CONTEST: Win an Emily Carr University Prize Pack for Teens

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Emily Carr University is known as a world leader in art and design education and research. But did you know it also offers accessible and innovative programming for youth?

ECU teen programs are built to empower the next generation of artists and designers to prepare for post-secondary studies in creative careers. Taught by industry experts and practitioners, students aged 12 to 18 get access to Emily Carr’s unique studios, equipment and community to help prepare them for the next step in their creative journey. Whether on-campus or online, students can attend guest artist talks, participate in cross-studio collaborations, engage in critiques and build their portfolios.

This year, ECU is also offering continued options for online learning, keeping the program accessible to teens locally and globally, as well as new programs for creative tech, including game design and coding.

Sign up for a chance to win a prize pack valued at $225 to explore what Emily Carr has to offer, including $150 to go towards a teen course or workshop, a gift certificate to the campus’s READ Books and an ECU tote for supplies. View the inspiring and exciting work produced from the Summer Institute for Teens 2022 and enter to win below.

To see what’s on in the gallery spaces and get inspired to choose from over 11 programs designed to help teens develop their skills, visit Emily Carr’s purpose-built campus today.

About Emily Carr University of Art + Design

Emily Carr University of Art + Design is a world leader in education and research.

Encouraging experimentation at the intersections of art, design, media and technology, ECU merges studio practice, research and critical theory in an interdisciplinary and collaborative environment.

ECU Continuing Studies offers accessible and innovative opportunities for life-long learning in art and design. Programs focusing on skills development, creativity and personal and professional growth complement credit programs and serve the diverse needs of a multigenerational community of learners.

Read more: Education, Art