Want

Something’s happening a little later today that I’m really excited about.

As The Tyee’s in-house social media wizard, I’m often jumping from one dopamine rush to another, reading insightful Twitter threads or angry Facebook comments.

But later today, I get to hang out on The Tyee’s Twitter with two of the city’s best reporters on the housing beat: Christopher Cheung and Jen St. Denis.

Oh, and with all of you.

You may know Jen and Chris as the authors of our reported column Hot, Hot Housing, or the writers of informative and impactful journalism.

I, however, know them as two of my colleagues with a whole lot to say.

So why should you care about a Twitter event on a beautiful Vancouver afternoon?

Because many of this city’s residents are increasingly vulnerable to eviction. Because B.C. municipalities are decreasingly conducive to family building. Because seemingly helpful subway lines are benefiting those with high incomes.

Hey, we won’t be all that depressing! Didn’t you hear that renters unions are taking a labour union approach to landlord bargaining? Or that brilliant plans to build affordable homes can be found under our noses, in the ‘70s through the ‘90s?

At our first Twitter Space event, you’re not only gaining access to years’ worth of wisdom that these two reporters have accumulated.

Jen, Chris and I span three generations, so we have varying ways we think about housing and experience this moment. And The Tyee is attuned to social justice realities of housing, regularly reporting on the politics that create barriers or solutions for those most precariously housed. Add your own perspectives, and we’ll have plenty to talk about.

Whether you find us through our email newsletter, your browser homepage or your newsiest friends’ group chat, we want to thank the quarter of Tyee readers who engage, interact and share our stories on our social media by bringing the conversation straight to your ears.

So join us later today, Tuesday, for a casual, enlightening and spicy Twitter Space event where we’ll discuss what Chris and Jen have learned as they mark the halfway point of their Hot, Hot Housing column.