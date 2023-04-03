CONTEST: Win an Emily Carr University Prize Pack for Teens

The Tyee works because of reader support.
Join us now.

Hi there, my name is Shubh. If you’re a regular reader of The Tyee, you probably haven’t come across my name before.

I don’t write or edit articles, but I play a key role in making sure The Tyee can do its work.

You see, The Tyee is a non-profit, reader-supported publication. Our business model relies on a certain number of readers agreeing to financially support our editorial budget. Right now, the percentage of readers who choose to do so hovers between 1 to 2 percent. These readers, a few thousand of them, are the only reason why we can publish multiple original stories per day, and pour resources into investigative reporting, which is expensive and very difficult to fund on a local scale.

Keeping up with our membership goals means the difference between us growing our newsroom or not. And even to maintain our membership levels, we must continually sign up new supporters as a small number of our recurring supporters’ payments lapse each month.

I spend all of my time finding the best possible ways to ask our readers this: If you find value in what The Tyee publishes, if you want us to be able to do it today and long into the future, will you consider signing up to be a Tyee Builder? You can give one-time, monthly, or annually at a level that works for you, and you can cancel any time.

This is all in service of putting resources into the hands of our talented, independent journalists and publishing their work for all to read, without locking articles behind a paywall.

If you’re in, click here to start your Tyee Builder membership.

— Shubh Patil, Audience Development Analyst, The Tyee

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Hi there, my name is Shubh. If you’re a regular reader of The Tyee, you probably haven’t come across my name before.

I don’t write or edit articles, but I play a key role in making sure The Tyee can do its work.

You see, The Tyee is a non-profit, reader-supported publication. Our business model relies on a certain number of readers agreeing to financially support our editorial budget. Right now, the percentage of readers who choose to do so hovers between 1 to 2 percent. These readers, a few thousand of them, are the only reason why we can publish multiple original stories per day, and pour resources into investigative reporting, which is expensive and very difficult to fund on a local scale.

Keeping up with our membership goals means the difference between us growing our newsroom or not. And even to maintain our membership levels, we must continually sign up new supporters as a small number of our recurring supporters’ payments lapse each month.

I spend all of my time finding the best possible ways to ask our readers this: If you find value in what The Tyee publishes, if you want us to be able to do it today and long into the future, will you consider signing up to be a Tyee Builder? You can give one-time, monthly, or annually at a level that works for you, and you can cancel any time.

This is all in service of putting resources into the hands of our talented, independent journalists and publishing their work for all to read, without locking articles behind a paywall.

If you’re in, click here to start your Tyee Builder membership.

— Shubh Patil, Audience Development Analyst, The Tyee

Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

CONTEST: Win an Emily Carr University Prize Pack for Teens

Help youth imagine their creative future with a course bundle and gift certificate.

Emily Carr University TodayTheTyee.ca

A girl smiles at the camera over a studio desk of art materials. A whiteboard and teacher are visible in the background.
Empower youth with creativity through Emily Carr’s 11 programs for teens. Photo by Sarah Race Photography.

Emily Carr University is known as a world leader in art and design education and research. But did you know it also offers accessible and innovative programming for youth?

ECU teen programs are built to empower the next generation of artists and designers to prepare for post-secondary studies in creative careers. Taught by industry experts and practitioners, students aged 12 to 18 get access to Emily Carr’s unique studios, equipment and community to help prepare them for the next step in their creative journey. Whether on-campus or online, students can attend guest artist talks, participate in cross-studio collaborations, engage in critiques and build their portfolios.

This year, ECU is also offering continued options for online learning, keeping the program accessible to teens locally and globally, as well as new programs for creative tech, including game design and coding.

Sign up for a chance to win a prize pack valued at $225 to explore what Emily Carr has to offer, including $150 to go towards a teen course or workshop, a gift certificate to the campus’s READ Books and an ECU tote for supplies. View the inspiring and exciting work produced from the Summer Institute for Teens 2022 and enter to win below.

Fill out my online form.

To see what’s on in the gallery spaces and get inspired to choose from over 11 programs designed to help teens develop their skills, visit Emily Carr’s purpose-built campus today.

About Emily Carr University of Art + Design

Emily Carr University of Art + Design is a world leader in education and research.

Encouraging experimentation at the intersections of art, design, media and technology, ECU merges studio practice, research and critical theory in an interdisciplinary and collaborative environment.

ECU Continuing Studies offers accessible and innovative opportunities for life-long learning in art and design. Programs focusing on skills development, creativity and personal and professional growth complement credit programs and serve the diverse needs of a multigenerational community of learners. [Tyee]

Read more: Education, Art

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Think Free Contraception Should Be Available Across Canada?

Take this week's poll