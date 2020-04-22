Columnist Dorothy Woodend Nominated for National Magazine Award

We’re sending a vigorous and virtual high five to Dorothy Woodend today! The Tyee’s culture editor has been nominated for a National Magazine Award for best column.

The awards, now in their 43rd year, recognize excellence in journalism and visual creation. They’re considered the highest possible recognition for magazine journalism in Canada.

“That old cliché about it being an honour just to be nominated is really true! I’m bowled over to be in such great company across the Canadian media landscape,” said Woodend.

“Writing and publishing is a team effort, and this nomination belongs to the whole Tyee posse — I can’t imagine a better group of people to work with. They make every day a joy and pleasure.”

This is the second major nomination for Woodend’s Tyee culture writing. She won the silver award for best column at the 2019 Digital Publishing Awards.

“Dorothy Woodend is a writer, thinker and illustrator as talented and funny as they come,” said Tyee editor Robyn Smith. “She is beloved at The Tyee and by readers for her columns, filled with warmth, heart and hilarity. We hope she wins!”

Fellow nominees in the column category include Pierre Fortin of L’actualité; Paul Wells, Scott Gilmore, Pam Palmater, Anne Kingston and Andray Domise of Maclean’s; Marie Lambert-Chan of Quebec Science and Kamal Al-Solaylee and Nicholas Hune-Brown of Sharp.

The winners will be announced in June at an online ceremony.