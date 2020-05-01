Tyee Picks up Five National Prize Nominations

The Tyee has been nominated for five Digital Publishing Awards, including a nomination in the general excellence in digital publishing category which recognizes “the publications that succeed in fulfilling their editorial mandate and represent the highest of journalistic standards.”

Announcements, Events & more from Tyee and select partners Columnist Dorothy Woodend Nominated for National Magazine Award Her insights into our life and culture earned her this sweet recognition. Go DW!

“What a pleasure to see the overall work of The Tyee team affirmed,” said Tyee editor-in-chief Robyn Smith. “And the further range of nominations speaks to what we see every day on The Tyee: lots of talented folks committed to making the best public interest journalism possible. Times are difficult for everyone, journalists, too. We’re able to stretch for excellence because of the support of our readers, those who contribute monthly as Tyee Builders, and our steward, truly an angel investor.”

Culture editor Dorothy Woodend is nominated in the best personal essay category for her series on learning to drive decades after a life-changing bump in the road, and in the best column category for her culture writing which she has been doing for The Tyee since 2003. Last week, she was also for nominated for a National Magazine Award.

Our story on the Langley maggot farm hoping to revolutionize the food industry — written by Christopher Pollon and photographed by Christopher Cheung — was nominated in the best science storytelling category.

We also received a best editorial newsletter nod for The Run, our temporary newsletter focused on the 2019 Canadian federal election, edited by Olamide Olaniyan and designed by Erika Rathje.

"Working on The Run was truly delightful,” said Olaniyan. “I feel immensely lucky to have worked closely with so many smart and talented contributors, The Run's design powerhouse Erika Rathje and our incredible staff writers and editors here at The Tyee. I'm really glad the work and attention we put into the newsletter is getting some wider recognition."